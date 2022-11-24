Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hochul Signs Historic Anti-Hate Crime LegislationJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Linguine’s, A Paradise of PastaJ.M. LesinskiBowmansville, NY
Western New York received nearly 6 feet of snow the weekend before Thanksgiving, causing road closuresZoran BogdanovicBuffalo, NY
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in New York StateKristen WaltersBuffalo, NY
Student gets shoes for bullied classmate: "It was upsetting him"Amy ChristieBuffalo, NY
Sonic Drive-In plans 6 more sites in WNY
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Get ready for more Sonic Drive-In locations across Western New York. Franchisee Kevin DiPirro is scouting locations across the region for up to six more sites, in addition to the Sonic sites operating on Union Road in Cheektowaga and another in Buffalo at Hertel and Elmwood avenues.
buffalorising.com
2022 Chandler Street Winter Market
The Chandler Street Winter Market is in place to provide an indoor-outdoor market experience for people during the colder months. As much as we love our warm weather outdoor markets, there comes a time when they are buttoned up for winter. That’s when the Chandler Street Winter Market shines.
buffalorising.com
Savarino Opens Niagara Falls Project
Savarino Companies has completed the restoration and redevelopment of the historic Tugby-Lennon block at 320-324 Niagara Street in Niagara Falls. The three attached historic structures are located steps from the Seneca Niagara Casino, the developing Third Street neighborhood and just minutes from Niagara Falls State Park. The $4.5M project includes three ground floor commercial units and ten residential units on the upper two floors.
WIVB
Hamburg businesses pick up the pieces more than a week after historic snowstorm
HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — Small Business Saturday is usually a big money maker for locally owned shops. But the owners of Draudt’s Farm Market and Greenhouses and Nickel City Designs in Hamburg have been less focused on sales. They’re sorting out how to move forward after that historic snowstorm collapsed much of their business.
Code Blue 32 issued, warming shelters open
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — With temperatures dropping below 32° once again, Buffalo and Southern Erie County issued a Code Blue 32 on Sunday. Shelters will be open Nov. 27 and 28. Code Blue locations include: 412 Niagara St., Buffalo, N.Y. 14201 (Holy Cross) from 6 p.m. – 7 a.m. The location is not accessible, clients […]
WSPD: Amazon trailer blocks traffic on I-90 in West Seneca
WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — According to a Facebook post from the West Seneca Police Department, a tractor trailer blocked several lanes of traffic on Interstate 90 Sunday afternoon. The post said both directions of traffic experienced long delays due to the incident. “If you’re trying to drive on the I90 through our wonderful town […]
$1.43M sale marks halfway point in Gates Circle townhome closings
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The sixth townhome in Uniland Development Co.’s Gates Circle/Lancaster Avenue residential project has closed, with a Buffalo businessman paying more than $1 million for his new home. According to Nov. 22 filings in the Erie County Clerk’s office, the John D. Reinhold Living Trust 030812...
wnypapers.com
American Diabetes Association: Tour de Cure 2023 rides in Finger Lakes & Capital regions
Two in-person events planned in response to enthusiastic participation. Riders from across upstate New York will reunite for the 2023 American Diabetes Association (ADA) Tour de Cure next June. The ADA has announced that two full-scale, in-person events are scheduled, based on enthusiasm from current and projected participants. The ADA...
wnypapers.com
American Legion Band of the Tonawandas to appear at Cardinal O'Hara High School PAC
The American Legion Band of the Tonawandas will perform a Christmas concert at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, at the Cardinal O’Hara High School Performing Arts Center, 39 O’Hara Road, Tonawanda. Tickets are $15 at the door or $13 in advance at the following three outlets:. √ Walker...
Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino to hold Christmas tree lighting ceremony
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — The Seneca Niagara Resort and Casino is planning to start the holiday season with their annual Christmas tree lighting. The event will be held Wednesday, November 30 at 5 p.m. outside the casino on Fourth Street in Niagara Falls. And, Santa Claus will not be...
buffalorising.com
2022 Holiday Market at Mister Sizzle’s
As if Mister Sizzle’s couldn’t get any better, now we can look forward to a holiday market. Unlike years past at The Horsefeathers Building, this Holiday Market is only being held during a limited window of time, Saturdays & Sundays (12/3-12/18) from 11am-5pm. While that window might be limited, there are still over 20 vendors that are partaking in the holiday market showcase. There is also a rotating list of marketeers, to ensure that the all-ages shopping event is chock full of different products and offerings each weekend.
wnypapers.com
All-WNY Christmas Tree 'Untrim the Tree' project raising funds for Roswell Park patients, 'Ride for Roswell'
You might not think that the beginning of November is too early for holiday music, but is setting up the Christmas tree that early a little too soon? One Western New York couple thinks it's never too early to deck the halls if it's for a good cause. What is...
City worker killed in snow removal accident identified
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The city worker who was killed during snow removal on Wednesday has been identified as 67-year-old Michael Muscarella. Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said that the incident happened at approximately 11:15 a.m. Wednesday when a high-loader truck was dumping snow into a dump truck on the McKinley Parkway. It appeared the high-loader […]
Thankful Fur Pets Expo event helps animals back into homes
BUFFALO, N.Y. — During a Saturday vendors market at the McKinley Mall, the SPCA Serving Erie County and Ten Lives Club hosted their Thankful Fur Pets Expo. The Ten Lives Club said there were a lot of adoptions during the COVID pandemic as many people worked from home. But once people went back to the workplace, they said they saw a spike in surrenders.
WGRZ TV
CODE BLUE issued for Buffalo and Erie County
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Code Blue 32 has been issued for both the City of Buffalo and southern Erie County for Friday, November 25. Holy Cross is located at 412 Niagara Street in Buffalo. The shelter will be open from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. Those in need who are looking to stay here must be able to walk up and downstairs.
wnypapers.com
GI Town Board approves detailed site plan, PUD for Radisson
Board adjusts rec fee, notes planned amenities; town to discuss adding sidewalks with county. The Grand Island Town Board signed off on an amended version of Local Law No. 7 at its work session last week. The measure allows for board approval of a detailed site plan and Planned Unit Development designation for the Radisson Hotel Niagara Falls-Grand Island complex at Whitehaven and east River roads.
Costumes, dropped donuts & more at the Turkey Trot
News 4's Hope Winter, Chris Broadbent and Paul Ivancic spent the morning at the Turkey Trot.
A crash closed 33 East at Best Street on Saturday afternoon
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A crash closed the 33 East at Best Street on Saturday afternoon. The crash happened around 3:40 p.m., according to NITTEC, which added the scene was clear around 4:30 p.m. At the scene, a Channel 2 photojournalist saw a blue car being taken away on a...
wnypapers.com
Hunt Real Estate, Grand Island High School team up to support Neighbors Foundation
The seasons of our lives change as readily as the weather. Sometimes, Rebecca Simpson said, we need help, and, at other times, it is our turn to offer the assistance. On Nov. 12, at Hunt Real Estate’s food drive held in conjunction with Grand Island High School, Robin Gibson, who came to donate, talked about the season of her life. She explained, “A long, long time ago, when our babies were young, we were blessed by receiving from the Neighbors Foundation. Now, that’s (her donation) just returning the generosity that they gave us.
Viral Facebook Post About Buffalo Will Give You The Chills
This Facebook post has gone viral about Buffalo, New York. As it should. It proves that Buffalo is not only the City of Good Neighbors but also that these snowstorms in Western New York often gets, define us. After 80+ inches of snow fell in parts of Western New York,...
