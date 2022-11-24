What are the chances of a white Christmas in PA this year? See what forecasters say

As Centre County residents have braved cold weather and some have navigated snowy road conditions recently, locals may be wondering whether this year will be a white Christmas.

After frigid temperatures and snow squalls the weekend of Nov. 19, the National Weather Service of State College reports conditions have warmed up around the commonwealth, with many regions seeing temperatures in the mid-50s.

Winter weather varies greatly across Pennsylvania historically, with record highs and lows ranging from -29 degrees to 82 degrees. But just how likely is it State College area residents will see a white Christmas this year?

Will State College see a white Christmas in 2022?

The NWS reports the Centre County area has about a 41% to 50% historical probability of a white Christmas , which is defined as more than 1 inch of snow on the ground. The NWS report is based on data from 1981 to 2010.

Central Pennsylvania falls into several zones in the NWS white Christmas probability map, so the precise likelihood of a snowy holiday depends on your specific location.

Here are the commonwealth’s temperature, precipitation and snowfall records for December , from the Pennsylvania state climatologist:

Maximum temperature: 82 degrees Dec. 4, 1982, in Washington County

Minimum temperature: -29 degrees Dec. 25, 1980, in McKean County

Maximum precipitation: 13.39 inches during December 1996 in Schuylkill County

Minimum precipitation: 0.05 inches during December 1877 in Cumberland County

Maximum snowfall: 96 inches during December in 1890 in Blair County

The Farmers’ Almanac, which uses a secret formula to predict weather, has released a forecast projecting the likelihood of a white Christmas in Pennsylvania and across the country. Pennsylvania is in the almanac’s “Zone 1,” which also includes New York, Vermont, New Hampshire, Maine, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland and Washington, D.C.

“ Sorry snow lovers – your Christmas weather looks more wet than white! Showers in time for Christmas, then turning fair, colder,” the almanac’s Zone 1 prediction reads.

