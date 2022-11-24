ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elon Musk reveals his 'general' plan around content moderation

By Sinead Butler
 3 days ago

Elon Musk has revealed more details about his "general idea" on Twitter's content moderation.

The tech billionaire is known for interacting and responding to tweets from his 118.6m followers and appeared to give an insight into content moderation plans for the platform when Tom Fitton provided their suggestion on the matter.

Initially, Musk took to Twitter to ask the following question for users to answer 'yes' or 'no' in a poll: "Should Twitter offer a general amnesty to suspended accounts, provided that they have not broken the law or engaged in egregious spam?

So far, over 2,854,000 accounts have voted and the poll is open until 17:46 GMT on Thursday, November 24.

It echoes a similar method to when Musk gauged the public mood through a Twitter poll on whether Donald Trump's Twitter account should be reinstated, it was a narrow result that had over 15m votes when posted on November 19.

In the end, Trump's Twitter was reinstated on November 20 after a two-year ban from the platform as 51.8% voted in favour of this compared to 48.2% who voted against it.

People in the comments had further suggestions for Musk on his latest poll, as Fiton, the conservative activist, requested the billionaire to "limit content moderation to illegal content (or, at most, a narrow interpretation of moderation under Section 230)."

He also asked Musk to "give users the tools that enable the freedom to choose what content they see."

"That's the general idea," Musk replied .

On this topic, Musk previously stated that a "content moderation council with widely diverse viewpoints" would be formed.

Now, in footage of a company Zoom call on Saturday- (November 19) obtained by TMZ , Musk appeared to confirm this plan, though noted how he has the say on who will be part of the council.

“We are going to do a content council, but it’s an advisory council,” Musk said in the call.

“It’s not a… They’re not the ones who actually… At the end of the day it will be me deciding, and like any pretense to the contrary is simply not true. Because obviously I could choose who’s on that content council and I don’t need to listen to what they say.”

