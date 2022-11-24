1958 Gibson Les Paul played onstage for years by Dickey Betts of the Allman Brothers Band hits the auction block

Read full article on original website
Why Seeing Jimmy Page and Led Zeppelin in Concert Was ‘Exquisite Torture’ for Another Rock Legend
Seeing Jimmy Page and Led Zeppelin perform live was exquisite torture for Queen guitarist Brian May.
John Bonham Once Explained Led Zeppelin’s Popularity in Just 60 Seconds
John Bonham once quickly explained why Led Zeppelin was so popular with music fans of the era in just 60 seconds.
Behind the Band Name: Styx
The rock band, Styx, began like any other, as an outfit of brothers and their neighbor with prog-rock aspirations and a different name entirely. Styx didn’t morph into the radio-dominating computerized arena rockers we know them as today until they took the name, Styx. The name seemed to give them the power to sell out stadiums, produce multi-platinum albums, withstand various lineup changes, and last for 50 years, albeit off and on, but 50 years nonetheless. So it begs the question, what’s in a name?
Behind the Meaning and History of the Band Name: Jethro Tull
What a name—Jethro Tull. It both slinks off the tongue and seemingly has no meaning at all. But there’s more than meets the eye when it comes to the moniker of this English-born rock group. And how does an 18th-century British agriculturist fit into the meaning of the band’s name?
Blue jeans and wolf whistles: The story of the song that saved Steve Miller's career
Steve Miller's album sales were in the doldrums until old friend Maurice resurfaced on The Joker and gave him a long-awaited number 1
Dolly Parton Turned Heads in This Dazzling & Form-Fitting Dress for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Ceremony
It’s normal for Dolly Parton to turn heads, but no one can get over the insanely gorgeous (and grungy) dress she rocked over the weekend. On Nov 5, Parton arrived to accept her esteemed honor as one of the newest members to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame this year. But in true Parton fashion, she arrived in style — and in punk-rock fashion at that! See the showstopping photos below: The “Jolene” songstress wowed in this black, form-fitting gown with metal chains connected all over, from head to toe. Along with the draped chains, the curve-hugging...
Julian Lennon Wasn’t Sure If He Was ‘Comfortable’ With Paul McCartney Bringing John Lennon to Life on Tour: ‘It Shocked Me’
Julian Lennon said he was "shocked" to see his father, John Lennon, "brought to life" for a virtual duet with fellow former Beatle Paul McCartney.
George Harrison Thought It Was Strange That Michael Jackson Bought The Beatles’ Catalog Because He Was Supposed to Be Paul McCartney’s Friend
George Harrison said he thought it was strange that Michael Jackson bought The Beatles' catalog. He thought Jackson was Paul McCartney's friend.
Kymberly Herrin, ZZ Top ‘Legs’ Video Star, Dead at 65
Kymberly Herrin, the model and actress who grabbed rock fans’ attention in ZZ Top’s 1984 music video for “Legs,” has died at the age of 65. A cause of death has not been announced. An obituary published in the Santa Barbara News-Press simply stated that she “passed away peacefully” on Oct. 28.
Beatles Biographer Philip Norman Claimed George Harrison Was the Only Beatle Who Could Tell the Group’s Story Faithfully
Beatles biographer Philip Norman claimed George Harrison was the only Beatle who could tell the group's story faithfully. The other's couldn't.
Bruce Springsteen 'Knew' Clarence Clemons Was Going To Die, Singer Played One Last Song For Pal
It has been over a decade since Clarence Clemons passed away at age 69 because of complications after a stroke, but Bruce Springsteen still remembers, as he had played Clemons one last song. Springsteen shared, in an interview with Howard Stern during a live interview on SiriusXM, some of his...
Nik Turner, '70s Rock Legend, Dead at 82
Nik Turner, a multi-instrumentalist and member of space rock pioneers Hawkwind, died at 82. Tuner died on Nov. 10 according to his family in an announcement on his Facebook page. "We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Nik Turner – The Mighty Thunder Rider, who passed away peacefully...
Rock Band Cancels Tour Dates After Multiple Members Quit
Fever 333 have canceled all of their upcoming tour dates amid a major shakeup for the popular rock back. Frontman Jason Aalon Butler announced that all live shows will be paused for the foreseeable future on Saturday, just weeks after the band dwindled from a trio to just a single member after both guitarist Stephen Harrison and drummer Aric Improta quit.
Ringo Starr Said Paul McCartney Always Had to Call the Rest of The Beatles to Come to Work
Ringo Starr once admitted that Paul McCartney always had to call the rest of The Beatles to come to work. Paul was bossy, whether he wanted to be or not.
Bruce Springsteen Responds to $5,000 Ticket Prices: “Any Complaints on the Way Out, You Can Have Your Money Back”
Several months after Ticketmaster employed “dynamic pricing,” resulting in some tickets reaching as high as $5,000 apiece, Bruce Springsteen has addressed the controversial surge in ticket pricing around his upcoming 2023 tour with the E Street Band. “What I do is a very simple thing,” Springsteen told Rolling...
Ringo Starr Reportedly Burned John Lennon’s Possessions After Moving Into His Former Home
Ringo Starr bought a home from John Lennon. When builders found some of Lennon's belongings, Starr told them to burn them.
Classic Rock Star John McGale Dies in Car Crash
John McGale, a member of the Montreal blues rock band Offenbach, died in a single-car crash on his birthday, Oct. 30. He was 66. Bloc Notes Music president Diane Pinet said she was "in a state of shock" and "devastated" after learning of McGale's death. McGale died in Lacolle, Quebec,...
Famed Rock Guitarist and Actor Dies
We have received sad news out of the United Kingdom with word that Wilko Johnson, a famed actor and rock guitarist, has died at the age of 75, according to Deadline. “This is the announcement we never wanted to make, and we do so with a very heavy heart. Wilko Johnson has died. Thank you for respecting the family’s privacy at this very sad time. RIP Wilko Johnson,” a post on Johnson’s social media pages announced.
Elvis Presley Had a 6-Word Ritual He Performed Every Day With His Inner Circle in His Graceland Bedroom
Elvis Presley prayed for protection with a six-word ritual he performed every night alongside his inner circle in his Graceland bedroom.
Bob Dylan Told Guns N’ Roses to Cover His Song Because He Wanted Money, but He Didn’t Like Their Version
Bob Dylan released "Knockin' on Heaven's Door" in 1973. He told Guns N' Roses that they should cover the song in the 1990s.
