Letters: Join the Alternative Christmas Fair tradition; Help a ‘sister city’ in Ukraine

Join the Alternative Christmas Fair tradition

You know that your friends and family don’t need more stuff under the Christmas tree. You know that you want to help to make the world a better place.

You need to come to The Alternative Christmas Fair.

At the ACF you’ll find representatives from and displays by 31 local, national and international charities. Talk with them. Check them out. And then, on one simple form, decide which ones you want to give to.

And don’t worry that your donation will result in you being put onto a mailing list. That won’t happen.

Give donations in the names of your friends and loved ones. The ACF provides lovely cards and envelopes that will explain to them your gift on their behalf.

The Alternative Christmas Fair takes place at University Baptist and Brethren Church, 411 S. Burrowes St., State College, from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4. Enjoy cider and cookies as you browse the booths set up by the charities. Being there is the most fun but if you can’t make it that day there is an online giving option that will be open Dec. 4-18. Go to ubbcwelcome.org/acf for more information.

This is the 40th year for the ACF In that time, it has raised more than $830,000 for charity. Be a part of this wonderful tradition. See you at the fair!

Help a ‘sister city’ in Ukraine

Gail Addison Guss, State College

The Russia-Ukraine war continues; the suffering continues. War has devastating consequences for civilians. Non-combatants pay a high price during wartime. In response, the Highlands Neighborhood coordinated an effort to find a sister city in Ukraine. The project was initiated through the neighborhood list serve, and Svitlana Jones, a Ukrainian American, spearheaded the project.

She has been in direct contact with Nizhyn’s mayor. Sisters Sister is a tax deductible charity. Nizhyn, like State College, is a home to higher education. It’s located about 100 miles northeast of Kyiv, a major wartime target. Nizhyn has suffered from attacks that damaged its infrastructure. Winters are harsh; the city’s heating plant was damaged and in need of repair when this project was initiated.

Thanks to support from the neighborhood, money has been sent directly to Nizhyn; it has been used to help make repairs. Nizhyn continues to be in dire need of financial aide. For all who feel helpless in the face of the many problems that face today’s world, making a donation to the the people of Nizhyn can serve as a personal city to city connection. The hope is for a swift end to war that will lead to a cultural exchange with Nizhyn. Our country has a long history of “town twinning.” Hopefully this sister city project will grow into a long-term peacetime benefit. As the holidays approach, please consider making a tax deductible contribution to Sisters Sister. For information about scheduling a presentation for your organization and/or donating, e-mail SistersSisterUkraine@gmail.com .

Barbara Nilsen, State College