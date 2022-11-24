Body of Israeli Druze young man seized by Palestinians in Jenin returned to his family – Israeli military

Read full article on original website
Khamenei's niece arrested after calling for foreign governments to cut ties with Iranian regime
Farideh Moradkhani, the niece of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has been arrested after calling on foreign governments to cut all ties with the Iranian government.
Iranian artists call for boycott of cultural institutions with links to regime
Dozens of Iranian artists have called for an international boycott of cultural institutions run by or affiliated with the Islamic Republic in protest against the regime’s worsening human rights abuses. The call by artists, writers, film-makers and academics living in Iran and among its diaspora comes amid growing anti-government...
Pakistan launches new anti-polio drive amid spike in cases
Heath officials say Pakistan has launched a new nationwide anti-polio drive amid a spike in new cases among children
Japan filmmaker freed from Myanmar prison vows to tell story
TOKYO (AP) — Toru Kubota, a Japanese journalist who was arrested while covering a protest in military-ruled Myanmar and detained for more than three months, said his experience made him more determined to tell the story of people there. “I feel I can understand their feelings more,” he said...
Iraqi PM: Probe recovers part of $2.5B embezzled from taxes
Iraq's prime minister says part of the staggering $2.5 billion in funds embezzled from the country's tax authority will be retrieved and that an investigation to recover the full amount is ongoing
Australia lowers terrorism threat level for first time since 2014
Australia lowered its terrorism threat level for the first time in over a decade Monday, with officials citing a reduction in those who seek to target the Oceanic nation in an attack.
Russia-Ukraine war live: Zelenskiy warns of new missile attacks; Russia may be preparing to leave Zaporizhzhia plant, nuclear chief says
Volodymyr Zelenskiy urges Ukraine to prepare for a fresh series of strikes; Ukraine’s state-run nuclear energy firm suggests Russian forces are ‘packing their bags’ to leave power plant
