Report: Neymar Could Miss Rest of Group Play for Brazil
One of soccer’s biggest stars is going to miss some time in Qatar. The Brazilian Football Confederation confirmed that Neymar will miss Monday’s match against Switzerland due to an ankle injury. ESPN reports that Neymar is also in danger of missing Brazil’s last Group G match against Cameroon on Friday, Dec. 2.
Enzo Fernández's Curling Strike Gives Argentina 2-0 Lead Over Mexico
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. What a way to announce yourself to the world stage. Up 1-0 over Mexico in the closing stages of their Group C showdown on Saturday, 21-year-old Argentine center midfielder...
Robert Lewandowski Nets Long-Awaited World Cup Goal to Lift Poland to 2-0 Win
A decade and a half after making his debut on the senior national team and five World Cup games later, Robert Lewandowski has finally etched his name into the scorecard on the sport's biggest stage. The 34-year-old striker's emotions perfectly captured the significance of that moment -- shock, relief and most importantly, pure joy.
Kylian Mbappé Gives France Lead With Late Goal Vs. Denmark
It is Kylian Mbappé’s World Cup, and we’re just living in it. The 23-year-old French superstar earned a brace against Denmark on Saturday. His first goal came in the 61st minute to give France a 1-0 lead, and his second came in the 86th minute to send his team into the round of 16.
Lionel Messi, Argentina Bounce Back in Group C With 2-0 Win Over Mexico
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Lionel Messi and Argentina are not going anywhere yet. Following Argentina’s shocking upset 2-1 loss to Saudi Arabia in its Group C opener, La Albiceleste would’ve been eliminated from...
How to Watch Mexico vs. Argentina in 2022 FIFA World Cup Group C Match
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Mexico and Argentina are entering this Group C showdown with a lot to prove and everything on the line. Not only is each team absolutely desperate for a win...
Niclas Füllkrug Equalizes Late for Germany Vs. Spain
Germany's hopes of advancing have increased. Niclas Füllkrug, who came off the bench in the 70th minute for Thomas Muller, scored a much-needed equalizer for the Germans against Spain in the 83rd minute. After Jamal Musiala chested the ball down inside the penalty box with a swarm of Spaniards...
USMNT, England Fans React to ‘Boring' World Cup Tie
The adrenaline build up going into Friday’s Group B matchup between the United States and England was higher than any other battle on the World Cup pitch this year. However, much to the audience's dismay, the match turned out to be quite the snoozefest – resulting in a 0-0 draw after 90 minutes and four extra minutes of stoppage time.
Australia's Mitchell Duke Scores Beautiful Header Vs. Tunisia
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Australia isn’t letting an opening defeat against the defending World Cup champions slow it down in Qatar. The Socceroos took a 1-0 lead over Tunisia in the 23rd...
Croatia Scores Four Unanswered Goals to Eliminate Canada
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. In a back-and-forth battle, Croatia defeated Canada 4-1 on Sunday at Khalifa International Stadium. Andrej Kramaric (twice), Marko Livaja and Lovro Majer scored for Croatia, while Alphonso Davies netted...
Riots Ensue in Brussels Following Belgium's Upset World Cup Loss Vs. Morocco
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Rioters in Brussels lit steps on fire, overturned cars and electric scooters and pelted cars with bricks following Belgium’s upset 2-0 loss to Morocco in the 2022 World Cup on Sunday.
How to Watch Croatia vs. Canada in 2022 FIFA World Cup Group F Play
The reigning World Cup runner-up is ready to continue its 2022 journey, and it’s looking to finally get on the scoresheet. Croatia opened group play with a scoreless draw against Morocco. Despite owning 65% of possession, the team managed just two shots on goal against a beatable opponent. Next...
World Cup Advancement: Knockout Stage Scenarios for Each Team
After one week of 2022 FIFA World Cup play, the group stage is coming down to the wire and the pressure is on for teams to qualify for the knockout stage. Defending champions France became the first team to advance to the round of 16 following a win over Denmark on Saturday.
Moroccan Substitutes Spark Late Rally in Upset Win Over Belgium
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. The upsets just keep coming at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Morocco defeated Belgium 2-0 on Sunday to pull ahead in the Group F standings. Abdelhamid Sabiri and Zakaria...
Toyota Stadium Hosts World Cup Fans as USMNT Face England Friday
Toyota Stadium in Frisco played host to North Texas soccer fans Friday afternoon. FC Dallas’s FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Watch Party series continued with a colossal showdown: the U.S. Men’s National Team taking on England in group stage play. Fans of the Stars and Stripes far outnumbered...
Piotr Zieliński Scores Poland's First Goal at 2022 World Cup
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Robert Lewandowski is still awaiting his first career World Cup goal, but he finally showed up on the scoresheet on soccer’s biggest stage. The two-time reigning Best FIFA...
Which Country Invented Soccer? A Look Back at Football's Early History
Often dubbed “The World’s Game,” the sport of soccer had to originate somewhere. Due to its accessibility and straightforward style, people all across the globe revere the sport, which shows when events like the World Cup occur. As the 2022 FIFA World Cup gets underway in Qatar,...
