Read full article on original website
Related
Fairfax wins second ever region title
FAIRFAX, Va (DC News Now) — For the first time since 1994, Fairfax football bought home a region title. The Lions defeat the returning three-time 6C region champs South County 30-14, claiming their second region title in program history.
Taulia Tagovailoa sets Maryland QB mark in rout of Rutgers
Roman Hemby ran for three touchdowns and the Maryland defense held Rutgers to 120 yards and five first downs as
Leesburg, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Kettle Run High School football team will have a game with Loudoun County High School on November 26, 2022, 10:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
Woodbridge, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Patriot High School football team will have a game with Freedom High School - Woodbridge on November 26, 2022, 10:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
247Sports
Maryland Football Recruiting Scoop: Terps set to host big-name repeat visitors
In its final home game of the season, Maryland football will host a group of visitors, including several returning top 2024 targets. Here's a look at the Terps' expected visitors for the Rutgers game.
Huntington beats Martinsburg to advance to AAA title game
In a rematch of last year's Class AAA championship game, it was the Highlanders who had the last laugh this time around.
247Sports
Maryland basketball: Kevin Willard on Reese's big day, assistant coaches' ejection and more
No. 23 Maryland men’s basketball overcame a slow start to defeat Coppin State, 95-79, moving to 6-0 on the season with each win coming by double-digits. Sophomore forward Julian Reese led the way with 24 points, including 22 in the first half, and added 10 rebounds. Hakim Hart (22) and Jahmir Young (21) also hit the 20-point threshold, marking the first time since the final game at Cole Field House (3/3/02) that the Terps had three 20-point scorers in one game.
wmucsports.net
RECAP: Maryland women’s basketball knocks off No. 17 Baylor
With just 21 seconds left in the game and Baylor down by four points, Jaden Owens drove the ball to the basket needing a bucket. She took a slight bump and looked for a foul but the referee instead called travel. Diamond Miller then knocked three free throws down the...
Inside Nova
Brentsville football wins school-record 12th game in winning second straight region title
In trying to successfully defend the Class 3 Region B title they won last season, the Brentsville Tigers, more noted for their offense, made the word defend stand out prominently. Brentsville won its second straight regional title and a single-season school-record 12th win on the strength of big plays on...
WUSA
Survey reveals what states put up their Christmas decorations first
WASHINGTON — If you've ever wondered how early is too early to put up your Christmas decorations, one survey says that Nov. 17 is the first day on average that Americans start decorating. Singulart, an online art and design gallery, surveyed over 2,500 Americans on the date they are...
Three Great Burger Places in Virginia
Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Virginia and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, so if you have never been to any of these restaurants, add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
sungazette.news
4 inducted into Virginia Aviation Hall of Fame
Four prominent Virginians were inducted Nov. 12 as members of the Class of 2022 of the Virginia Aviation Hall of Fame. The induction dinner and ceremony was conducted by the Virginia Aeronautical Historical Society and hosted by Shannon Airport owner and president Luke Curtas on the Shannon Airport campus in Fredericksburg.
Inside Nova
Nine more Prince William County schools earn Purple Star designation
The Virginia Department of Education has recognized nine additional Prince William County Public Schools as 2022 Purple Star schools. The Purple Star designation is awarded to military-friendly schools that have demonstrated a major commitment to students and families connected to our nation’s military. “We are excited about increasing the...
NBC Washington
Thanksgiving Baby Born Along I-270 in Maryland
A Thanksgiving baby was born along Interstate 270 in Maryland not long after midnight Thursday morning. “So, I went from having one passenger to two screaming passengers,” said Brandon Fischer of Georgetown, Maryland. “It was the wildest thing.”. He and his wife, Tiffany, will remember the day because...
cohaitungchi.com
Things to Do in Strasburg, Virginia: Gateway to the Shenandoah
Strasburg, Virginia, is called the Gateway to the Shenandoah Valley, and this small town has been welcoming visitors for decades who come to enjoy its natural beauty and recreational opportunities. Founded in 1761, Strasburg is just 80 miles from Washington, D.C. and was a perfect stop on our Virginia road trip.
eastcoasttraveller.com
The Best Lobster Rolls in Maryland
If you're visiting Annapolis, stop by Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls, where you'll find a delicious lobster roll sandwich. The menu at the restaurant also includes salads and soups. The Lobster Roll Sandwich Café is another excellent option for enjoying a great lobster roll. Mason's is known for its authentic New England-style lobster rolls. They're available in more than a dozen locations around the country. The menu includes classic lobster rolls with mayo, Connecticut lobster rolls, and lobster salad rolls. You can also order a lobster salad, shrimp salad, and clam chowder.
cohaitungchi.com
15 Best Things to Do in Harpers Ferry, WV
Harpers Ferry, West Virginia is a well-liked summer time street journey cease, with quick access to a number of cities and surrounding states. Hike the cliffs for an eagle’s eye view over the rivers. Stroll by centuries of historical past in downtown Harpers Ferry and the Harpers Ferry Nationwide Historic Park. See Civil Warfare period cannons, early America sweet retailers, and a provide cease for Lewis and Clark! There are simply sufficient issues to do in Harpers Ferry to make it an ideal sooner or later cease in your subsequent street journey!
rockvillenights.com
Massive power outage across Montgomery County - UPDATE: Gaithersburg plane crash victims rescued
UPDATE - 12:48 AM, November 28: Both occupants of the plane have been successfully rescued, and are on the ground, Montgomery County Assistant Chief Administrative Officer Earl Stoddard said. They are being transported to local hospitals with serious injuries, Fire Chief Goldstein announced, a change from earlier announcements that there were no injuries.
foodieflashpacker.com
The 10 Best Michelin Star Restaurants In DC
DC’s culinary landscape is diverse and expansive. Here, we aim to highlight the best of DC’s culinary scene – from local fine dining to space-age modern cuisine. Washington, DC, is home to some of the best restaurants in the world, making it a great place to dine for tourists and locals alike.
WUSA
Small Business Saturday in Alexandria, Virginia
Millions of Americans are holiday shopping this weekend - first with Black Friday and now with Small Business Saturday. Here's a look at a Virginia small business.
Comments / 3