Guitar World Magazine
The secrets of Jimi Hendrix's guitar setup: Roger Mayer reveals what made the guitar hero's Strat tone sing
Nobody knows the ins and outs of Jimi Hendrix's guitar sound like Roger Mayer. Peter Hodgson is a journalist, an award-winning shredder, an instructional columnist, a guitar teacher, a guitar repair guy, a dad and an extremely amateur barista. He runs a blog, I Heart Guitar, which allows him to publicly geek out over his obsessions. Peter is from Melbourne, Australia, where he writes for various magazines, including Guitar World.
Guitar World Magazine
Need new guitar strings? These are the best Cyber Weekend deals right now
From Ernie Ball to D'Addario, PRS, Martin and Fender, we've rounded up everything you need to string up your acoustic or electric guitar on the cheap. While guitar strings are from from the sexiest category in our voluminous collection of Black Friday guitar deals, they may be the most practical.
Guitar World Magazine
Fender has one of best Black Friday sales online right now – score up to 30% off the 40th Anniversary models, Classic Vibe and the Acoustasonic Player series
As well as guitars, you can also save big on Ukuleles, pedals, beginner packs and Fender-branded clothing. Well, the day guitarists everywhere have been waiting for has arrived, Black Friday. This year is shaping up to be one of the best we’ve seen, with the Black Friday guitar deals coming in thick and fast. Now, while there are many epic offers coming from the biggest names in music retail, one of the best sales we’ve seen comes via the official Fender site.
Guitar World Magazine
Looking to learn the guitar this Black Friday? These are today's top offers on guitar lessons
With money off Fender Play, Guitar Tricks, ArtistWorks and TrueFire now is the best time to learn the guitar. If you are thinking about learning the guitar, then there has never been a better time. Black Friday brings with it crazy savings on everything from electric guitars to amplifiers, acoustics, stompboxes and accessories. But that's not all, you can also save big on a host of online learning platforms, meaning you can learn to play that new axe you just picked up!
Guitar World Magazine
Save up to $120 on Squier’s high-performance Contemporary Strats, Teles, Jazzmasters, Jaguars and basses in one of Black Friday’s hottest guitar deals
These low-price, top-spec electric guitars now start at just $344.99 direct from Fender. The Black Friday guitar deals are rolling in thick and fast, but few can touch the sheer value for money offered by the red-hot discounts available on the Squier Contemporary Series over at Fender.com (opens in new tab).
Guitar World Magazine
5 times Jimi Hendrix proved he was a master of the blues
Jimi at 80: Born in Seattle on November 27, 1942, Jimi Hendrix would have celebrated his 80th birthday this week. Throughout this week on Guitar World, we'll celebrate his genius and game-changing impact on the world of guitar playing. In the tradition of many itinerant bluesmen before him, Jimi Hendrix...
Guitar World Magazine
Looking to help kickstart your kid's journey to guitar stardom? We've curated the best guitar pack deals of Cyber Weekend
Black Friday is over, but Cyber Weekend is just getting started, meaning there are still a ton of surviving Black Friday guitar deals for you to sink your teeth into. Though this time of year is ripe for veteran players looking for their next high-end electric guitar or acoustic guitar, it's also the perfect time for beginners and young players to start their guitar-playing journey, with some mouth-watering savings to be had on a range of entry level gear.
Guitar World Magazine
Beginner in the market for your first acoustic guitar? We've rounded up the best Black Friday deals for you
It's Cyber Weekend 2022, and we're hard at work bringing you the very best Black Friday guitar deals. And if you're in the market for your first acoustic guitar, now's the time to make that purchase. We've rounded up the best deals on beginner-friendly strummers from some of the major...
Guitar World Magazine
On the lookout for a beginner bass guitar? Here are the best Cyber Monday deals we've found
We're well and truly in the thick of Cyber Weekend, and the team here at Guitar World are doing our best to bring you the very best deals on music gear from across the web. And if you're looking to embark on a quest to learn bass guitar, now's most definitely the time to make that purchase and start playing.
Guitar World Magazine
We gave Blackstar’s Dept. 10 overdrive and distortion pedals 5 star reviews – and they’re both currently $100 off in this mega Cyber Monday sale
Thanks to Guitar Center, you can save big on “the world’s most advanced valve pedals” – which feature Cab Rig compatibility and ECC83 triodes for tube amp feel. Though Cyber Weekend guitar deals are making their way online, there are still plenty of left-over Black Friday guitar deals that will help you save big money on some high-end guitar gear.
Guitar World Magazine
You can get select Behringer pedals for $14 each – yes, $14 – in this unbelievable Black Friday deal over at Sweetwater
Now's the time to bag a dirt-cheap stompbox – but be quick, these absurd prices are only available while stocks last. Cyber weekend is upon us, and here at Guitar World towers, for the next four days, we'll be scanning the interweb for the absolute best Black Friday guitar deals. And let us tell you that this, for sure, is one of the most tantalizing yet.
Guitar World Magazine
Larkin Poe’s Megan and Rebecca Lovell on their pedalboard pinch-hitters, the voice of lap steel, and the blues as a living art form
Blues has always been a part of Larkin Poe’s roots rock ’n’ roll approach, but for new release Blood Harmony the blues element is unmissable. And it hasn’t happened by accident. It’s the result of careful planning by the two sisters and multi-instrumentalists who lead the...
Guitar World Magazine
Sweetwater's epic Black Friday offering comes to an end today – don't miss up to 80% off big-name guitar gear
These enormous Black Friday savings are still available on electric and acoustic guitars, amps, pedals, recording gear, strings and more – but not for long. Okay, so we are coming to the end of the Black Friday guitar deals for 2022, with many sales coming to a close in the next few hours. Now, while we saw epic discounts across the board, we were most impressed with Sweetwater this year. The music retail giant was offering up to 80% savings on a huge range of guitar and music gear (opens in new tab) – and for a very limited time, the offer is still live, so be quick!
Guitar World Magazine
Learn how to cover the entire fretboard with Joe Bonamassa’s soloing scale secret
“I learned a lot of [scales] in blocks. So, when I play, my mind goes, I’m in this block‚ I’m in that block‚ I’m in this block‚ [pointing at different areas of the fretboard]; and then so on and so on. “I learned how...
Guitar World Magazine
These killer Black Friday guitar amp deals are still live – bag a bargain before the offers end
Black Friday is over, but that doesn't mean the deals have ended: we're into Cyber Weekend, and there are still Black Friday guitar deals to be had, particularly in the guitar amps department. Quite simply, if you're in the market for a new amp – of any kind, really – there'll be a sale here for you.
Guitar World Magazine
Fret-King Country Squire Music Row and Elise Custom review
The tone-tinkerers among you with a soldering iron will find plenty of potential here, especially since the actual guitars really punch above their prices and are both, for the most part, good‑sounding and competently made. Why you can trust Guitar World Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing...
Guitar World Magazine
There are big savings to be had on looper pedals this Cyber Weekend – here are our favorite deals
Every year, Black Friday and Cyber Weekend come around and guitar and bass players go absolutely loopy for looper pedals. Given the demand, good looper bargains are few and far between, but in our quest to bring you the best Black Friday guitar deals, we’ve come across a few beauties.
Guitar World Magazine
Unplug in style with these top-tier Cyber Weekend acoustic guitar deals
Black Friday itself may be over, but many of the Black Friday guitar deals that came with it this year are still going strong, with some of the best of these still-active discounts slashing the price of acoustic guitars. The price cuts truly run the gamut of the acoustic category,...
Guitar World Magazine
You can still save $450 on these stunning limited-edition D'Angelico semi-hollow guitars in this crazy post-Black Friday deal
Black Friday's officially in the rear-view mirror, but the road ahead is still paved with some seriously tantalizing bargains. Without a doubt, one of the Black Friday guitar deals we found yesterday was on this D'Angelico Excel DC XT, which had a massive $450 – or 25% – knocked off its asking price (opens in new tab). And we're tremendously pleased to tell you that this deal is still live.
