Guitar World Magazine

The secrets of Jimi Hendrix's guitar setup: Roger Mayer reveals what made the guitar hero's Strat tone sing

Nobody knows the ins and outs of Jimi Hendrix's guitar sound like Roger Mayer. Peter Hodgson is a journalist, an award-winning shredder, an instructional columnist, a guitar teacher, a guitar repair guy, a dad and an extremely amateur barista. He runs a blog, I Heart Guitar, which allows him to publicly geek out over his obsessions. Peter is from Melbourne, Australia, where he writes for various magazines, including Guitar World.
The Independent

Voices: Rihanna, what were you thinking when you picked Johnny Depp for your Savage X Fenty fashion show?

I have always liked Rihanna. Well, as much as you can like someone you have never actually met. But as many of us know all too well, your greatest strength is often your greatest flaw – and the thing that initially attracted you to someone later becomes the thing that repels you.I have always admired Rihanna for how effortlessly she exudes that timeless I don’t give a f*** category of cool that never goes out of fashion. But upon learning she is going to feature Johnny Depp in the November fashion show for her Savage X Fenty lingerie brand,...
VIRGINIA STATE
HollywoodLife

Priscilla Presley, 77, Meets Up With Her Son, 35, For Dinner On Rare Public Outing

Priscilla Presley, 77, and her 35-year-old son Navarone Garibaldi were photographed walking out of a Los Angeles restaurant after enjoying dinner on Wednesday, Nov. 2 The duo appeared to be relaxed and chatted before driving off in separate cars. Priscilla, the wife of the late Elvis Presley, rocked an all-black ensemble of flared pants, a turtleneck sweater, a fanny pack, and sneakers. Her rust-red hair added a pop of color to her look.
LOS ANGELES, CA
News Breaking LIVE

Son of Famed Actor Dies at 25

The son of famed actor Tim Roth, has died at 25, according to Variety. The younger Roth’s cause of death was cancer. Cormac was a musician, and Variety notes that he was “talented guitarist, composer and producer.”
Popculture

Classic Rock Star John McGale Dies in Car Crash

John McGale, a member of the Montreal blues rock band Offenbach, died in a single-car crash on his birthday, Oct. 30. He was 66. Bloc Notes Music president Diane Pinet said she was "in a state of shock" and "devastated" after learning of McGale's death. McGale died in Lacolle, Quebec,...
NEW YORK STATE
hotnewhiphop.com

Iggy Azalea Earns 8 Figures From Selling Her Catalog To Domain Capital

The mother of one said she has a larger project that she plans to invest her money in. walk away from the music industry last year. Now, the Australian-born rap diva is using it to her advantage to make major money moves. Most recently, she’s sold her catalog to Domain Capital in an impressive eight-figure deal.
NME

Dumbledore actor Richard Harris once found by his son with “face in pound of cocaine”

Richard Harris was once found with his face in cocaine by one of his sons, according to a new documentary. Harris, who died in 2002 at the age of 72 from cancer, had been open about his hedonistic lifestyle in the 1960s and early 1970s, which involved excessive intake of cocaine and alcohol. In 1978, Harris gave up drugs after almost dying from a cocaine overdose.
News Breaking LIVE

Legendary Rock Drummer Dead at 63

Famed drummer D.H. Peligro, who played the drums for the Dead Kenndedys and the Red Hot Chili Peppers, has died at 63, according to a statement from the Dead Kennedys. Peligro died at his home in L.A. from head trauma sustained in an accidental fall, the statement says.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Popculture

Nik Turner, '70s Rock Legend, Dead at 82

Nik Turner, a multi-instrumentalist and member of space rock pioneers Hawkwind, died at 82. Tuner died on Nov. 10 according to his family in an announcement on his Facebook page. "We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Nik Turner – The Mighty Thunder Rider, who passed away peacefully...

