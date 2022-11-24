Read full article on original website
The night Jimi Hendrix dropped acid for the first time and the girl who changed his life
It's New York, it's 1966, and Jimi Hendrix's life is about to be turned around by Keith Richards' girlfriend
Elvis Costello Said 1 Beatles Song Represents Everything Great About Paul McCartney
Elvis Costello said one of The Beatles' songs represents everything great about Paul McCartney and he saw Paul perform it live.
Steve Perry Set to Sing Journey Hit “Open Arms” on Dolly Parton’s Upcoming Rock Album
Just days after Dolly Parton‘s induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on Nov. 5, former Journey singer Steve Perry has confirmed that he will appear on the country music legend’s upcoming rock album. “If Dolly says it’s true, then it must be true,” wrote Perry...
The secrets of Jimi Hendrix's guitar setup: Roger Mayer reveals what made the guitar hero's Strat tone sing
Nobody knows the ins and outs of Jimi Hendrix's guitar sound like Roger Mayer. Peter Hodgson is a journalist, an award-winning shredder, an instructional columnist, a guitar teacher, a guitar repair guy, a dad and an extremely amateur barista. He runs a blog, I Heart Guitar, which allows him to publicly geek out over his obsessions. Peter is from Melbourne, Australia, where he writes for various magazines, including Guitar World.
1958 Gibson Les Paul played onstage for years by Dickey Betts of the Allman Brothers Band hits the auction block
The guitar – which began life as a Goldtop, but was later given a sunburst finish at Betts' request – is expected to sell for between $800,000 and $1.2 million. A 1958 sunburst Gibson Les Paul owned and played on stage by Allman Brothers Band guitarist Dickey Betts has hit the auction block.
Voices: Rihanna, what were you thinking when you picked Johnny Depp for your Savage X Fenty fashion show?
I have always liked Rihanna. Well, as much as you can like someone you have never actually met. But as many of us know all too well, your greatest strength is often your greatest flaw – and the thing that initially attracted you to someone later becomes the thing that repels you.I have always admired Rihanna for how effortlessly she exudes that timeless I don’t give a f*** category of cool that never goes out of fashion. But upon learning she is going to feature Johnny Depp in the November fashion show for her Savage X Fenty lingerie brand,...
Nick Nolte addresses his decades-old feud with Julia Roberts, who called him 'completely disgusting': 'It was partly my fault and a little bit of hers'
Nick Nolte told Insider he's over his decades-long feud with Julia Roberts. The two reportedly didn't get along with one another while making the 1994 movie "I Love Trouble." "It was absurd what we went through," he said. "It was partly my fault, and a little bit of hers." The...
Priscilla Presley, 77, Meets Up With Her Son, 35, For Dinner On Rare Public Outing
Priscilla Presley, 77, and her 35-year-old son Navarone Garibaldi were photographed walking out of a Los Angeles restaurant after enjoying dinner on Wednesday, Nov. 2 The duo appeared to be relaxed and chatted before driving off in separate cars. Priscilla, the wife of the late Elvis Presley, rocked an all-black ensemble of flared pants, a turtleneck sweater, a fanny pack, and sneakers. Her rust-red hair added a pop of color to her look.
Son of Famed Actor Dies at 25
The son of famed actor Tim Roth, has died at 25, according to Variety. The younger Roth’s cause of death was cancer. Cormac was a musician, and Variety notes that he was “talented guitarist, composer and producer.”
Classic Rock Star John McGale Dies in Car Crash
John McGale, a member of the Montreal blues rock band Offenbach, died in a single-car crash on his birthday, Oct. 30. He was 66. Bloc Notes Music president Diane Pinet said she was "in a state of shock" and "devastated" after learning of McGale's death. McGale died in Lacolle, Quebec,...
Iggy Azalea Earns 8 Figures From Selling Her Catalog To Domain Capital
The mother of one said she has a larger project that she plans to invest her money in. walk away from the music industry last year. Now, the Australian-born rap diva is using it to her advantage to make major money moves. Most recently, she’s sold her catalog to Domain Capital in an impressive eight-figure deal.
Beatles Biographer Philip Norman Claimed George Harrison Was the Only Beatle Who Could Tell the Group’s Story Faithfully
Beatles biographer Philip Norman claimed George Harrison was the only Beatle who could tell the group's story faithfully. The other's couldn't.
Dumbledore actor Richard Harris once found by his son with “face in pound of cocaine”
Richard Harris was once found with his face in cocaine by one of his sons, according to a new documentary. Harris, who died in 2002 at the age of 72 from cancer, had been open about his hedonistic lifestyle in the 1960s and early 1970s, which involved excessive intake of cocaine and alcohol. In 1978, Harris gave up drugs after almost dying from a cocaine overdose.
Peter Tork Was ‘Mortified’ When He Wasn’t Allowed to Play on The Monkees’ ‘Last Train to Clarksville’￼
Peter Tork realized he didn't understand his band's modus operandi when The Monkees' "Last Train to Clarksville" came together in the studio.
Legendary Rock Drummer Dead at 63
Famed drummer D.H. Peligro, who played the drums for the Dead Kenndedys and the Red Hot Chili Peppers, has died at 63, according to a statement from the Dead Kennedys. Peligro died at his home in L.A. from head trauma sustained in an accidental fall, the statement says.
John Lennon’s killer Mark David Chapman says he murdered beloved Beatle for fame: ‘Evil in my heart’
Mark David Chapman, who murdered John Lennon in 1980, was denied parole a 12th time in August of this year. His next parole board appearance is scheduled for February 2024.
Bruce Springsteen 'Knew' Clarence Clemons Was Going To Die, Singer Played One Last Song For Pal
It has been over a decade since Clarence Clemons passed away at age 69 because of complications after a stroke, but Bruce Springsteen still remembers, as he had played Clemons one last song. Springsteen shared, in an interview with Howard Stern during a live interview on SiriusXM, some of his...
Nik Turner, '70s Rock Legend, Dead at 82
Nik Turner, a multi-instrumentalist and member of space rock pioneers Hawkwind, died at 82. Tuner died on Nov. 10 according to his family in an announcement on his Facebook page. "We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Nik Turner – The Mighty Thunder Rider, who passed away peacefully...
John Lennon Never Forgot Ringo Starr’s Reaction to Yoko Ono, and it Was Pure Ringo
John Lennon never forgot Ringo Starr’s reaction to the start of his relationship with Yoko Ono, which was pure Ringo.
Ringo Starr Reportedly Burned John Lennon’s Possessions After Moving Into His Former Home
Ringo Starr bought a home from John Lennon. When builders found some of Lennon's belongings, Starr told them to burn them.
