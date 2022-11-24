ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Surfside, FL

Fearless cat narrowly escapes after taking on wild coyote

By Mary-Kate Findon
 3 days ago

A fearless cat narrowly escaped the jaws of a coyote in Texas after it took on the wild animal in a crazy encounter.

This home surveillance footage shows the fight between the animals on a deck in Surfside.

The cat has multiple close calls during the scrap before it climbs up the bannister to safety.

Tony Gray was inside the house and said he banged on the door to scare the coyote away.

Referring to the cat, he said: "He was a fighter and luckily the coyote was a skittish pup."

MamaBird
1d ago

I’d think the owner would have done more than just bang on the door to protect his cat. SMH!

