Netflix subscribers are now able to play one of the most haunting and highly rated games of the year on their phones, and this is a must for fans of Black Mirror. Between the back-to-back nominations for God of War Ragnarök, Elden Ring and Horizon Forbidden West in the announcements for 2022's The Game Awards, you might have spotted something called Immortality in the Best Game Direction, Best Narrative and Best Performer categories. Considering that this game is going toe-to-toe with these aforementioned AAA contenders, it surely must be special.

10 DAYS AGO