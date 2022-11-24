Read full article on original website
Special Weather Statement issued for Brooks, Inland Cameron, Inland Kenedy, Inland Willacy by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-28 00:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-28 00:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Brooks; Inland Cameron; Inland Kenedy; Inland Willacy; Jim Hogg; Northern Hidalgo; Southern Hidalgo; Starr; Zapata AREAS OF FOG DEVELOPING ACROSS DEEP SOUTH TEXAS TONIGHT Surface observations and satellite images indicate that fog is beginning to develop across Deep South Texas late tonight. Visibilities will remain somewhat variable for the next couple of hours, though some areas will see visibilities of 1 mile or less. A few locations could see dense fog with visibilities of a quarter of a mile at times. Dense fog is expected to become more widespread later tonight and a Dense Fog Advisory will likely be needed. If traveling, be sure to drive with caution by using your low beam headlights and allowing plenty of space between your vehicle and the vehicle in front of you.
Special Weather Statement issued for Bee, Goliad, La Salle, Live Oak, McMullen, Victoria by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-27 22:15:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-28 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bee; Goliad; La Salle; Live Oak; McMullen; Victoria AREAS OF FOG THIS MORNING Areas of fog have developed or will develop across portions of South Texas late tonight through the morning. Expect visibilities generally 1 mile or less with a few locations seeing visibilities 1/4 mile or less at times. Use caution if traveling as visibility may change rapidly in a short amount of time. Use low beam headlights and leave extra distance between your vehicle and others on the road.
Flood Warning issued for Matagorda, Wharton by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-26 18:25:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-27 18:45:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Sunday morning at 630 AM CST. Target Area: Matagorda; Wharton The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas Tres Palacios River near Midfield affecting Matagorda and Wharton Counties. For the Tres Palacios River...including Midfield...Moderate flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW EVENING * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Tres Palacios River near Midfield. * WHEN...Until tomorrow evening. * IMPACTS...At 26.0 feet, Moderate lowland flooding begins with water well into the flood plain on the right upstream bank and within inches of spilling over the east approach to the bridge at FM 456. The river will be almost one quarter mile wide in the vicinity of the gage. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 5:30 PM CST Saturday the stage was 26.8 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 5:30 PM CST Saturday was 26.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage tomorrow morning and continue falling to 4.6 feet early Thursday afternoon. - Flood stage is 24.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 26.8 feet on 05/31/1975. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (6 pm CST) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Tres Palacios River Midfield 24.0 26.8 Sat 5 pm CST 18.8 9.2 6.6
