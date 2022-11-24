Read full article on original website
Last-second field goal lifts Brandon over Ocean Springs in 6A South Championship, 34-31
OCEAN SPRINGS — Brandon is headed back to The Rock, but it took some last-second heroics to get them there. Will Elliott connected on a 29-yard field goal has time expired to lift the Bulldogs past Ocean Springs 34-31 in the MHSAA Class 6A South State Championship at Hugh Pepper Field on Friday ...
BRANDON DEFEATS PREVIOUSLY UNDEFEATED OCEAN SPRINGS 34-31 ON THE ROAD, REACHES MHSAA CLASS 6A STATE CHAMPIONSHIP GAME FOR SECOND STRAIGHT SEASON
Ocean Springs senior quarterback Brayson Hubbard came in with all the publicity – the reigning MHSAA Class 6A Player of the Year, an Alabama commitment and incredible numbers, accounting for 3,707 yards and 40 touchdowns this season for undefeated Ocean Springs. But it was the other quarterback on the...
Mendenhall South State Champs & Heading to State
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. The Mendenhall Tigers kept the ball rolling with a 26-14 victory over the Tomcats!. Mendenhall and Stone County played at MG@...
Sea Wolves fire Head Coach Phil Esposito
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi Sea Wolves are looking for a new head coach after firing Phil Esposito, Monday. The Biloxi-based team is currently last in the Continental Division of the Federal Prospects Hockey League with a 2-9-2 record. Previously, Esposito coached multiple teams in the Southern Professional Hockey League, as well as the FPHL.
Jackson State to face Southern for SWAC title
Southern defeated Grambling State at the Bayou Classic and now has a return match with Jackson State in next week's SWAC Championship Game. The post Jackson State to face Southern for SWAC title appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Coach Deion Sanders talks about the Southern game and what lies ahead for the Tigers during a news conference at Jackson State University in Jackson on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. Tcl Deion Sanders
Golf tournament raises funds to treat Biloxi High coach for Lou Gehrig’s disease
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - An annual day-after-Thanksgiving golf event sees birdies and pars raise money for good causes. This year, the 32nd annual Biloxi Thanksgiving Charity Golf Classic raised $20,000 to help a local coach continue his fight against amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, otherwise known as Lou Gehrig’s disease or ALS.
2023 Gulf Coast parade schedule released
The 2023 Mississippi Gulf Coast parade schedule has been released!. Festivities begin on February 4 in Ocean Springs for the Elks Club Parade. Parades will be held until Mardi Gras Day. Be on the lookout for February 18 — WXXV will be at the Krewe of Neptune Night Parade in...
New community center, the Den, brings more spaces for activities in Gulfport
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The Den is a new community center hoping to expand enrichment-based activities in the heart of Gulfport. Step into the Den and you’ll see there’s a lot happening. “Basically, the idea of the Den is to have multiple activities under one roof,” said executive...
Focused on Mississippi: Remembering John Adams
RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A pioneer of the Fannin Community in Rankin County passed away just before Thanksgiving. I would occasionally see John Adams at the Pelahatchie Bay trading post in our community, where the elite meet to eat and buy bait. I called him the Mayor of Fannin. It wasn’t a jest. It […]
Ocean Springs superintendent Bonita Coleman to retire
OCEAN SPRINGS, Mississippi -- After a decade leading one of the state’s top school district’s, Bonita Coleman will retire from her role as superintendent of Ocean Springs schools, effective at the end of the current school year. “We all know that there are seasons to life and as...
Second Street Social Club sneaks in Mardi Gras a little early with kickoff party
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The folks on Second Street in Gulfport are getting an early start on the Carnival season. Sunday was the membership kickoff event for the second year of the “Second Street Social Club” hosted by The Almanett Hotel & Bistro. But there’s more to the...
Tornadoes Likely Tuesday in the Local Area
The National Weather Service is becoming increasingly concerned about a severe weather outbreak expected across Mississippi beginning Tuesday afternoon. Much of the local area has been placed under a Level-3 “enhanced” risk of tornadoes, damaging winds up to 70 miles an hour and hail as large as golf balls. NWS says tornadoes are likely and some could be strong– EF-2 or EF-3. The area under the enhanced risk includes Attala, most of Leake County and the northwestern corner of Neshoba County. To the west, there’s now a Level-4 “moderate” risk of severe weather across the Delta, where strong tornadoes are expected and some could be “significant” and “long-tracked”. Flash flooding is another concern across Mississippi.
Multiple events postponed, canceled due to inclement weather
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Several events this weekend on the Coast are being moved to another time or canceled altogether due to Saturday’s heavy rain. McHenry Christmas Crafts Show in McHenry - postponed to Sunday, 10-4 p.m. at McDaniel’s General Merchandise. Bacchus Bash 2022 in Pass Christian -...
Record Store Day produces big turnout in Ocean Springs
Shell casings markers and shattered glass from a car were all left scattered across the pavement following the murder of Chase Lee Galloway, 34, in the parking lot of KahunaOS Bar & Grill on Bienville Boulevard in Ocean Springs. Taylor's 6:30 PM Friday First Alert Forecast. Updated: 9 hours ago.
Amtrak passenger route will return to Mississippi Gulf Coast
Amtrak, freight rail companies and the Port of Mobile have struck a deal that will bring back passenger trains to the Mississippi Gulf Coast, connecting Mobile to New Orleans. A joint statement from all parties – Amtrak, CSX Transportation, Norfolk Southern Railway Company and the Port of Mobile – says they “collectively reached an agreement” that supports both freight trains and passenger trains running in the Gulf Coast Corridor.
Northeast Jackson residents say Richard’s Disposal is inconsistent with pick-up
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Bags, boxes, old furniture, and trash cans were seen on the streets of homes in East Jackson Sunday as residents say that the trash hasn’t been picked up in days. “Trash is supposed to be picked up on Monday and Thursday. Regularly, that does not...
Santa Claus is in town! Gulfport Harbor Lights Winter Festival now open
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Flashes of Christmas trees illuminate Jones Park. Hundreds are kicking off the Christmas season with a stroll through the light show. “This has become an annual tradition for us. It’s one of the most looked to events in this region and it’s the Gulfport Harbor lights winter festival,” said Mayor Hewes.
Ocean Springs man gunned down at local bar
OCEAN SPRINGS, Mississippi -- In what police are describing as a “domestic-related event,” a 34-year-old Ocean Springs man was shot and killed behind a local bar, with another Ocean Springs resident charged with his murder. According to Ocean Springs police Capt. Ryan LeMaire, officers responded to a report...
Arrest made in carjacking of grandparent who was dropping off student at Mississippi middle school
An arrest has been made in the carjacking of a grandparent who was dropping off a student at a Mississippi middle school earlier this month. WLBT in Jackson reports that Tyler Charles Payne, 32, was arrested in Lauderdale County, where the car he stole at Cardozo Middle School in Jackson was found nearly 100 miles away.
