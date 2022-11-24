Read full article on original website
Alienware Cyber Monday deals: Gaming laptops, PCs, monitors
Dell Cyber Monday deals are pouring in, and they include a plethora of Alienware Cyber Monday deals, because who wouldn’t want a killer gaming rig? While there are a metric ton of Cyber Monday gaming PC deals out there, and some truly phenomenal Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals, everyone knows Alienware gear is packed to the brim with powerful hardware. Alienware systems are perfect for playing the latest games, hosting a livestream, or even just browsing the web and watching some video content. Whatever you want to do with your shiny new computer, there’s nothing better than getting one at a steal. With Black Friday deals still lingering, and Cyber Monday deals starting to show up ahead of Cyber Week, there’s a lot to choose from. To make things a little easier for everyone, we compiled the best Alienware Cyber Monday deals on laptops, desktops, monitors, and more.
The 5 worst Nvidia GPUs of all time
Nvidia has a strong pedigree for making great graphics cards. It has never really been the underdog and its greatest GPUs outshone those of its rival AMD time and time again. But despite Nvidia’s penchant for innovation and technological advancement, it has put out quite a few abominable cards, cursed not necessarily by bad technology, but often by poor decision making. Let’s reminisce on some Nvidia GPUs we wish we could forget.
Dell Cyber Monday deals: Save on Dell XPS 13, gaming laptops, and more
The dust has settled after Black Friday and retailers are already off to the races with Cyber Monday deals. That includes Dell, which is never shy about participating in these big seasonal sales, and right now, the PC maker is offering juicy Cyber Monday discounts on everything from monitors to laptops. Dell’s lineup is expansive and you could spend all day browsing through it, but let us save you the trouble: Below, we’ve put together a handy list of the best Dell Cyber Monday deals on PCs and more. Many of these offers are limited in stock, though, so you’d better hurry.
Dell has a laptop for $200 for Black Friday, but it’s almost gone
Black Friday is the best opportunity in the year to get a laptop for cheap, as there are eye-catching offers like Dell’s $100 discount for the Dell Inspiron 15 that pulls the laptop’s price down to just $200 from its original price of $300. Like most Black Friday laptop deals, this offer’s availability is limited, and there’s not much stock left. If you don’t want to miss out on this bargain, we suggest pushing through with the purchase as quickly as possible.
This incredible LG 65-inch OLED TV Black Friday deal won’t last
The 2022 Black Friday deals are officially off to the races today. That means today’s the day is when you’ll see the best prices on electronics before 2023 rolls around, so if you or someone on your “nice list” is in need of a new television, the time to buy is right now. One of the best Black Friday TV deals we’ve seen today is this whopping $600 discount on the 65-inch LG B2 OLED 4K smart TV, letting you grab it for just $1,300.
Best Black Friday tablet deals: Apple iPad, Samsung Galaxy Tab
Black Friday has arrived and we’re excited to see some awesome Black Friday tablet deals going on right now. Whether you’re looking to buy the latest Apple iPad, checking out a Samsung Galaxy Tab, or thinking about something completely different, there are some fantastic Black Friday deals going on right now. With so many choices out there, we’re helping you out by picking out some of the best of the best. Read on while we take you through the highlights so you know exactly what you should buy and how much you can save.
Dell’s best work-from-home laptop is 51% off for Black Friday
If you’ve been enjoying the work-from-home lifestyle thus far and have no intentions of returning to the office, you aren’t alone. You’re also not forgotten in the giant batch of Black Friday laptop deals that we are covering today. The Vostro 3510 laptop is on sale for only $549 for a limited time. That’s over 50% off the $1,113 typical price, giving you a savings of $564. Dell Black Friday deals are a little different, as its deal won’t close until the U.S.’s East Coast strikes 8 a.m. on Sunday morning, but you should still act now so you don’t forget and miss out on the big savings.
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is on sale for Black Friday (PS5, Xbox)
The Call of Duty franchise has been one of the biggest players in gaming for a while now, and if you grew up in the early 2000s, you’re familiar with the iconic Modern Warfare campaigns. Well, the game’s latest iteration is already a smash hit and a lot of fun, and if you want to pick it up for Xbox or PlayStation, Walmart has it discounted down to $55 from $70, which is great for a newly released game.
Now’s a great time to buy the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
If you’ve had your eye on the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra since it was launched, now’s probably the best time to buy it. The smartphone’s down to $975 in Samsung’s Cyber Monday deals — that’s a savings of $225 from its original price of $1,200. There’s no telling when the offer will end though, so if it caught your attention, you should finalize the purchase as fast as possible.
Don’t wait until tomorrow to shop these 5 Cyber Monday deals
If you missed out on Black Friday deals or are hanging around to see if Cyber Monday has something better in store, you can get started early, as Cyber Monday deals have already started at many retailers. Among them are discounts on TVs and iPads, on smartphones and laptops. And while we’ve rounded up five of the best Cyber Monday deals ready to shop, one drawback is that there’s a limited amount of stock available for each offer. You’ll need to act quickly to claim any one of these Cyber Monday deals, so act quickly if you see something you like.
Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 vs. XPS 13 vs. XPS 13 Plus
Dell’s XPS 13-inch laptop lineup underwent a shakeup in 2022, with the clamshell splitting out into the lower-cost XPS 13 9315 and the more powerful XPS 13 Plus. Meanwhile, the old 360-degree convertible XPS 13 2-in-1 morphed into a detachable tablet. That presents something of a challenge if you’re...
You’ll be shocked how cheap this 65-inch QLED TV is for Black Friday
Black Friday is finally here, and if you’re in the market for a new 65-inch TV for your home movie room, you’re in luck. One of the best Black Friday TV deals to drop today is this 65-inch Vizio MQ6 Series 4K TV, which is a fantastic value for anybody looking to upgrade to a QLED television. Normally $630, Best Buy has it marked down to just $500 right now for its Black Friday sale, saving you $130. Read on to learn more about the benefits of a QLED television and why you might want to add this quantum-dot TV to your home theater setup.
The best 12.9-inch iPad Pro Black Friday deal we found is still available
It’s just been a month since the 2022 release of Apple’s 12.9-inch iPad Pro, so we weren’t expecting it to appear in this year’s Black Friday tablet deals. To our surprise, the tablet’s Wi-Fi, 128GB version is in the Amazon Black Friday deals with a $100 discount, which brings the device’s price down to $999 from its original price of $1,099. Here’s another surprise — Black Friday is over, but the offer is still online. We’re not sure how much time remains for you to take advantage of it, let alone if it will appear in the upcoming Cyber Monday deals, so don’t waste this opportunity.
Even the Apple Watch Ultra is discounted for Black Friday 2022
With so many Black Friday deals floating around, we probably shouldn’t be surprised to see the Apple Watch Ultra go on sale, but it surprisingly has, which is rare for a high-end Apple product. Well, if you’ve had your eye on one and want to buy it, Amazon has them on sale for $739, down from the usual $799 they go for.
Hurry — this HP gaming PC is $450 for Cyber Monday
Every year, gamers look forward to upgrading their machines with Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals and Cyber Monday gaming PC deals. If you’re planning to take advantage of the latter, you can actually make your purchase right now if you’re interested in the HP Victus 15L gaming desktop, which is available from HP for $450 after a $400 discount that nearly halves its original price of $850. There’s a chance that the offer doesn’t make it to Cyber Monday, so just to be sure that you don’t miss out, you might want to push through with the transaction right now.
HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 laptop is $350 off for Cyber Monday
Some of the best Cyber Monday deals are available to claim now and may run through Cyber Week or expire sooner, so it’s a great time to dive in and shop if you’re hunting for some great discounts. There are a ton of Cyber Monday laptop deals to browse — so many, in fact, that you might find it difficult to sift through them all. But don’t fret — keep an eye on the feed at Digital Trends, and we’ll help you find the unmissable offers, like this deal on HP’s Spectre 2-in-1 laptop that saves you $350 off. Normally $1,250, it’s all yours for $900, but we’re not quite sure how long it’s going to last, so act soon. You can shop that deal below or keep reading to learn more about the HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 laptop.
5 phones you absolutely shouldn’t buy on Black Friday
Black Friday is one of the best times of year to stock up on new tech — smartphones included. Whether you’re in the market for a flagship do-it-all phone or something that won’t break the bank, Black Friday is the time to make that smartphone upgrade you keep pushing off.
Ends soon: Save $800 on Samsung’s 49-inch Odyssey Neo G9 monitor
With Black Friday over, many great deals have finished that we aren’t likely going to see coming back as Cyber Monday deals. There are still a few great deals left over, such as this deal on the Odyssey Neo G9. Samsung is still discounting it massively by $800 down to $1,500 from its usual $2,300. But you should pick it up quickly since we aren’t sure when exactly the deal will expire or if it will show up again for Cyber Monday. We’ve already seen similar deals end in the past few hours, so if you like it, pick it up!
Get an iPhone SE for $99 for Cyber Monday, because why not?
It’s a deal that keeps getting better and better as time passes. You can get an iPhone SE (2020 edition) that is locked to Straight Talk, one of America’s best prepaid phone plans, for only $99 at Walmart. That’s $50 off of the standard price of the locked phone at $149 and way lower than you’ll be able to get an unlocked iPhone SE for. Thanks to being part of Cyber Monday phone deals, this is the lowest price yet on this particular phone. So be sure to act soon and take advantage of this fantastic phone deal while it lasts.
This massive 85-inch Sony 4K TV is $400 off for Black Friday
Are you looking for a seriously big screen for your home theater? With Black Friday TV deals officially landing today, there’s not a better time to buy than right now, and you need to check out this offer on the massive 85-inch Sony Bravia XR X90K 4K Full Array LED TV. Normally $2,400, this huge TV is on sale right now for a $400 markdown that knocks the price down to $2,000. That’s still not what most of us would consider “cheap,” but this discounted 85-inch TV has a lot going for it. If you’re in the market for a truly big-screen TV, here’s why you should consider buying it.
