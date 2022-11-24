ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Treasury Yields Are Slightly Lower as Markets Assess Fed Rate Policy Outlook

U.S. Treasury yields were slightly lower Friday as investors digested the Federal Reserve's November meeting minutes, which suggested that interest rate hikes would be slowed in the coming months. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note was about one basis point lower at 3.698%. The 2-year Treasury yield was...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Singapore's Inflation May Have Eased Slightly, But Central Bank Warns Pain Likely to Linger

The Monetary Authority of Singapore warned of prolonged risk factors piling onto the nation's financial vulnerability in the corporate, housing and banking sectors. "Amid weakening external demand, the Singapore economy is projected to slow to a below-trend pace in 2023," MAS said in a report. It also said, "Inflation is...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Amid Persistent Inflation, Cash-Strapped Consumers Are Tipping Less

With inflation near record highs, fewer consumers tip 20% or more. When it comes to takeout, tips are now down to 14.4%, on average, according to a recent report. And still, most people say they feel pressured to tip when they normally wouldn’t because of the gratuity prompt on the iPad screen.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Stock Futures Slip After a Winning Holiday Week

Stock futures fell Sunday evening after Wall Street notched gains during the Thanksgiving holiday-shortened week. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 72 points, or 0.21%. S&P 500 futures were 0.32% lower and Nasdaq 100 futures shed 0.48%. The moves come after all three major indices ended last...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Inflation Is Coming Down. Here's What That Means for Your Annual Pay Raise

If inflation has peaked, employers will begin to contemplate lower annual pay raises, but are not likely to take action next year to reduce pay to any significant degree. Last year's merit bumps in salaries were outsize compared to recent history. But so far the data shows that most companies...

