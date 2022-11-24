Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Proposal Will Give Alabama Residents Fitting The Eligibility Rules HundredsC. HeslopAlabama State
Thousands more in Social Security coming to Chicago residentsR.A. HeimChicago, IL
Migrants bused from Texas enjoyed their first-ever Thanksgiving feast in ChicagoJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago Received 32 Migrants This Week From Governor AbbottTom HandyChicago, IL
Village of Hoffman Estates recognizes Sewa Diwali Food Drive in City Council Board MeetingJignesh DixitHoffman Estates, IL
Related
fox32chicago.com
Man dies after being shot in head while outside on Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - A 40-year-old man was shot and killed Saturday night in Chicago's Austin neighborhood. Around 7:49 p.m., police say the male victim was on the street in the 4700 block of West Harrison Street when he was shot in the head by an unknown offender. The victim was transported...
Suspect arrested moments after shooting and killing man in Chicago's Auburn Gresham area, police say
CHICAGO - Chicago police said a man was arrested moments after he shot and killed a man in Auburn Gresham. Police said Harry Bowen, 46, was arrested on Saturday after he shot and killed a 60-year-old man on South Honore near 78th Street. The man was shot during an argument.
Two teens, 13 and 16, shot in car on South Side
CHICAGO — Two teenagers were shot in car by an unknown individual on foot on the South Side Saturday evening. According to police reports, a 16-year-old boy and a 13-year-old boy were sitting in a car parked on street at the 11300 block of South May Street around 5:50 p.m. when an unknown person approached them […]
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police: Man heard shots, felt pain; taken to hospital with head wound
CHICAGO - A 40-year-old man was shot in the head Sunday morning in Chicago's West Garfield Park neighborhood. Around 9:06 a.m., police say the male victim was outside in the 4400 block of West Gladys Avenue when he heard shots and felt pain. The victim was transported to Mt. Sinai...
fox32chicago.com
8 killed, 24 wounded in Thanksgiving weekend shootings across Chicago
CHICAGO - Eight people have been killed and 25 others wounded in shootings so far over the long Thanksgiving holiday weekend. Four people were wounded, two of them fatally, in a shooting early Saturday at a gathering in West Pullman on the Far South Side. The four were among about 30 people in the 12700 block of South Halsted Street when a person began shooting inside about 12:15 a.m., Chicago police said. Two men, 34 and 36, were shot in the head and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where they were pronounced dead. Another man, 27, was shot in the back and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition. A fourth person with two gunshot wounds to the left leg later showed up at Roseland Community Hospital, where they were listed in good condition. No arrests were reported.
fox32chicago.com
17-year-old shot and wounded in drive-by in Chicago Lawn
CHICAGO - A 17-year-old was wounded in a drive-by shooting in Chicago Lawn on Saturday. Chicago police said the victim was on the sidewalk on South Washtenaw near 66th Street around 6:15 p.m. when someone in a car pulled up and opened fire. The 17-year-old was shot in the back....
fox32chicago.com
Chicago hit-and-run: Police release photo of truck that struck pedestrian
CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help identifying the driver of a truck involved in a hit-and-run on the city's West Side. On November 20, 2022, around 8:20 p.m., police say a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle at 2559 S. Drake Avenue. The vehicle involved was...
Chicago police: 2 teens shot while sitting in parked car in Morgan Park
CHICAGO — Two teens were shot by an unknown person Saturday evening while they were sitting in a parked car in Morgan Park, according to Chicago police. The shooting happened around 5:50 p.m. in the 11300 block of South May Street. A 16-year-old boy and a 13-year-old boy were both taken to Christ Hospital in […]
cwbchicago.com
North Side home invader beat victim with metal baton — until the victim stabbed him, prosecutors say
Chicago — Prosecutors have charged a Chicago man with beating a complete stranger with a metal baton during a Thanksgiving night home invasion on the North Side. Al’Aswan McKay, 33, remained hospitalized with stab wounds inflicted by the victim as prosecutor Michael Magnowski laid out the allegations against him during a bail hearing on Saturday afternoon.
Chicago shooting: 2 killed, 2 hurt at West Pullman gathering, police say
Two people were killed and two more were injured in a shooting at a South Side gathering, Chicago police said.
fox32chicago.com
2 killed, 2 injured in shooting at Far South Side gathering: police
CHICAGO - At least four people we shot and two were killed at a gathering on the Far South Side Friday night. Police say an offender opened fire at a gathering of about 30 people in the 12700 block of South Halsted Street around 12:15 a.m. Two men, 34 and...
Week in Review: Chicago teacher killed • Winning $1M lotto ticket sold • Fatal 7-car wreck on Thanksgiving
CHICAGO - The wife of a Chicago teacher killed in a traffic crash is seeking justice after charges were dismissed in the case, a winning $1 million Powerball ticket was sold in suburban Chicago, a northwest Indiana man has received one of the most prestigious recognitions in country music, and a wrong-way driver caused a deadly seven-vehicle wreck on the Kennedy Expressway Thanksgiving night.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police looking for truck that crashed into elderly pedestrian in South Chicago
CHICAGO - Chicago police are looking for the driver of a truck who ran over an elderly pedestrian in South Chicago. Police said the pedestrian was in the crosswalk on 87th and Commercial at 1:55 p.m. on Saturday when a dark-colored, possible late model 2011-2016, Ford (possible F250 or F350) FX4 model pick-up truck ran them down.
fox32chicago.com
60-year-old man fatally shot inside Auburn Gresham home
CHICAGO - A man was fatally shot during an argument inside a home in Chicago's Auburn Gresham Saturday morning. Police say a 60-year-old man was shot multiple times while arguing with a man he knew inside a home in the 7800 block of South Honore Street around 3:40 a.m. The...
fox32chicago.com
13-year-old and 16-year-old shot on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - Two boys, ages 13 and 16, were shot on Chicago's South Side on Saturday. Chicago police said they were parked in a vehicle on South May near 113th when someone walked up and shot them. The 16-year-old was hit in the right arm. The 13-year-old was shot in...
fox32chicago.com
Man shot after argument Greater Grand Crossing
CHICAGO - A man was shot in Chicago's Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood on Saturday after he got into an argument. Chicago police said the man, 23, was on South King Drive near 65th around noon when the other person pulled out a gun and opened fire. The victim was shot...
fox32chicago.com
7 carjackings reported on Chicago's West Side within one hour: police
CHICAGO - At least seven people reported being carjacked, some at gunpoint, Friday morning on Chicago's West Side. Police say the crimes happened within one hour of each other. It is unclear how many suspects were involved. Witnesses described Black men between the ages of 18 and 30 wearing black...
cwbchicago.com
Man shot inside Loop hotel overnight is neighborhood’s 35th shooting victim of 2022
Chicago — A man was shot inside a Loop hotel room overnight, bringing the total number of people shot in the downtown neighborhood this year to 35. That is far more shooting victims than in any year since at least 2001. The latest incident occurred around 2:15 a.m. inside...
2 dead after 4 people shot at Far South Side gathering
CHICAGO — Two men were killed in a shooting that erupted at a gathering in the city’s West Pullman neighborhood early Saturday morning. Police said the men were at a gathering of approximately 30 people at the 12700 block of South Halsted Street around 12:15 a.m. when an unknown individual began firing shots. One man, […]
fox32chicago.com
Two people run over by car in Des Plaines and killed
DES PLAINES, Illinois - Two people were run over and killed by a car in Des Plaines on Sunday. Des Plaines police said that the two victims were along Northwest Highway when a 2007 Honda Utility swerved off the road, hit them, and hit a building. The man, 80, and...
Comments / 1