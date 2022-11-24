ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Net migration to UK hits new record of half a million

By Ian Jones
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RMh0l_0jMLVzSJ00

Net migration to the UK has climbed to a record half a million, driven by a series of “unprecedented world events” including the war in Ukraine and the end of lockdown restrictions, new figures suggest.

Around 504,000 more people are estimated to have moved to the UK than left in the 12 months to June 2022, up sharply from 173,000 in the year to June 2021.

Other factors contributing to the jump include the resettlement of Afghan refugees, the new visa route for British nationals from Hong Kong , and students arriving from outside the European Union.

The estimates have been compiled by the Office for National Statistics (ONS), which described the period covered by the latest figures as “unique”.

Because there are a number of reasons behind the rise, many of them unconnected, it is too early to say whether the trend will continue.

A total of 1.1 million people are likely to have migrated to the UK in the year to June, the majority – 704,000 – from outside the EU.

By contrast, 560,000 people are estimated to have migrated from the UK in the same period, almost half of them – 275,000 – going back to the EU.

The imbalance means that, while far more non-EU nationals are likely to have arrived in the UK than left during these 12 months, the reverse is true for EU nationals, with more leaving than arriving.

Jay Lindop, ONS deputy director of the centre for international migration, said: “A series of world events have impacted international migration patterns in the 12 months to June 2022. Taken together these were unprecedented.

“These include the end of lockdown restrictions in the UK, the first full period following transition from the EU, the war in Ukraine, the resettlement of Afghans and the new visa route for Hong Kong British nationals, which have all contributed to the record levels of long-term immigration we have seen.

“Migration from non-EU countries, specifically students, is driving this rise. With the lifting of travel restrictions in 2021, more students arrived in the UK after studying remotely during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“However, there has also been a large increase in the number of people migrating for a range of other reasons. This includes people arriving for humanitarian protection, such as those coming from Ukraine, as well as for family reasons.

“The many factors independent of each other contributing to migration at this time mean it is too early to say whether this picture will be sustained.”

People arriving on study visas accounted for the largest proportion (39%) of long-term immigration of non-EU nationals in the year to June, at 277,000 people.

This is up from 143,000 in the previous 12 months.

This may reflect “built-up demand” from international students who want to travel to the UK but studied remotely in the early stages of the pandemic.

The increase might also be influenced by the new graduate visa route, where students can apply to work in the UK for up to three years after completing their studies, the ONS said.

The second-largest proportion of non-EU immigration in the year to June was by people on “other” visas, at 276,000 people, up from 91,000 in the year to June 2021.

This includes all those who arrived in the UK on visas classified as family, protection, settlement or visit – and those who have come for humanitarian reasons, such as those from Ukraine.

The number of non-EU nationals arriving for work reasons in the 12 months to June is estimated at 151,000, up year-on-year from 92,000.

Madeleine Sumption, director of the Migration Observatory at the University of Oxford, said the latest figures should not be seen as a “new normal” and it would be “rash to take major policy decisions based only on these numbers”.

She continued: “These unusually high levels of net migration result from a unique set of circumstances following the war in Ukraine and the recovery from the Covid-19 crisis.

“Some of the most important contributors to non-EU immigration are not expected to continue indefinitely, such as the arrival of Ukrainians, and emigration is expected to rise in coming years.”

As such, the UK may see “artificially high estimates” of net migration over the next couple of years before emigration catches up, with most non-EU citizens on work and study visas eventually leaving the country, though not for two to three years.

The ONS figures do not include the estimated 35,000 people who arrived in the country by small boats in the year to June, the majority of who have applied for asylum.

This is because further work needs to be done by the ONS to ensure these arrivals are are correctly reflected in the long-term migration data.

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Mail

Nine Albanians are deported straight from the Home Office processing centre after arriving in the UK by small boat as officials crack down on foreign criminals and illegal immigrants

Nine Albanians were removed directly from the Home Office's processing centre on Thursday after arriving in Britain by small boat, the Mail can reveal. They were among a group of 26 Albanians sent home aboard a charter flight to Tirana. Twelve of those on the flight were foreign national offenders...
The Independent

The ‘forgotten’ lives lost waiting for asylum in Britain

When he arrived in the UK, Iranian national Shayan Zal Dehnavi was placed in a Home Office-provided hotel in Leicester while he waited to be told if he could stay in Britain. The conditions, according to another man on his floor, were “miserable”.Soon after arriving, Shayan was stabbed in an apparently random attack, and the 24-year-old suffered a mental health crisis. Officials said he was directed to a GP and offered “additional support” but, despite guidance suggesting that people in Shayan’s situation should be moved into better accommodation as quickly as possible, he was kept in the hotel. Two months...
BBC

Some asylum seekers in NI in 'prison-like' hotel conditions

Some asylum seekers in Northern Ireland are living in hotels in conditions "close to prison", an MP has said. The SDLP's Claire Hanna also said she had a constituent who had been waiting more than five years for an asylum claim to be processed. She made the comments during a...
Daily Mail

Police will contact 70,000 people from TODAY to warn they are suspected victims of huge worldwide 'bank spoofing' scam that saw conmen steal at least £50m from accounts: Dozens - including 'mastermind' - arrested in UK's biggest-ever fraud probe

Some 70,000 Brits will be contacted by police from today after potentially falling victim to the country's biggest ever scamming operation. It comes after a website used to defraud up to 200,000 people in the UK out of at least £50million was shut down following an international probe involving Scotland Yard, the FBI and European law enforcement agencies.
The Independent

Saudi sports minister says insisting on the sale of alcohol at World Cups is ‘Islamophobic’

Saudi Arabia’s sports minister says it would be “Islamophobic” for sporting bodies to insist on the sale of alcohol at World Cup tournaments.The Gulf country, which is completely dry, is exploring a joint bid for the 2030 cup with Greece and Egypt.Speaking with Sky News, Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal said “the World Cup is for everyone.”“If you are against that, and you don’t feel like you’re going to enjoy your time coming, and you can’t respect that rule, then don’t come. It’s as simple as that,” he said.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Saudi Arabia fans celebrate stunning shock win against Argentina at World CupWorld Cup 2022: Fifa U-turns to allow rainbow hats and flags in Qatar stadiumNFL: Buffalo Bills players tuck into turkey on pitch for Thanksgiving
Daily Mail

Furious residents who live near migrant detention centre in Kent call for tougher action by authorities over claims asylum seekers 'are escaping on daily basis'

Furious residents who live near a migrant detention centre in Kent are calling for tougher action by authorities over claims that asylum seekers 'are escaping on a daily basis'. Some of the community living around Manston, a processing centre for migrants crossing the Channel, have reported seeing migrants wandering around...
Washington Examiner

China and Russia creeping further into West as major Latin American nations reject the US

Soon after Brazil’s leftist former president, Luiz Inácio “Lula” da Silva, secured a non-consecutive third term in October, the White House rushed to embrace the incoming government. With the addition of Brazil, a new bloc of Latin American countries that were once reliable U.S. partners will now be governed by presidents determined to expand ties with China, Russia, and Iran.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

‘It was embarrassing’: Boos ring out in fan zones across the country as England disappoints against USA

Boos and jeers could be heard ringing out in fans zones across the country after England strained to a 0-0 draw with the US in their second World Cup 2022 game.The England team was hoping to have sealed qualification for the knockout stages with a win but came away with a point against the US side at the Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor.It comes after England opted to show their support for the LGBTQ+ community by lighting up the Wembley arch in rainbow colours rather than protest in Qatar by wearing the OneLove armbands.They did not follow Germany’s lead...
The Independent

China unleashes fresh Covid lockdowns after highest number of cases reported since start of pandemic

China is reimposing strict lockdown measures, including mass testing and quarantines, in multiple cities after it registered a record number of Covid-19 cases.China’s national health commission on Friday reported 32,695 new Covid cases, the highest figure since the outbreak of the coronavirus was suspected in Wuhan in late 2019.This week, authorities reported the country’s first Covid-related death in six months, bringing the total deaths reported to 5,232.The restrictions imposed under the Chinese government’s “zero-Covid” policy, which aims at stubbing out the virus outbreak at every flare-up, cover cities and towns from the southern manufacturing centre of Guangzhou to Beijing...
The Atlantic

The Future of American Warfare Is Unfolding in Ukraine

American military aid to Ukraine has been remarkably effective, especially in comparison with the long, ill-fated U.S. military intervention in Afghanistan. A recent statement by General Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, helps explain why. “Ukrainians are not asking for anyone to fight for them,” Milley said. “They don’t want American soldiers, or British, or German, or French, or anybody else to fight for them. They will fight for themselves.” The Ukrainians want only the means to defend themselves against Russian invaders, he said, adding that the United States would provide support “for as long as it takes.” By providing advanced weaponry and reliable intelligence, the United States and its allies have allowed Ukraine to inflict large losses on Russian armed forces and roll back earlier Russian territorial gains.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

China sentences Chinese-Canadian star Kris Wu to 13 years

A Chinese court on Friday sentenced Chinese-Canadian pop star Kris Wu to 13 years in prison on charges including rape. Beijing’s Chaoyang District Court said Wu was given 11 years and 6 months for a 2020 rape, and 1 year and 10 months for the “crime of assembling a crowd to engage in sexual promiscuity” in a 2018 incident in which he and others allegedly assaulted two women they had gotten drunk. The court said the three victims in the rape case had also been drunk and were unable to resist. It said a combined 13-year sentence was agreed...
Time Out Global

Europe’s most beautiful castle is apparently right here in the UK

Sick of the UK and fancy a swanky Euro city break? Yearning to stroll through cobbled streets and pop into some seriously nice castles? Well, you might not need to splash the cash to see the very best of European architecture. It turns out the most beautiful castle in the...
maritime-executive.com

U.S. Navy Finds Evidence of Iranian Involvement in Tanker Attack

The U.S. Navy says that its technicians have confirmed that the drone that struck the tanker Pacific Zircon last week was Iranian-made. The evidence appears to confirm the suspected involvement of Iran or Iranian proxies. At about 1930 hours on Nov. 15, an explosive-laden aerial drone attacked the product tanker...
The Independent

The Independent

942K+
Followers
306K+
Post
478M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy