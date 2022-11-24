The National Weather Service is becoming increasingly concerned about a severe weather outbreak expected across Mississippi beginning Tuesday afternoon. Much of the local area has been placed under a Level-3 “enhanced” risk of tornadoes, damaging winds up to 70 miles an hour and hail as large as golf balls. NWS says tornadoes are likely and some could be strong– EF-2 or EF-3. The area under the enhanced risk includes Attala, most of Leake County and the northwestern corner of Neshoba County. To the west, there’s now a Level-4 “moderate” risk of severe weather across the Delta, where strong tornadoes are expected and some could be “significant” and “long-tracked”. Flash flooding is another concern across Mississippi.

MISSISSIPPI STATE ・ 12 HOURS AGO