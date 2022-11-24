ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean Springs, MS

mississippiscoreboard.com

BRANDON DEFEATS PREVIOUSLY UNDEFEATED OCEAN SPRINGS 34-31 ON THE ROAD, REACHES MHSAA CLASS 6A STATE CHAMPIONSHIP GAME FOR SECOND STRAIGHT SEASON

Ocean Springs senior quarterback Brayson Hubbard came in with all the publicity – the reigning MHSAA Class 6A Player of the Year, an Alabama commitment and incredible numbers, accounting for 3,707 yards and 40 touchdowns this season for undefeated Ocean Springs. But it was the other quarterback on the...
BRANDON, MS
mageenews.com

Mendenhall South State Champs & Heading to State

The Mendenhall Tigers kept the ball rolling with a 26-14 victory over the Tomcats!. Mendenhall and Stone County played at MG@...
MENDENHALL, MS
WLOX

Sea Wolves fire Head Coach Phil Esposito

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi Sea Wolves are looking for a new head coach after firing Phil Esposito, Monday. The Biloxi-based team is currently last in the Continental Division of the Federal Prospects Hockey League with a 2-9-2 record. Previously, Esposito coached multiple teams in the Southern Professional Hockey League, as well as the FPHL.
BILOXI, MS
HBCU Gameday

Jackson State to face Southern for SWAC title

Southern defeated Grambling State at the Bayou Classic and now has a return match with Jackson State in next week's SWAC Championship Game. The post Jackson State to face Southern for SWAC title appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
wxxv25.com

2023 Gulf Coast parade schedule released

The 2023 Mississippi Gulf Coast parade schedule has been released!. Festivities begin on February 4 in Ocean Springs for the Elks Club Parade. Parades will be held until Mardi Gras Day. Be on the lookout for February 18 — WXXV will be at the Krewe of Neptune Night Parade in...
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
WJTV 12

Focused on Mississippi: Remembering John Adams

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A pioneer of the Fannin Community in Rankin County passed away just before Thanksgiving. I would occasionally see John Adams at the Pelahatchie Bay trading post in our community, where the elite meet to eat and buy bait. I called him the Mayor of Fannin. It wasn’t a jest. It […]
RANKIN COUNTY, MS
Mississippi Press

Ocean Springs superintendent Bonita Coleman to retire

OCEAN SPRINGS, Mississippi -- After a decade leading one of the state’s top school district’s, Bonita Coleman will retire from her role as superintendent of Ocean Springs schools, effective at the end of the current school year. “We all know that there are seasons to life and as...
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
kicks96news.com

Tornadoes Likely Tuesday in the Local Area

The National Weather Service is becoming increasingly concerned about a severe weather outbreak expected across Mississippi beginning Tuesday afternoon. Much of the local area has been placed under a Level-3 “enhanced” risk of tornadoes, damaging winds up to 70 miles an hour and hail as large as golf balls. NWS says tornadoes are likely and some could be strong– EF-2 or EF-3. The area under the enhanced risk includes Attala, most of Leake County and the northwestern corner of Neshoba County. To the west, there’s now a Level-4 “moderate” risk of severe weather across the Delta, where strong tornadoes are expected and some could be “significant” and “long-tracked”. Flash flooding is another concern across Mississippi.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLOX

Multiple events postponed, canceled due to inclement weather

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Several events this weekend on the Coast are being moved to another time or canceled altogether due to Saturday’s heavy rain. McHenry Christmas Crafts Show in McHenry - postponed to Sunday, 10-4 p.m. at McDaniel’s General Merchandise. Bacchus Bash 2022 in Pass Christian -...
MCHENRY, MS
WLOX

Record Store Day produces big turnout in Ocean Springs

Shell casings markers and shattered glass from a car were all left scattered across the pavement following the murder of Chase Lee Galloway, 34, in the parking lot of KahunaOS Bar & Grill on Bienville Boulevard in Ocean Springs. Taylor's 6:30 PM Friday First Alert Forecast. Updated: 9 hours ago.
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
Magnolia State Live

Amtrak passenger route will return to Mississippi Gulf Coast

Amtrak, freight rail companies and the Port of Mobile have struck a deal that will bring back passenger trains to the Mississippi Gulf Coast, connecting Mobile to New Orleans. A joint statement from all parties – Amtrak, CSX Transportation, Norfolk Southern Railway Company and the Port of Mobile – says they “collectively reached an agreement” that supports both freight trains and passenger trains running in the Gulf Coast Corridor.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLOX

Santa Claus is in town! Gulfport Harbor Lights Winter Festival now open

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Flashes of Christmas trees illuminate Jones Park. Hundreds are kicking off the Christmas season with a stroll through the light show. “This has become an annual tradition for us. It’s one of the most looked to events in this region and it’s the Gulfport Harbor lights winter festival,” said Mayor Hewes.
GULFPORT, MS
Mississippi Press

Ocean Springs man gunned down at local bar

OCEAN SPRINGS, Mississippi -- In what police are describing as a “domestic-related event,” a 34-year-old Ocean Springs man was shot and killed behind a local bar, with another Ocean Springs resident charged with his murder. According to Ocean Springs police Capt. Ryan LeMaire, officers responded to a report...
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS

