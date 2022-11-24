ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

WIS-TV

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Beautiful start to the new work week

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - As you head back to work and school after the Thanksgiving holiday we will have fantastic weather on Monday with bright sunny skies and highs in the upper 60s. FIRST ALERT HEADLINES. Clear skies and comfortable tonight with lows near 50 but it will still be...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Stores 'surprised' by holiday traffic

Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. every Saturday. Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. every Saturday. Orangeburg deputies searching for missing 5-year-old after mother found dead. Watch WIS News 10 at 11 p.m. Monday through Friday.
ORANGEBURG, SC
WIS-TV

Thanksgiving earthquake rumbles in the Midlands

ELGIN, S.C. (WIS) - An earthquake was felt in the Midlands Thanksgiving. The USGS reported a 2.0 magnitude earthquake shook the area at around 11:22 a.m. It had an epicenter five miles east southeast of Elgin. It had a depth of approximately half a mile below the surface. Notice a...
ELGIN, SC
WIS-TV

FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Lanes open back up after crash on I-77N

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - All of the lanes are now open. A crash on I-77N has closed the left lane going towards exits 12 and 13, Forest Drive, and Strom Thurmond Boulevard-Columbia. We will keep you updated as this develops. Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click...
COLUMBIA, SC
WYFF4.com

2.0 earthquake reported in Elgin, SCEMD says

ELGIN, S.C. — An earthquake was reported in South Carolina, according to a Facebook post from the South Carolina Emergency Management Division. This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
ELGIN, SC
coladaily.com

Photo Gallery: SC Oyster Festival delights seafood lovers, benefits Camp Cole

Sunday morning rain gave way to a warm and sunny afternoon just in time for one of Columbia's favorite annual events: the South Carolina Oyster Festival. The festival, presented by Liquid Assets bartending and beverage catering company on the grounds of the historic Hampton-Preston Mansion, has been a staple in the capital city since its founding in 1996. Steve Inmon, who co-owns Liquid Assets with his wife Terri, says there are several reasons for its staying power.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Lexington Two announces new spectator metal detector requirements

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington Two school district informed families Sunday of metal detector requirements at school events. Starting Nov. 28 the district will require all attendees at stadium at arena events to be screened by metal detectors. Organizers said spectators can only bring clear bags into the area.
LEXINGTON, SC
WBTW News13

Fire damages South Carolina chicken processing plant

WARD, S.C. (AP) — A fire at a South Carolina processing plant for chicken byproduct, which is used as an ingredient for pet food, has been extinguished, authorities said Friday. The fire started Thursday at Valley Proteins Inc. in Saluda County, news outlets reported. No one was injured. Darling Ingredients, which acquired Valley Proteins in […]
SALUDA COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Fatal vehicle collision near Johnston, South Carolina kills one, injures two

EDGEFIELD COUNTY, Sc. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Saturday night, November 26th, a two-vehicle accident near Johnston, South Carolina killed one driver. At 7:07 pm, a 2005 Chevrolet SUV carrying two passengers and a 1997 Chevrolet Sedan, carrying one, crashed at the intersection of Monument Drive and SC Highway 121, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP).
JOHNSTON, SC
WJBF

SCHP investigating deadly crash in Edgefield County, S.C.

EDGEFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash. It happened on November 26th, around 7:07 p.m. Investigators say a SUV was traveling north on SC 121, and a sedan was traveling west on Monument Drive. The two vehicles collided at the intersection. The driver of the sedan was […]
EDGEFIELD COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

South Carolina’s Aliyah Boston in walking boot after fall

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina forward Aliyah Boston was sidelined with a walking boot on her right foot after a hard fall duing the No. 1 Gamecocks’ game Sunday against Hampton. The Most Outstanding Player of last spring’s NCAA Tournament was driving for the basket when she fell...
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Saturday morning shooting wounds one outside Sumter bar

SUMTER, S.C. — Police say an argument inside a Sumter bar led to a shooting outside on Saturday morning. Officers with the Sumter Police Department were called to Brewers Bar and Grill on Wesmark Boulevard around 12:30 a.m. to a shooting in the parking lot. Based on what they've...
SUMTER, SC
coladaily.com

Holiday Market returns soon in support of the Junior League of Columbia

Junior League of Columbia’s Holiday Market is returning soon, bringing the Christmas spirit to the Midlands for a good cause. The Holiday Market is the largest fundraiser for the organization, which trains women leaders to create lasting community change. Thousands of shoppers visit the SC State Fairgrounds in support...
COLUMBIA, SC

