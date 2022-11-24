Read full article on original website
Related
US has clear World Cup task against Iran: win or go home
The task is clear for the United States: beat Iran in a politcally charged match or go home
Crowds of people set cars on fire and smashed windows with bricks in Brussels and Rotterdam after Morocco beat Belgium 2-0 in shocking World Cup upset
Police detained dozens on Sunday, as riots erupted in the streets of Brussels following Belgium's defeat to Morocco in the World Cup.
World Cup Friday: US-England match ends in 0-0 draw
DOHA, Qatar - The United States frustrated England in a 0-0 draw on Friday for its second consecutive tie in the World Cup. The result might not match the U.S.’ famous 1-0 win from the 1950 tournament, but it was the latest occasion in which the Americans have defied the odds against the Three Lions.
Cameroon vs Serbia LIVE: World Cup 2022 team news and line-ups from Group G match
Cameroon face Serbia with both sides looking to bounce back from Qatar World Cup defeats.The Indomitable Lions face the Eagles after a 1-0 loss to Switzerland, with Cameroon-born Breel Embolo scoring, while Brazil beat Dragan StojkoviÄ’s side 2-0 thanks to Richarlison’s double. A more expansive game could unfold here with Cameroon coach Rigobert Song aware of the need for urgency with Brazil in the final game of the group stage: “The highest level is unforgiving,” he said. “We no longer have any room for error and we’ll be going for broke.”While this result could determine whether Song remains in...
Netherlands under Van Gaal on cusp of advancing at World Cup
The Netherlands is on the verge of reaching the knockout stage at the World Cup and an overwhelming favorite in its final Group A match against host nation Qatar
France reaches knockout stage of World Cup
France advanced, and Kylian Mbappe got them there. The French became the first defending champions to reach the round of 16 at the World Cup since Brazil in 2006, beating Denmark 2-1 Saturday with Mbappe scoring both goals. "Kylian is an extraordinary player. He has the ability to make the...
How does USA advance at World Cup? We track all Group B scenarios
DOHA, Qatar - Iran's dramatic 2-0 victory over Wales early Friday on Match Day 2 sent shockwaves throughout Group B. Entering Friday's United States-England match (2 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports App), England and Iran both now have three points atop the group, with England having a commanding plus-four goal difference (while Iran sits at minus-2). The U.S. and Wales both have one point.
Fox 32 Chicago
Chicago, IL
52K+
Followers
25K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT
Get the latest news updates, watch live video, and find out additional information from our newscasts.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0