Jalen Hurts breaks Eagles record in win over Packers, Aaron Rodgers leaves game with injury
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts rewrote the franchise record books in a 40-33 win over the Green Bay Packers at home on Sunday night.
Broncos defense finally snaps at Russell Wilson (Video)
The Denver Broncos are going through a really bad year and their defense has finally had it with Russell Wilson’s poor performance. Big things were expected from the Denver Broncos when they traded a small fortune to acquire Russell Wilson from the Seattle Seahawks last spring. To say it has been a disappointment is an understatement as Wilson has flopped, playing a big part in the reason why Denver is falling out of the playoff picture rapidly.
WATCH: Sean McVay got murked by a player on the Rams sideline
Sean McVay got murked by a player on the Rams sidelines. Ouch. Sean McVay is going to be feeling that tomorrow. On Sunday, while his team, the Los Angeles Rams took on the Kansas City Chiefs, McVay was nearly knocked to his feet when he collided with a player returning to the field.
Chicago Fire: Does Stella Kidd get killed in the fall finale?
Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) is getting ready to face down danger in Chicago Fire. While there’s going to be a break in the show’s normal scheduling, the promo for season 11, episode 9 suggests that the character is going to willfully take on a mission that could put her life at risk.
Everything Russell Wilson said about heated Broncos sideline exchange
The Denver Broncos didn’t have quite the game they were hoping for, which led to a heated exchange between Russell Wilson and Mike Purcell. Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson isn’t quite getting the job done the way the team needs him to, and players are beginning to show their frustration with him as he’s putting out the worst season of his career. Teammate Mike Purcell got into a heated exchange with Wilson on the sideline, and Wilson spoke about it shortly after in a press conference.
Coward decision by Buccaneers coaching staff cost game
There were a lot of bad moves by the cowardly Buccaneers coaching staff in their loss to the Browns, but one decision stands alone as the worst. Cowardice and conservative play-calling have no place in the modern NFL. There is a reason why the aggressive approach by Bruce Arians worked so well. There is a reason why the safe play-calling from Todd Bowles and his staff has made the Buccaneers one of the least-exciting teams in the NFL.
Buccaneers rookie proved he is the answer in loss versus Browns
That was an ugly, ugly loss for the Buccaneers versus the Browns, but Rachaad White was able to prove himself and his future as a star in Tampa. It will be hard to find a lot of positives for the Buccaneers after such a terrible loss. While the coaches and the non-existent offense are going to get a major portion of the attention from the media and fanbase over the coming week, one name that should get some praise is rookie running back Rachaad White.
3 NFL quarterbacks who played like they should be benched in Week 12
These three NFL quarterbacks didn’t play well enough to earn another start after Week 12. That doesn’t mean that they won’t start anyway. Week 12 of the 2022 NFL season officially began on Thanksgiving with three games. But the action continued on Sunday, and the quarterbacks were once again the talk of the day.
Eagles inactives vs Packers: A.J. Brown starts despite midweek illness
A.J. Brown’s midweek illness won’t keep him out of Week 12’s Sunday Night Football game. Everyone felt relatively confident on Friday. A.J. Brown was listed on the Philadelphia Eagles‘ injury report for a second consecutive afternoon with an illness, but unlike Thursday, he was a full participant at practice. That led us to believe that he’d be okay for Sunday Night Football’s game versus the Green Bay Packers, but one can never be too sure until we’re given a final say so.
Washington HC Ron Rivera has strong praise for the Atlanta Falcons
The Atlanta Falcons may be leaving Washington with a loss but they shouldn’t hang their heads low as there is a lot to be proud of, so much so that the opposing head coach had some strong praise for them. Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera who used to...
Even the Carolina Panthers mocked Russell Wilson (Video)
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson has had quite the season, and even the Carolina Panthers are mocking him amidst his unfavorable performances. Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson hasn’t set a good image for himself this season as he’s failed to perform well essentially all season. In his Week 12 matchup against the Carolina Panthers, he let the team down and got into a heated sideline exchange with teammate Mike Purcell.
Brandon Staley momentarily escapes hot seat by coaching like his replacement
With retired coach Sean Payton being linked to the Los Angeles Chargers, Brandon Staley got off of the hot seat briefly after a gutsy call led to a victory in Week 12. The Los Angeles Chargers were coming off of their second heartbreaking loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. As it turns out, leaving less than two minutes on the clock was too much for Patrick Mahomes. With that loss, it put the Chargers at 5-5 on the year. As is the case when any team with high expectations loses, the blame is placed on head coach. In this case, it was Brandon Staley.
Patriots show incredible gesture to UVa families following tragedy
Patriots show incredible gesture to UVa families following tragedy. The football community has come together to show immense support for the University of Virginia football team after three players were killed on campus during a mass shooting. And the New England Patriots have stepped in a big way to help...
Cubs rumors: 2 free agent outfielders Chicago might take a flier on
The latest Chicago Cubs rumors link them to a pair of free agent outfielders the team could potentially buy low on and get a lot out of. The Chicago Cubs roster has plenty of room for improvement. Many of the offseason Cubs rumors have focused on shortstops. They’ve been linked as a possible destination to all of the big four as they were last winter when they sat on the sidelines instead.
Cubs Carlos Correa hopes looking grimmer by the day
Star free agent Carlos Correa has been linked to the Chicago Cubs many times this offseason, but hope appears to be diminishing as more details come out. As the rumor mill keeps on turning, the idea of star free agent Carlos Correa joining the Chicago Cubs seems to become more like a distant dream.
