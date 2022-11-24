ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, MI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Are decorative lights allowed on a car in Lansing?

It’s about that time of year again, the holiday season we all look forward to celebrate with family and friends. I was just wondering if I can get into the festive season and turn my car into a Christmas Tree. What troubles will I run into if I do? Is it even possible.
LANSING, MI
whmi.com

Fantasy Of Lights Parade To Light Up Downtown Howell

The community is gearing up for tonight’s Fantasy of Lights parade. The parade will honor longtime Howell City Councilman Steve Manor - a beloved public servant and teacher named this year’s Grand Marshal who passed away recently. State Street - known as the Peppermint Path - will open...
HOWELL, MI
13abc.com

Vehicle knocks down traffic light

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Just before 5 a.m., on Sunday Nov. 27, one vehicle crashed and knocked down a traffic light at the intersection of Evergreen and West Bancroft. The Toledo Police Department confirmed that the driver was transported to a local hospital for injuries, but no further details were provided.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Thanksgiving at Cherry St Mission

Whitehouse Tree Farm holds Grand Opening for start of holiday season. With more than 65 acres filled with thousands of trees, the Whitehouse Christmas Tree Farm is a favorite for those looking for the perfect tree. This is Home: Nov. 25, 2022. Updated: 5 hours ago. This is Home for...
WHITEHOUSE, OH
wlen.com

Salvation Army Match for Black Friday

Adrian, MI – Lenawee County residents will be able to help the Salvation Army Red Kettle campaign with a special incentive today, Black Friday. Salvation Army Captain Laura Lunnam stated that Williams Insulation in Adrian, Michigan, is offering a match of donations received in the Red Kettle at Hobby Lobby all day Friday. Lunnam added that the Civitan Club is ringing the bell at Hobby Lobby and will even come to your car to collect your donation.
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI
wlen.com

Heritage Park Lights Now Open

Adrian, MI – The Heritage Park Holiday Light Display will open on Friday, November 25th according to the City of Adrian. The light display opens at dusk with the final car entrance at 9:30 pm. The gates to the park will close at 9:45 pm each evening. The light display is free to the community and is an annual event at Heritage Park on North M-52 across from the cinemas.
ADRIAN, MI
Ask Lansing

Where can I adopt a puppy dog in Lansing?

Frankly, I just moved here from Denver, and being alone can be a bit boring, especially when you're stuck at home during the holidays (because I'm not too keen on crowded places). I am looking forward to having a cute puppy to keep me company, I think that will add a lot of fun. Does everyone can give me some advice here? Thanks!
LANSING, MI
MLive

New pop-up shop brings art to downtown Albion

ALBION, MI – A new pop-up business is coming to downtown Albion with new art and gift ideas. Mary Slater and her husband Richard Lewin moved to Albion in 2004 to open the Albion Heritage Bed & Breakfast. The pair owned the business for 13 years, before they retired and permanently closed it, Slater said.
ALBION, MI
Joe Mertens

This Huge Flea Market in Michigan is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local flea market can be a great way to spend your day. There's always something cool to find and for a great deal too! You never know what kind of unique items you'll be able to discover.
ROMULUS, MI
lansingcitypulse.com

Historic home on Moores River Drive is receives TLC

“Eye Candy of the Week” is our look at some of the nicer properties in Lansing. It rotates with Eyesore of the Week and Eye for Design. If you have a suggestion, please e-mail eye@lansingcitypulse.com or call Berl Schwartz at 517-999-5061. A historic home on Moores River Drive is...
LANSING, MI
lansingcitypulse.com

Wonderland of Lights

Potter Park Zoo is illuminated once again for the 30th annual Wonderland of Lights, one of Lansing’s premier holiday celebrations. Enjoy holiday music while touring the zoo grounds, viewing thousands of lights and decorations twinkling around you. After the walk (and the inevitable shivering), hungry attendees can visit the Savanna Grill for cheeseburgers, fresh salads, chicken tenders and other classic American bites.
LANSING, MI
