The Buccaneers need to make a simple decision with Byron Leftwich after that loss to the Browns. Anything else would be a massive mistake. The Buccaneers just lost to the Browns without their starting quarterback after the bye week. The Browns, who are one of the worst defensive teams in the league right now, held Tom Brady and the Bucs to a measly 17 points, and that is a perfect sign as to why this season has been so bad for Tampa.

TAMPA, FL ・ 8 HOURS AGO