The PlayStation 7 is already being discussed... by Xbox
The PlayStation 5 is just over two years old at this point, but some of us are already looking to the future. Maybe a little too far. Specifically, Xbox boss Phil Spencer recently discussed the PlayStation 7 while talking about Call Of Duty's hypothetical future with Sony. As I'm sure...
PlayStation drops new freebie, no PS Plus required
Sony has given out a brand-new freebie to all PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 owners in celebration of a major series' 20th anniversary. And the best part is that you don't even need PlayStation Plus to get hold of it. For those that might not be aware, it's been 20...
PlayStation and Xbox accidentally reveal when we'll get new consoles
It’s now been over two years since the release of the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, if you can believe it. It doesn’t really feel like it when you consider how hard it’s been to get hold of these things, especially at the start. Things do seem to be easing now though - it was recently reported that scalpers are apparently starting to lose interest in the PS5 and about time, too.
Even Microsoft says that PlayStation games are "better" than their own
Since it was announced that Microsoft is planning to buy out Activision, the company has been forced to justify this decision to regulators around the world as it’s determined whether or not the acquisition would give the company an unfair market advantage. Makes sense, right?. The things that Microsoft...
The Wii U was actually really good, you guys are just mean
The year was 2012. Nintendo was about to unleash upon the world a console that would change everything. And by “everything”, I mean it was suddenly possible to play Mass Effect 3 or the latest 2D Mario game on a chunky tablet controller while your dad regained control of the family telly. Revolutionary.
Modern Warfare 2 player unmasks Ghost, for real this time
Call of Duty is arguably the most iconic FPS franchise of our time. The series has a vice grip on both its fanbase and the games industry in general - Sony has recently been very concerned about the fact that if Microsoft really does go ahead and buy Activision, CoD could in theory become an Xbox exclusive. Xbox boss Phil Spencer says that this won’t be the case, however.
GTA 6 release date seemingly revealed in Microsoft acquisition documents
Oh lawd, it’s happening. Maybe. The world has been waiting not-so-patiently for official information about the next Grand Theft Auto game for what feels like forever now. The currently unnamed title (which everyone has been referring to as GTA VI) was confirmed to be in active development by Rockstar Games earlier this year - we’re still yet to see a trailer for it, but a huge leak recently surfaced which seemingly revealed the location and protagonists for the game, as well as some very early gameplay footage.
Sony banning a ton of games on PlayStation Store, says insider
There are two types of players: completionists and the rest of us. Which one are you? I’m a bit of both, if that’s even possible. I certainly play with a completionist’s mentality, taking a see-all approach but then I end up losing interest with about 3% of content to go. Whoops. I’m proud to announce though that I do have two Platinum PlayStation trophies to my name. Commendable, I know. Thank you.
Xbox offered PlayStation 10-year deal to keep Call Of Duty, says insider
Unless you’ve been sleeping under a rock, you’re probably aware that Microsoft is in the midst of acquiring Activision. It’s a deal that’s left PlayStation worrying about the future of Call of Duty and you can understand why they’re feeling that way. Last month’s release of Modern Warfare II officially marked the most successful Call of Duty launch of all time. Who isn’t going to want a slice of that pie?
Legacy Of Kain developer "hears" 100k fans crying out for remake
Remember that survey asking whether or not fans were up for a Legacy of Kain remake? The answer has been a raucous, resounding and obvious "yes" and now Crystal Dynamics is considering how to reinvigorate the dark fantasy series. According to its market value, Embracer Group is the biggest gaming...
The Elder Scrolls 6 is a "mid-sized" game, and fans aren't happy
There are few games on the horizon that command as much hype as The Elder Scrolls VI. Obviously, there’s GTA VI to look forward to as well, and people are also very excited for Bethesda’s other upcoming title, Starfield, but everyone’s been anticipating the next Elder Scrolls game for years now. It’s easy to forget with all the Skyrim re-releases, but we’ve been waiting for it for even longer than we have the next GTA.
Company Of Heroes 3 is coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, apparently
Fans of the iconic strategy series Company of Heroes will no doubt be aware that Company of Heroes 3 is finally happening - it’s set to release on PC on 23 February next year, almost a full decade after Company of Heroes 2. “Bigger and better than ever, Company...
Call Of Duty gives console players feature PC gamers have had for years
Call Of Duty: Warzone 2.0 has finally launched, offering players around the world a brand-new battle royale experience to really sink their teeth into over the next few months. The sequel to Call Of Duty: Warzone comes with a brand-new map, a number of improved features, and some seriously impressive...
Netflix subscribers can get one of 2022's best games for free right now
Netflix subscribers are now able to play one of the most haunting and highly rated games of the year on their phones, and this is a must for fans of Black Mirror. Between the back-to-back nominations for God of War Ragnarök, Elden Ring and Horizon Forbidden West in the announcements for 2022's The Game Awards, you might have spotted something called Immortality in the Best Game Direction, Best Narrative and Best Performer categories. Considering that this game is going toe-to-toe with these aforementioned AAA contenders, it surely must be special.
Terrifier 2 video game is already on the horizon, says director
With sickening visuals, an unforgettable villain and excellent performances from its leads, Terrifier 2 has stunned and shocked even the most steely of horror fans in the most astonishing ways. The third film is in the works, and now we know that we might be getting a video game version of Art the Clown's rampages through Miles County.
Warzone 2.0 players praise 'incredible' proximity chat feature
Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 is out now, and the game has been playing very differently to its predecessor for one big reason. And no, I’m not talking about the DMZ mode or the tactical nuke. No, players have instead been discovering the joys of proximity chat - the...
Xbox update lets players join Discord directly from console
Yesterday (16 November), a new update rolled out on Xbox consoles, which brought with it some really nice improvements for a number of features as well as a couple of new ones. You probably remember that back in September, Discord integration was rolled out for everyone on Xbox, allowing users...
Sonic The Hedgehog creator Yuji Naka has been arrested
Yuji Naka, the former head of Sonic Team and one of the co-creators of Sonic the Hedgehog series has reportedly been arrested in Japan by the Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office, in connection with insider trading charges (thanks, Kotaku). According to a report from FNN (translated via Google), Naka, 57,...
Dino Crisis PlayStation remake is finally on the horizon
Dino Crisis? Haven’t heard that name in years. Capcom’s action-adventure and survival horror series, which served to give many young PlayStation users dinosaur-related nightmares in the late 90s and early 2000s, has been stagnant for years now. In fact, next year will mark two full decades without a new Dino Crisis game, which feels like a crime.
Call Of Duty: Black Ops remastered for its 12th Birthday
Like it or not (and I definitely don't like it because it makes me feel old) Call Of Duty: Black Ops turns 12 this year. 2010's Call Of Duty instalment is widely regarded by many to be a major part of the franchises' "golden era" alongside Modern Warfare 2 and Black Ops II. The campaign, the multiplayer, the maps, and the modes were all exceptional. Sure, Call Of Duty has done some great things since, but never quite this good.
