WGN News

Two teens, 13 and 16, shot in car on South Side

CHICAGO — Two teenagers were shot in car by an unknown individual on foot on the South Side Saturday evening. According to police reports, a 16-year-old boy and a 13-year-old boy were sitting in a car parked on street at the 11300 block of South May Street around 5:50 p.m. when an unknown person approached them […]
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

8 killed, 24 wounded in Thanksgiving weekend shootings across Chicago

CHICAGO - Eight people have been killed and 25 others wounded in shootings so far over the long Thanksgiving holiday weekend. Four people were wounded, two of them fatally, in a shooting early Saturday at a gathering in West Pullman on the Far South Side. The four were among about 30 people in the 12700 block of South Halsted Street when a person began shooting inside about 12:15 a.m., Chicago police said. Two men, 34 and 36, were shot in the head and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where they were pronounced dead. Another man, 27, was shot in the back and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition. A fourth person with two gunshot wounds to the left leg later showed up at Roseland Community Hospital, where they were listed in good condition. No arrests were reported.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

17-year-old shot and wounded in drive-by in Chicago Lawn

CHICAGO - A 17-year-old was wounded in a drive-by shooting in Chicago Lawn on Saturday. Chicago police said the victim was on the sidewalk on South Washtenaw near 66th Street around 6:15 p.m. when someone in a car pulled up and opened fire. The 17-year-old was shot in the back....
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

North Side home invader beat victim with metal baton — until the victim stabbed him, prosecutors say

Chicago — Prosecutors have charged a Chicago man with beating a complete stranger with a metal baton during a Thanksgiving night home invasion on the North Side. Al’Aswan McKay, 33, remained hospitalized with stab wounds inflicted by the victim as prosecutor Michael Magnowski laid out the allegations against him during a bail hearing on Saturday afternoon.
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Week in Review: Chicago teacher killed • Winning $1M lotto ticket sold • Fatal 7-car wreck on Thanksgiving

CHICAGO - The wife of a Chicago teacher killed in a traffic crash is seeking justice after charges were dismissed in the case, a winning $1 million Powerball ticket was sold in suburban Chicago, a northwest Indiana man has received one of the most prestigious recognitions in country music, and a wrong-way driver caused a deadly seven-vehicle wreck on the Kennedy Expressway Thanksgiving night.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

60-year-old man fatally shot inside Auburn Gresham home

CHICAGO - A man was fatally shot during an argument inside a home in Chicago's Auburn Gresham Saturday morning. Police say a 60-year-old man was shot multiple times while arguing with a man he knew inside a home in the 7800 block of South Honore Street around 3:40 a.m. The...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man shot after argument Greater Grand Crossing

CHICAGO - A man was shot in Chicago's Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood on Saturday after he got into an argument. Chicago police said the man, 23, was on South King Drive near 65th around noon when the other person pulled out a gun and opened fire. The victim was shot...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

7 carjackings reported on Chicago's West Side within one hour: police

CHICAGO - At least seven people reported being carjacked, some at gunpoint, Friday morning on Chicago's West Side. Police say the crimes happened within one hour of each other. It is unclear how many suspects were involved. Witnesses described Black men between the ages of 18 and 30 wearing black...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

2 dead after 4 people shot at Far South Side gathering

CHICAGO — Two men were killed in a shooting that erupted at a gathering in the city’s West Pullman neighborhood early Saturday morning. Police said the men were at a gathering of approximately 30 people at the 12700 block of South Halsted Street around 12:15 a.m. when an unknown individual began firing shots. One man, […]
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Two people run over by car in Des Plaines and killed

DES PLAINES, Illinois - Two people were run over and killed by a car in Des Plaines on Sunday. Des Plaines police said that the two victims were along Northwest Highway when a 2007 Honda Utility swerved off the road, hit them, and hit a building. The man, 80, and...
DES PLAINES, IL

