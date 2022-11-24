These are three of the most absurd overreactions from the first win in the horseshoe since the turn of the new millennium for the winged helmets. The Wolverines marched into Columbus and proved that the Ohio State Buckeyes are not invincible for the second time in as many chances. The offense came alive with explosive plays and the defense did a more than a commendable job to keep the Buckeyes out of the endzone and out of rhythm after leading at halftime.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 8 HOURS AGO