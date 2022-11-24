Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WLOX
Picayune defeats Gautier 49-14 for South State, advances to 2nd straight 5A State Championship
PICAYUNE Miss. (WLOX) - Following Friday night’s matchups, one team from the Coast will have the opportunity to represent South Mississippi in Hattiesburg. A rematch between the defending 5A champion Picayune Maroon Tide and the Gautier Gators saw the Tide offense overwhelm Gautier en route to their 49-14 victory. With the win, they extend their winning streak to 25 and clinch their second 5A State Championship berth in a row.
WLOX
Sea Wolves fire Head Coach Phil Esposito
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi Sea Wolves are looking for a new head coach after firing Phil Esposito, Monday. The Biloxi-based team is currently last in the Continental Division of the Federal Prospects Hockey League with a 2-9-2 record. Previously, Esposito coached multiple teams in the Southern Professional Hockey League, as well as the FPHL.
Mississippi man claims $50,000 Powerball ticket
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Biloxi man claimed $50,000 from the Wednesday, November 9 Powerball drawing. The Biloxi man said he enjoys playing Powerball and has played the same numbers since the 1980s. He purchased his winning ticket from Polks Crossgates Discount on Popps Ferry Road Biloxi. The player matched four out of five white […]
WLOX
New community center, the Den, brings more spaces for activities in Gulfport
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The Den is a new community center hoping to expand enrichment-based activities in the heart of Gulfport. Step into the Den and you’ll see there’s a lot happening. “Basically, the idea of the Den is to have multiple activities under one roof,” said executive...
Authorities issue alert for woman missing in south Mississippi
The Stone County Sheriff’s Office has issued and alert for a missing woman. Gena Johnson was last seen at the Dollar General in McHenry around 5 p.m. wearing black pants with a black shirt with large flowers printed on it. Johnson is described as roughly 5′9″ tall, weighing around...
WLOX
Multiple events postponed, canceled due to inclement weather
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Several events this weekend on the Coast are being moved to another time or canceled altogether due to Saturday’s heavy rain. McHenry Christmas Crafts Show in McHenry - postponed to Sunday, 10-4 p.m. at McDaniel’s General Merchandise. Bacchus Bash 2022 in Pass Christian -...
WLOX
Golf tournament raises funds to treat Biloxi High coach for Lou Gehrig’s disease
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - An annual day-after-Thanksgiving golf event sees birdies and pars raise money for good causes. This year, the 32nd annual Biloxi Thanksgiving Charity Golf Classic raised $20,000 to help a local coach continue his fight against amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, otherwise known as Lou Gehrig’s disease or ALS.
Mississippi Press
Ocean Springs man gunned down at local bar
OCEAN SPRINGS, Mississippi -- In what police are describing as a “domestic-related event,” a 34-year-old Ocean Springs man was shot and killed behind a local bar, with another Ocean Springs resident charged with his murder. According to Ocean Springs police Capt. Ryan LeMaire, officers responded to a report...
WLOX
Record Store Day produces big turnout in Ocean Springs
Shell casings markers and shattered glass from a car were all left scattered across the pavement following the murder of Chase Lee Galloway, 34, in the parking lot of KahunaOS Bar & Grill on Bienville Boulevard in Ocean Springs. Taylor's 6:30 PM Friday First Alert Forecast. Updated: 9 hours ago.
WLOX
One person killed in Gulfport car crash
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A Gulfport wreck has left at least one person dead Sunday morning. Details are limited, but WLOX has confirmed it happened on Interstate 10 eastbound near the Highway 49 exit. The identity of the victim has not been released pending notification of next of kin. We...
WLOX
Second Street Social Club sneaks in Mardi Gras a little early with kickoff party
The fog has cleared, and we're going to see a lot more sunshine today. Highs will be in the low 70s. The humidity will increase tonight, and we'll see more fog by Tuesday morning. Tuesday will feature scattered showers and storms, and it's going to be breezy with winds from the south. Severe weather is possible across the Southeast on Tuesday and through early Wednesday morning. A cold front will likely bring us more showers and storms by Wednesday morning. Our severe weather risk is low, but not zero. Here's the latest forecast.
WLOX
Gulfport woman dead after Hwy 49 crash in Stone Co.
STONE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A fatal crash on Highway 49 claimed the life of one person and left another severely injured Wednesday afternoon. Cal Robertson with Mississippi Highway Patrol confirms 58-year-old Marie Fore of Gulfport was killed in the crash. Another woman, the passenger, was injured in the crash and airlifted from the scene.
New building for George County coroner quickly coming together
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – The first stand-alone building for the George County Coroner will soon be ready in Lucedale. For years, the county has rented cooler space in area funeral homes when the need arises for human remains to be held until claimed by family members. It primarily uses a small building behind the […]
Mississippi man wanted in stabbing, kills himself in front of police officers
A Mississippi man wanted for attempted murder died Saturday after he shot himself in front police officer near a Gulf Coast park. WLOX in Biloxi reports that Johnny Lee Nichols, 51, of Moss Point, had called to turn himself in to officers after he reportedly entered a house in Marion County and stabbed a woman multiple times while others in the house were asleep. The woman was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.
WLOX
14-year-old hit by bullets while playing video games in Biloxi home; police say he is “alert and talking”
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - An update on the Sunday night shooting that left a 14-year-old wounded: Captain Goldsworthy with the Biloxi Police tells us the teen is alert and talking. Police responded to the area of Highland Drive just after 9 p.m. to a report of shots fired. When they...
Mississippi woman charged with armed robbery after invading house during family’s Thanksgiving dinner
A Mississippi woman was arrested on armed robbery charges after she reportedly invaded a home during a family’s Thanksgiving dinner. WXXV in Gulfport reports that Frances DeSalvo, 56, of Picayune, was charged with armed robbery after she reportedly entered a Pass Christian residence and interrupted a family’s Thanksgiving dinner. DeSalvo was reportedly armed and told the family that she was taking her house back.
WLOX
14-year-old injured in Biloxi shooting “alert and talking,” police say
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - An update on the Sunday night shooting that left a 14-year-old wounded: Captain Goldsworthy with the Biloxi Police tells us the teen is alert and talking. Police responded to the area of Highland Drive just after 9 p.m. to a report of shots fired. When they...
WLOX
Santa Claus is in town! Gulfport Harbor Lights Winter Festival now open
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Flashes of Christmas trees illuminate Jones Park. Hundreds are kicking off the Christmas season with a stroll through the light show. “This has become an annual tradition for us. It’s one of the most looked to events in this region and it’s the Gulfport Harbor lights winter festival,” said Mayor Hewes.
WLOX
Biloxi shooting leaves 14-year-old wounded
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A Sunday night shooting in Biloxi has left a 14-year-old wounded. Police responded to the area of Highland Drive just after 9 p.m. Officials have closed the road off, and the scene is active as of 9:16 p.m. The victim was transported via AMR to a...
WLOX
Vehicles line up for free meals in Saucier
Chief Kelly also says if a grease fire does start, call 911 immediately and don't try putting it out with water. Oyster dressing for Thanksgiving and Christmas? That's what many South Mississippians are planning for their holiday menus. Happening Dec. 3rd: A Boy Band Christmas at Beau Rivage. Updated: 8...
Comments / 1