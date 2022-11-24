Read full article on original website
Treasury Yields Are Slightly Lower as Markets Assess Fed Rate Policy Outlook
U.S. Treasury yields were slightly lower Friday as investors digested the Federal Reserve's November meeting minutes, which suggested that interest rate hikes would be slowed in the coming months. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note was about one basis point lower at 3.698%. The 2-year Treasury yield was...
Singapore's Inflation May Have Eased Slightly, But Central Bank Warns Pain Likely to Linger
The Monetary Authority of Singapore warned of prolonged risk factors piling onto the nation's financial vulnerability in the corporate, housing and banking sectors. "Amid weakening external demand, the Singapore economy is projected to slow to a below-trend pace in 2023," MAS said in a report. It also said, "Inflation is...
Amid Persistent Inflation, Cash-Strapped Consumers Are Tipping Less
With inflation near record highs, fewer consumers tip 20% or more. When it comes to takeout, tips are now down to 14.4%, on average, according to a recent report. And still, most people say they feel pressured to tip when they normally wouldn’t because of the gratuity prompt on the iPad screen.
Stock Futures Slip After a Winning Holiday Week
Stock futures fell Sunday evening after Wall Street notched gains during the Thanksgiving holiday-shortened week. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 72 points, or 0.21%. S&P 500 futures were 0.32% lower and Nasdaq 100 futures shed 0.48%. The moves come after all three major indices ended last...
‘Heated' and ‘Really Ugly': Europe Fails to Thrash Out Details on Gas Price Cap as Talks Turn Sour
BRUSSELS — European energy ministers failed to reach a compromise over a cap on natural gas prices after "heated," "ugly" and "tough" discussions. The 27 EU leaders agreed in late October to give their political support to a limit on natural gas prices after months and months of discussions on how to best tackle the current energy crisis.
Renault Wants to Use Water From Depths of 4,000 Meters to Supply Heat to an Old Production Plant
The Renault Group's CEO, Luca de Meo, describes plans for company's Douai plant as "one of the most ambitious decarbonisation projects on a European industrial site." The U.S. Department of Energy says geothermal energy "supplies renewable power around the clock and emits little or no greenhouse gases." Renault says it's...
These Economies Are Booming as Putin's War Drives Migrants and Money Out of Russia
Georgia — a small Caucasus nation on Russia's southern border — alongside Armenia and Turkey, has seen its economy boom amid an influx of Russians and their wealth. The IMF increased its 2022 growth forecast for Georgia to 10%, while the U.N. agency sees the economies of Armenia and Turkey growing 11% and 5%, respectively.
Inflation Is Coming Down. Here's What That Means for Your Annual Pay Raise
If inflation has peaked, employers will begin to contemplate lower annual pay raises, but are not likely to take action next year to reduce pay to any significant degree. Last year's merit bumps in salaries were outsize compared to recent history. But so far the data shows that most companies...
