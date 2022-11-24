Read full article on original website
Jalen Hurts breaks Eagles record in win over Packers, Aaron Rodgers leaves game with injury
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts rewrote the franchise record books in a 40-33 win over the Green Bay Packers at home on Sunday night.
Embarrassing Buccaneers loss should lead to quick change
The Buccaneers need to make a simple decision with Byron Leftwich after that loss to the Browns. Anything else would be a massive mistake. The Buccaneers just lost to the Browns without their starting quarterback after the bye week. The Browns, who are one of the worst defensive teams in the league right now, held Tom Brady and the Bucs to a measly 17 points, and that is a perfect sign as to why this season has been so bad for Tampa.
Coward decision by Buccaneers coaching staff cost game
There were a lot of bad moves by the cowardly Buccaneers coaching staff in their loss to the Browns, but one decision stands alone as the worst. Cowardice and conservative play-calling have no place in the modern NFL. There is a reason why the aggressive approach by Bruce Arians worked so well. There is a reason why the safe play-calling from Todd Bowles and his staff has made the Buccaneers one of the least-exciting teams in the NFL.
Radical plan to save the season for the Buccaneers
The Buccaneers are reaching a point of no return for the rest of the season. A huge change is needed to save the last year of Tom Brady in Tampa. The Buccaneers are on the verge of seeing this season turn into a complete failure. A few more crazy things would have to happen before the Bucs lose their top spot in the dying NFC South, but it feels hard to rule that out based on how poorly the Buccaneers are coached.
Washington HC Ron Rivera has strong praise for the Atlanta Falcons
The Atlanta Falcons may be leaving Washington with a loss but they shouldn’t hang their heads low as there is a lot to be proud of, so much so that the opposing head coach had some strong praise for them. Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera who used to...
