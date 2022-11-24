ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

1958 Gibson Les Paul played onstage for years by Dickey Betts of the Allman Brothers Band hits the auction block

By Sam Roche
Guitar World Magazine
 3 days ago
American Songwriter

Behind the Band Name: Styx

The rock band, Styx, began like any other, as an outfit of brothers and their neighbor with prog-rock aspirations and a different name entirely. Styx didn’t morph into the radio-dominating computerized arena rockers we know them as today until they took the name, Styx. The name seemed to give them the power to sell out stadiums, produce multi-platinum albums, withstand various lineup changes, and last for 50 years, albeit off and on, but 50 years nonetheless. So it begs the question, what’s in a name?
ILLINOIS STATE
SheKnows

Dolly Parton Turned Heads in This Dazzling & Form-Fitting Dress for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Ceremony

It’s normal for Dolly Parton to turn heads, but no one can get over the insanely gorgeous (and grungy) dress she rocked over the weekend. On Nov 5, Parton arrived to accept her esteemed honor as one of the newest members to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame this year. But in true Parton fashion, she arrived in style — and in punk-rock fashion at that! See the showstopping photos below: The “Jolene” songstress wowed in this black, form-fitting gown with metal chains connected all over, from head to toe. Along with the draped chains, the curve-hugging...
Popculture

Nik Turner, '70s Rock Legend, Dead at 82

Nik Turner, a multi-instrumentalist and member of space rock pioneers Hawkwind, died at 82. Tuner died on Nov. 10 according to his family in an announcement on his Facebook page. "We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Nik Turner – The Mighty Thunder Rider, who passed away peacefully...
Popculture

Rock Band Cancels Tour Dates After Multiple Members Quit

Fever 333 have canceled all of their upcoming tour dates amid a major shakeup for the popular rock back. Frontman Jason Aalon Butler announced that all live shows will be paused for the foreseeable future on Saturday, just weeks after the band dwindled from a trio to just a single member after both guitarist Stephen Harrison and drummer Aric Improta quit.
Popculture

Classic Rock Star John McGale Dies in Car Crash

John McGale, a member of the Montreal blues rock band Offenbach, died in a single-car crash on his birthday, Oct. 30. He was 66. Bloc Notes Music president Diane Pinet said she was "in a state of shock" and "devastated" after learning of McGale's death. McGale died in Lacolle, Quebec,...
NEW YORK STATE
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Rock Guitarist and Actor Dies

We have received sad news out of the United Kingdom with word that Wilko Johnson, a famed actor and rock guitarist, has died at the age of 75, according to Deadline. “This is the announcement we never wanted to make, and we do so with a very heavy heart. Wilko Johnson has died. Thank you for respecting the family’s privacy at this very sad time. RIP Wilko Johnson,” a post on Johnson’s social media pages announced.

