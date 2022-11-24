Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
New York State Traffic Law, Is It Legal to Turn Left On Red? Yes!
Would you be able to pass the New York State Driver's Test today? I have had my license for 40 years and I'd like to think I know the rules of the road and would pass with flying colors. One question stumped me recently and I wonder how many would answer this correctly. Here are a couple to get you warmed up.
What Is The Most Dangerous Animal In New York State?
When you tell someone to think of a dangerous animal, chances are that they think of an animal that is a predator. One that has sharp fangs or teeth, one that is always on the hunt, the one that you would be afraid to run into the middle of the night.
Is It Legal To Order Gun Ammunition Online In New York State?
There have been lots of lawsuits and debates over gun control since the Supreme Court ruled on New York State's concealed carry licenses, which might lead to some confusion as to what exactly is legal...and what isn't. New York Attorney General Letitia James busted illegal ammunition sales in New York...
Does New York State Pay For Mailboxes Hit By Snowplows?
As we continue to recover from snowstorms all across the area, the sound of snowplows roaring down the street has become the background soundtrack for many of us. But what happens when the roar of the truck is interrupted by the sound of a crack, bam, pow, and the smashing of a mailbox?
Amazon Truck Hanging Over Guardrail, Major Accident on 90
An Amazon truck driving in Western New York will be a little late on Sunday afternoon. The Amazon truck is hanging over the I-90 West on top of a guard rail and currently facing the wrong direction. The accident was causing some serious backups for hours on the Thurway. In...
Can The Government Legally Take Your Home In New York State?
Is it legal for New York State to take your private property? Let's take a look at what rights the government in New York State has to take your home or property. You may have heard the term eminent domain, but don't know exactly what it means. According to Merriam-Webster, eminent domain is,
This City In New York State Is Among Most Unfaithful In America
One city in New York State is among the top 10 most unfaithful cities in America. It seems inevitable that anyone who has been in or is in a relationship will experience being cheated on, at least once. Social media and technology give people so many choices, right at their fingertips, that weren't available 25 years ago.
New York State Has $750 Million Of Marijuana That No One Can Buy Or Sell
A common question among cannabis consumers is 'where's the weed'? In this case, the answer is a tricky one. There is $750 million worth of legal adult-use recreational cannabis here in New York State, but it can't be sold or bought. According to Bloomberg, there is almost 300,000 pounds of marijuana, sitting at the 200 state-licensed farms. If the crop doesn't get sold soon, it could be completely ruined. Since no 'legal' recreational dispensaries have opened, the farmers have no one to sell it to.
Multiple Deadly Viruses Spreading Across New York State
Health officials are urging residents to take many precautions because many deadly illnesses are spreading across New York State. On Monday, Governor Kathy Hochul urged New Yorkers to take precautions this holiday season to protect themselves against multiple illnesses that are spreading across the Empire State. COVID, RSV, Flu Spreading...
newyorkcitynews.net
Judge blocks New York law against carrying guns on private property
BUFFALO, New York: U.S. District Judge John Sinatra from Buffalo blocked New York State from restricting the carrying of guns on private property. The state's restrictions is part of a Democratic-backed law that was adopted after a U.S. Supreme Court ruling in June struck down the state's strict gun permitting rules.
A Peak Inside The New Thruway Rest Stops In NYS [PHOTOS]
Traveling down the New York State Thruway for the first time in a while this Thanksgiving? You’re in for a treat!. It feels like forever since New York state announced they will give a major rehaul to their rest stops along the New York State Thruway. For active commuters, the closing and remodeling of the rest stops were a massive pain - especially when you find yourself hungry or when nature calls.
These Low Gas Prices are the Lowest Around, and 5th Lowest in NYS
The Utica-Rome Mohawk Valley average gas price this Thanksgiving weekend is $3.84 for regular unleaded, according to AAA. However, there's one local gas station that's been busting the trend since their grand re-opening on October 28th. Stewarts on East Clark Street in Ilion has had significantly lower gas prices all...
COVID-19: CDC Recommending Indoor Mask-Wearing In These NY Counties
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is recommending indoor mask-wearing in two New York counties in its latest COVID-19 data tracker report. The CDC displays counties in orange, yellow, or green on a color-coded map shown in the image above to guide local residents and authorities:. Counties shown...
Saratogian
DEC addresses new semi-automatic gun laws
New York State recently adopted new requirements for the purchase and transfer of ownership of semi-automatic rifles and the purchase, possession, storage, and transport of firearms, rifles and shotguns in sensitive or restricted areas in New York. Refer to gunsafety.ny.gov for details about how these laws affect gun owners. This...
informnny.com
Bird flu prompts slaughter of 1.8M chickens in Nebraska
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska agriculture officials say another 1.8 million chickens must be killed after bird flu was found on a farm in the latest sign that the outbreak that has already prompted the slaughter of more than 50 million birds nationwide continues to spread. The Nebraska Department...
New York Residents To Get Monthly Payments For One Year
One hundred and seventy-five lucky Rochester residents will receive $500 monthly for one year. This relief package worth $2.2 million is the New York guaranteed basic income program. It is funded through the federal emergency COVID-19 funds. (source)
Weather: Wild, windy, Wednesday expected during stormy week
ITHACA, N.Y. — We head into astronomical winter this week as thoughts turn to December and the holiday season. While no major snow storms are in the forecast, multiple storm systems will impact the area over the next several days, and Wednesday and Thursday could be rather dicey as strong winds send your inflatable Santa for a sleigh ride across town.
NBC New York
NY AG Opens Probe After Nassau County Police Vehicle Killed 47-Year-Old Man
New York's top investigators have opened a probe into the death of a 47-year-old Long Island man who was struck by a police vehicle last week. The Attorney General’s Office of Special Investigation said Miguel Romero of Uniondale was walking near the intersection of Front Street and New York Avenue on the evening of Nov. 19 when a Nassau County police vehicle hit and killed him.
Warming Up Your Car Not Only Illegal in New York, Experts Say It Does More Harm Than Good
Did you know warming up your car on a cold Central New York morning is not only illegal, but experts say it can actually do more harm than good, suggesting only warming it for 30 seconds? 30 seconds?! In Central New York, on a morning when it's 20 below. I don't think so!
'The sixth borough': How Westchester became a Democratic firewall in New York
Other suburban counties went red, but not New York City’s northern neighbor.
Comments / 0