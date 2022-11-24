ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Silver Spring, MD

Search for suspect after homicide in Southeast

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A 19-year-old was shot and killed in Southeast D.C. in the early hours of Sunday. Police said they were first called to the 4300 block of Wheeler Road around 12:44 a.m. after gunshots were reported. They found Corey Riggins Jr. of Southeast who had been shot, and first responders took […]
WASHINGTON, DC
Document: Homicide in Southwest

Metropolitan Police Department detectives are investigating a homicide that occurred on Nov. 25, on the 4000 block of South Capitol Street, SW. According to a press release, at about 2:50 am, officers located 44-year-old Sherif Akande inside of a residence suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead...
WASHINGTON, DC
Calvert Police Seeking Identity Of Dirt Bike Thieves

ST. LEONARD, Md. — The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of two dirt bikes that occurred in the 2100 block of Timeless Drive in St. Leonard, on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, at approximately 2:38 a.m. Preliminary investigation revealed unknown suspects stole two dirt bikes:. A...
SAINT LEONARD, MD
Car stolen from home in Rockville

Rockville City police are investigating the theft of a vehicle from a home early yesterday morning, November 26, 2022. The vehicle was reported stolen in the 600 block of Monroe Street at 6:30 AM Saturday.
ROCKVILLE, MD
Police: 19-year-old shot, killed in Southeast DC

WASHINGTON — A 19-year-old has died after being shot in Southeast D.C. early Sunday, sparking a homicide investigation, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. Police responded to Wheeler Road Southeast, nearby Bellevue Street Southeast, around 12:44 a.m. after reports of gunshots sounds being heard in the area. Upon arrival, they found a man, later identified as Corey Riggins Jr., of Southeast D.C., suffering from gunshot wounds.
WASHINGTON, DC
Police search for suspect in Northeast DC burglary

WASHINGTON — Police are searching for a suspect accused of committing a burglary in the District. The incident happened in the 4900 block of Nannie Helen Burroughs Avenue in Northeast on Saturday, around 3:30 a.m. According to police, the suspect gained entry into an establishment at the listed location....
WASHINGTON, DC
Burglary With Forced Entry Reported at Atlantic Guns in Rockville

A burglary occurred early Friday morning at Atlantic Guns at 15813 Frederick Rd in Rockville. According to Montgomery County Police, officers responded to the scene around 1:00am after receiving reports of a black sedan ramming the front of the store. MCPD believe that five or six individuals made entry into the store and left with several guns. After taking the guns, the suspects ran off. The vehicle used was stolen. ATF is assisting with the investigation.
ROCKVILLE, MD
Bullets fly into neighbors home after teen shot in Greenbelt

GREENBELT, Md. — Searches are underway for whoever shot a 16-year-old boy in Greenbelt, Maryland on Thanksgiving day. Greenbelt Police tell WUSA9, they were called to the intersection of Matthew Street and Ora Glenn Drive around 2 p.m. on Thanksgiving, but say the 16-year-old who was shot, had already been taken to the hospital by family members.
GREENBELT, MD
Man found shot to death inside Southwest DC residence

WASHINGTON - An investigation is underway after a man was found shot to death inside of a Southwest, D.C. residence. According to the Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to reports of gunshots in the 4000 block of South Capitol Street around 2:50 a.m. on Friday. One there, the officers went...
WASHINGTON, DC
MPD: 42-year-old man struck, killed in Northeast DC

WASHINGTON — Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed in Northeast D.C. early Thursday morning. Around 4 a.m., officers say a white car was traveling westbound on East Capitol Street, Northeast, when they struck a man, who had fallen into the crosswalk in the intersection of 58th Street and East Capitol Street.
WASHINGTON, DC
