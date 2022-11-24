Read full article on original website
Football: More questions need answers after No. 2 Ohio State’s 45-23 loss to No. 3 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: How No. 2 Buckeyes handle ‘disheartening’ consecutive loss to No. 3 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Five takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 45-23 loss to No. 3 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Henderson, Smith-Njigba among 8 Buckeyes unavailable against MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Husband of Missing Michigan Woman Dee Ann Warner Faces Possible Criminal Contempt ProceedingsTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Are decorative lights allowed on a car in Lansing?
It’s about that time of year again, the holiday season we all look forward to celebrate with family and friends. I was just wondering if I can get into the festive season and turn my car into a Christmas Tree. What troubles will I run into if I do? Is it even possible.
whmi.com
Fantasy Of Lights Parade To Light Up Downtown Howell
The community is gearing up for tonight’s Fantasy of Lights parade. The parade will honor longtime Howell City Councilman Steve Manor - a beloved public servant and teacher named this year’s Grand Marshal who passed away recently. State Street - known as the Peppermint Path - will open...
Injured eagle rescued, annual Nite Lights holiday light display opens: Jackson headlines Nov. 19-24
JACKSON, MI – An injured Bald Eagle will have a chance to soar the skies once again thanks to conservation officers and a Jackson County Sheriff’s deputy. Here is that headline and some more you might have missed this week. A Jackson County sheriff’s deputy teamed with state...
‘Our holiday tradition’: Michigan families head to work on Small Business Saturday
Bailey Ahles couldn’t give you a start date for when she began working at Caravan Gift Shop. What started as helping out after school has evolved into managing one of Ann Arbor’s oldest stores. It’s a story of history repeating. The Caravan Gift Shop was a first job...
13abc.com
Vehicle knocks down traffic light
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Just before 5 a.m., on Sunday Nov. 27, one vehicle crashed and knocked down a traffic light at the intersection of Evergreen and West Bancroft. The Toledo Police Department confirmed that the driver was transported to a local hospital for injuries, but no further details were provided.
13abc.com
Thanksgiving at Cherry St Mission
Whitehouse Tree Farm holds Grand Opening for start of holiday season. With more than 65 acres filled with thousands of trees, the Whitehouse Christmas Tree Farm is a favorite for those looking for the perfect tree. This is Home: Nov. 25, 2022. Updated: 5 hours ago. This is Home for...
Check out these upcoming tree lightings in Washtenaw County
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI -- As it gets closer to December, there are a few cities in Washtenaw County that are preparing to kickstart the holiday season with annual tree lightings. During these celebrations cities sometimes sip on warm drinks, sing some Christmas carols or get a surprise visit from Santa...
Any recommendations for weekend entertainment in Lansing?
My boyfriend will be 23 in December and I wanted to plan a fun day/weekend for him! He likes mini golf, batting cages, bowling, go carts, cars and dinosaur things. I was hoping to get recommendations on places in Lansing but anywhere around here is okay! Thank ya'll.
Hershey Shoes in Garden City is selling iconic carousel
Before Hershey Shoes closes, it has one last thing to sell. A rare merry-go-round that dates to the 1970s is going up for auction. The play set, known as...
Hole in Miller Road Bridge shuts down traffic Friday
Wayne County said the bridge was closed for emergency repairs Friday morning. Pictures and videos reveal a large hole in the wall on the northbound side of the bridge near the intersection of Rotunda
wlen.com
Salvation Army Match for Black Friday
Adrian, MI – Lenawee County residents will be able to help the Salvation Army Red Kettle campaign with a special incentive today, Black Friday. Salvation Army Captain Laura Lunnam stated that Williams Insulation in Adrian, Michigan, is offering a match of donations received in the Red Kettle at Hobby Lobby all day Friday. Lunnam added that the Civitan Club is ringing the bell at Hobby Lobby and will even come to your car to collect your donation.
wlen.com
Heritage Park Lights Now Open
Adrian, MI – The Heritage Park Holiday Light Display will open on Friday, November 25th according to the City of Adrian. The light display opens at dusk with the final car entrance at 9:30 pm. The gates to the park will close at 9:45 pm each evening. The light display is free to the community and is an annual event at Heritage Park on North M-52 across from the cinemas.
Where can I adopt a puppy dog in Lansing?
Frankly, I just moved here from Denver, and being alone can be a bit boring, especially when you're stuck at home during the holidays (because I'm not too keen on crowded places). I am looking forward to having a cute puppy to keep me company, I think that will add a lot of fun. Does everyone can give me some advice here? Thanks!
80 years later, Ann Arbor’s Mast Shoes keeps customers at heart
ANN ARBOR, MI -- As they say — if the shoe fits. And for Molly Mast-Koss, it certainly does. Mast-Koss was in her early teens when she first started working at her family’s shoe store removing clumps of tissue paper from the shoes. “I was like 12, 13,...
New pop-up shop brings art to downtown Albion
ALBION, MI – A new pop-up business is coming to downtown Albion with new art and gift ideas. Mary Slater and her husband Richard Lewin moved to Albion in 2004 to open the Albion Heritage Bed & Breakfast. The pair owned the business for 13 years, before they retired and permanently closed it, Slater said.
Pets of the week: Lake and Corey are looking for their forever homes
JACKSON, MI -- The Jackson County Animal Shelter, 3770 Spring Arbor Road, has many pets available for adoption. Lake is a pretty female 2-year-old retriever mix dog. Lake is solid white with brown patches on her face. She is not particularly fond of other dogs and would do best as...
This Huge Flea Market in Michigan is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local flea market can be a great way to spend your day. There's always something cool to find and for a great deal too! You never know what kind of unique items you'll be able to discover.
Farmington Hills woman had to cancel her Thanksgiving due to city barricade
Farmington Hills resident, Linda Solomon tells 7 Action News she had to cancel her family's Thanksgiving gathering due to a cement barricade put in front of her house by the city.
lansingcitypulse.com
Historic home on Moores River Drive is receives TLC
“Eye Candy of the Week” is our look at some of the nicer properties in Lansing. It rotates with Eyesore of the Week and Eye for Design. If you have a suggestion, please e-mail eye@lansingcitypulse.com or call Berl Schwartz at 517-999-5061. A historic home on Moores River Drive is...
lansingcitypulse.com
Wonderland of Lights
Potter Park Zoo is illuminated once again for the 30th annual Wonderland of Lights, one of Lansing’s premier holiday celebrations. Enjoy holiday music while touring the zoo grounds, viewing thousands of lights and decorations twinkling around you. After the walk (and the inevitable shivering), hungry attendees can visit the Savanna Grill for cheeseburgers, fresh salads, chicken tenders and other classic American bites.
