Lewiston, NY

2 On Your Side

Sonic Drive-In plans 6 more sites in WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Get ready for more Sonic Drive-In locations across Western New York. Franchisee Kevin DiPirro is scouting locations across the region for up to six more sites, in addition to the Sonic sites operating on Union Road in Cheektowaga and another in Buffalo at Hertel and Elmwood avenues.
BUFFALO, NY
buffalorising.com

2022 Chandler Street Winter Market

The Chandler Street Winter Market is in place to provide an indoor-outdoor market experience for people during the colder months. As much as we love our warm weather outdoor markets, there comes a time when they are buttoned up for winter. That’s when the Chandler Street Winter Market shines.
BUFFALO, NY
buffalorising.com

Savarino Opens Niagara Falls Project

Savarino Companies has completed the restoration and redevelopment of the historic Tugby-Lennon block at 320-324 Niagara Street in Niagara Falls. The three attached historic structures are located steps from the Seneca Niagara Casino, the developing Third Street neighborhood and just minutes from Niagara Falls State Park. The $4.5M project includes three ground floor commercial units and ten residential units on the upper two floors.
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
WIVB

Hamburg businesses pick up the pieces more than a week after historic snowstorm

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — Small Business Saturday is usually a big money maker for locally owned shops. But the owners of Draudt’s Farm Market and Greenhouses and Nickel City Designs in Hamburg have been less focused on sales. They’re sorting out how to move forward after that historic snowstorm collapsed much of their business.
HAMBURG, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Code Blue 32 issued, warming shelters open

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — With temperatures dropping below 32° once again, Buffalo and Southern Erie County issued a Code Blue 32 on Sunday. Shelters will be open Nov. 27 and 28. Code Blue locations include: 412 Niagara St., Buffalo, N.Y. 14201 (Holy Cross) from 6 p.m. – 7 a.m. The location is not accessible, clients […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

WSPD: Amazon trailer blocks traffic on I-90 in West Seneca

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — According to a Facebook post from the West Seneca Police Department, a tractor trailer blocked several lanes of traffic on Interstate 90 Sunday afternoon. The post said both directions of traffic experienced long delays due to the incident. “If you’re trying to drive on the I90 through our wonderful town […]
WEST SENECA, NY
buffalorising.com

2022 Holiday Market at Mister Sizzle’s

As if Mister Sizzle’s couldn’t get any better, now we can look forward to a holiday market. Unlike years past at The Horsefeathers Building, this Holiday Market is only being held during a limited window of time, Saturdays & Sundays (12/3-12/18) from 11am-5pm. While that window might be limited, there are still over 20 vendors that are partaking in the holiday market showcase. There is also a rotating list of marketeers, to ensure that the all-ages shopping event is chock full of different products and offerings each weekend.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

City worker killed in snow removal accident identified

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The city worker who was killed during snow removal on Wednesday has been identified as 67-year-old Michael Muscarella. Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said that the incident happened at approximately 11:15 a.m. Wednesday when a high-loader truck was dumping snow into a dump truck on the McKinley Parkway. It appeared the high-loader […]
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Thankful Fur Pets Expo event helps animals back into homes

BUFFALO, N.Y. — During a Saturday vendors market at the McKinley Mall, the SPCA Serving Erie County and Ten Lives Club hosted their Thankful Fur Pets Expo. The Ten Lives Club said there were a lot of adoptions during the COVID pandemic as many people worked from home. But once people went back to the workplace, they said they saw a spike in surrenders.
BUFFALO, NY
WGRZ TV

CODE BLUE issued for Buffalo and Erie County

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Code Blue 32 has been issued for both the City of Buffalo and southern Erie County for Friday, November 25. Holy Cross is located at 412 Niagara Street in Buffalo. The shelter will be open from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. Those in need who are looking to stay here must be able to walk up and downstairs.
BUFFALO, NY
wnypapers.com

GI Town Board approves detailed site plan, PUD for Radisson

Board adjusts rec fee, notes planned amenities; town to discuss adding sidewalks with county. The Grand Island Town Board signed off on an amended version of Local Law No. 7 at its work session last week. The measure allows for board approval of a detailed site plan and Planned Unit Development designation for the Radisson Hotel Niagara Falls-Grand Island complex at Whitehaven and east River roads.
GRAND ISLAND, NY
wnypapers.com

Hunt Real Estate, Grand Island High School team up to support Neighbors Foundation

The seasons of our lives change as readily as the weather. Sometimes, Rebecca Simpson said, we need help, and, at other times, it is our turn to offer the assistance. On Nov. 12, at Hunt Real Estate’s food drive held in conjunction with Grand Island High School, Robin Gibson, who came to donate, talked about the season of her life. She explained, “A long, long time ago, when our babies were young, we were blessed by receiving from the Neighbors Foundation. Now, that’s (her donation) just returning the generosity that they gave us.
GRAND ISLAND, NY

