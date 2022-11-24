Read full article on original website
Football: More questions need answers after No. 2 Ohio State’s 45-23 loss to No. 3 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: How No. 2 Buckeyes handle ‘disheartening’ consecutive loss to No. 3 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
This Huge Flea Market in Michigan is a Must-VisitJoe MertensRomulus, MI
Football: Five takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 45-23 loss to No. 3 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Henderson, Smith-Njigba among 8 Buckeyes unavailable against MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
3 overreactions from Michigan Football’s win at OSU
These are three of the most absurd overreactions from the first win in the horseshoe since the turn of the new millennium for the winged helmets. The Wolverines marched into Columbus and proved that the Ohio State Buckeyes are not invincible for the second time in as many chances. The offense came alive with explosive plays and the defense did a more than a commendable job to keep the Buckeyes out of the endzone and out of rhythm after leading at halftime.
Michigan football lands another recruit from Ohio after win over Buckeyes
Michigan’s football program has plucked another recruit out of the state of Ohio. Avon’s Luke Hamilton, a four-star offensive tackle in the 2024 class, announced his commitment to the Wolverines on Sunday afternoon in a post on Twitter. He becomes the second Ohio recruit to verbally pledge to the Wolverines since their 45-23 win over Ohio State on Saturday afternoon, joining 2023 Cincinnati Winton Woods three-star cornerback Cameron Calhoun.
Ryan Day and 3 Ohio State scapegoats most to blame for loss to Michigan
Ryan Day suffered his second straight loss to Michigan but the Ohio State head coach isn’t the only Buckeye to blame for losing The Game. It was a simple scenario for the Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday. If they could get revenge against rival Michigan for last year’s loss in Ann Arbor with The Game now being played in Columbus, Ryan Day’s team would punch its ticket to the Big Ten Championship Game and almost surely the College Football Playoff.
Michigan football celebrates win over Ohio State at hockey game
The Wolverines football team took the ice after a resounding victory over the Buckeyes.
Michigan Football: Ohio State beat down leads to a commitment
Michigan football scored its first win in Columbus in 22 years and soon after The Game, the Wolverines landed a 2023 commitment from Ohio. The wins just keep on coming for Michigan football. Not long after the Wolverines finished off a massive 45-23 win over Ohio State, their second in...
detroitsportsnation.com
Michigan State learns bowl game fate for 2022
Despite an awful 2022 season, the Michigan State Spartans had an opportunity to clinch a bowl game on Saturday, when they took on the Penn State Nittany Lions. Unfortunately, for the Spartans and their fans, the team looked like it had very little energy, and they ended up dropping the game 35-16. With the loss, MSU dropped to 5-7, and despite not getting to six wins, they were still in the mix for a bowl game berth, depending on what happened during the remainder of the night.
Kirk Herbstreit Has Message For Michigan After Blowout Win
As much as it may pain Kirk Herbstreit, an Ohio State alum, to give Michigan their props, he was ready to eat a slice of humble pie after his alma mater was trounced by the Wolverines. Taking to Twitter, Herbstreit congratulated Michigan on their win. He praised head coach Jim...
detroitsportsnation.com
Michigan football learns of Big Ten Championship Game opponent
On Saturday afternoon, the No. 3 Michigan Wolverines advanced to the Big Ten Championship Game for the second year in a row by destroying No. 2 Ohio State 45-23 at The Horseshoe. Despite trailing at halftime 20-17 at halftime, the Wolverines dominated the second half on their way to what is one of the biggest wins in program history. Just moments ago, the Michigan football team learned who they will play in next Saturday’s championship game in Indianapolis.
Mark May Reveals His Score Prediction For 'The Game'
College football analyst Mark May has revealed his score prediction for Saturday's marquee matchup between No. 2 Ohio State and No. 3 Michigan. During the most recent edition of The Crowd's Line with Lou Holtz, May shared his two cents on the regular-season matchup of the year. May has the...
detroitsportsnation.com
Big Ten Championship Game: Predicting Michigan vs. Purdue point spread
Heading into Saturday, we did not know either of the teams that would be playing in the 2022 Big Ten Championship Game in Indianapolis. But following Saturday’s games, we now know that 12-0 Michigan will take on 8-4 Purdue for the Big Ten Championship. The Wolverines disposed of Ohio State by a score of 45-23, while the Boilermakers defeated Indiana 30-16. One thing is for sure, the Wolverines will open as a huge favorite over the Boilermakers.
Michigan State basketball: 3 takeaways from scary win over Portland
Is it too early to say survive and advance? OK, well I’m using that phrase anyways. Michigan State basketball survived a massive scare against Portland on Sunday night to win fifth place in the PKI. It wasn’t quite the weekend Michigan State had expected, but it’s about as good...
Ohio businesses are crossing out M's on signs in preparation for Michigan-Ohio State
Tents were popping up around the Ohio State University campus already Tuesday, and people were preparing for the upcoming football game against the University of Michigan. Ohio State fans have crossed out almost every letter ‘m’ in the surrounding area, including on accessible parking signs, on store signage and on emergency blue light boxes — which include the word ‘medical.' Restaurants like Panera Bread put an ‘X’ over the 'm' in Michigan on its marquee sign out front.
Michigan Daily
Michigan escapes USF, 63-58, in Gulf Coast Invitational
The No. 22 Michigan women’s basketball team looked to continue its hot start to the season against South Florida in the 2022 Gulf Coast Invitational. The Wolverines entered the game undefeated, powered by four straight 20-point performances from graduate forward Emily Kiser. And they remained undefeated, as Michigan (6-0...
Formidable Portland takes on No. 12 Michigan State
The Portland Pilots have proven in the Phil Knight Invitational tournament, being held in their home city, that they’re not
Ahead of ‘The Game,’ Whitmer Wagers Detroit-Style Gift Package
“The Game” is Saturday, and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer placed a friendly wager with Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine over its outcome. The big rivalry game between the University of Michigan and the Ohio State University is set to kick off at noon. “In the 118-year history of ‘The Game,’ this...
Michigan Daily
Michigan knocks out Air Force, 68-48, to advance in Gulf Coast Showcase
The No. 22 Michigan women’s basketball team entered into the 2022 Gulf Coast Invitational looking to prove itself as a legitimate force in the NCAA pool. The Wolverines came in with four decisive wins against four weaker opponents. To cement themselves as legitimate moving closer to conference play, they had to make a statement.
Michigan Lands Commitment On Eve Of 'The Game'
The No. 3 ranked Wolverines got a bit of good news on Friday as they prepare for their big showdown in Columbus with No. 2 Ohio State. Breeon Ishmail, a rising three-star athlete out of Cincinnati (Ohio) announced his commitment to Michigan via his social media account earlier today. According...
ClickOnDetroit.com
MHSAA hosting high school football finals at Ford Field in Detroit
DETROIT – High school football players will get a chance to experience what it’s like to play like the pros as the Michigan High School Athletic Association is hosting finals at Ford Field in Detroit. Teams from Metro Detroit and across the state are going head to head.
MLive.com
Detroit King football’s back-to-back losses entering playoffs fuels run to title game
The Detroit King football team had high expectations entering the 2022 season as the defending Division 3 state champions. However the regular season did not start nor end the way it had hoped. After losing its season opener to Indiana’s Warren Central, King went into a bye week and reeled...
MLive.com
De La Salle star QB Brady Drogosh saved best for last with memorable state final game
DETROIT – While Dan Rohn might be biased, the Warren De La Salle head coach doesn’t think there’s a better player in the state than Brady Drogosh. And while that kind of high praise is typically for a player’s head coach, even Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central’s coach Tim Rogers had nothing but good things to say about the 4-star quarterback after an electric performance in the Division 2 state title game on Friday.
