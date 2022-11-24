Read full article on original website
Metrobus shot, police search for car involved in Saturday DC road rage
WASHINGTON — A Metrobus was traveling along the M6 route in D.C. around 1 p.m. Saturday when a regular drive took a turn for the worst: gunfire struck the bus in a bout of road rage involving a nearby driver. Metro Transit Police responded to the area, near Southern...
Search for suspect after homicide in Southeast
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A 19-year-old was shot and killed in Southeast D.C. in the early hours of Sunday. Police said they were first called to the 4300 block of Wheeler Road around 12:44 a.m. after gunshots were reported. They found Corey Riggins Jr. of Southeast who had been shot, and first responders took […]
dcwitness.org
Document: Homicide in Southwest
Metropolitan Police Department detectives are investigating a homicide that occurred on Nov. 25, on the 4000 block of South Capitol Street, SW. According to a press release, at about 2:50 am, officers located 44-year-old Sherif Akande inside of a residence suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead...
Bay Net
Calvert Police Seeking Identity Of Dirt Bike Thieves
ST. LEONARD, Md. — The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of two dirt bikes that occurred in the 2100 block of Timeless Drive in St. Leonard, on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, at approximately 2:38 a.m. Preliminary investigation revealed unknown suspects stole two dirt bikes:. A...
rockvillenights.com
Car stolen from home in Rockville
Rockville City police are investigating the theft of a vehicle from a home early yesterday morning, November 26, 2022. The vehicle was reported stolen in the 600 block of Monroe Street at 6:30 AM Saturday.
Police: 19-year-old shot, killed in Southeast DC
WASHINGTON — A 19-year-old has died after being shot in Southeast D.C. early Sunday, sparking a homicide investigation, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. Police responded to Wheeler Road Southeast, nearby Bellevue Street Southeast, around 12:44 a.m. after reports of gunshots sounds being heard in the area. Upon arrival, they found a man, later identified as Corey Riggins Jr., of Southeast D.C., suffering from gunshot wounds.
Police search for suspect in Northeast DC burglary
WASHINGTON — Police are searching for a suspect accused of committing a burglary in the District. The incident happened in the 4900 block of Nannie Helen Burroughs Avenue in Northeast on Saturday, around 3:30 a.m. According to police, the suspect gained entry into an establishment at the listed location....
fox5dc.com
Gun store burglary caught on camera in Montgomery County
Montgomery County Police are searching for suspects who were caught on camera burglarizing a gun store in Rockville Friday morning. FOX 5's Stephanie Ramirez has the latest details on the investigation.
Hit-and-run kills 61-year-old in Baltimore City
Police are investigating a hit and run incident that occurred on Saturday evening that left a 61-year-old woman dead.
mocoshow.com
Burglary With Forced Entry Reported at Atlantic Guns in Rockville
A burglary occurred early Friday morning at Atlantic Guns at 15813 Frederick Rd in Rockville. According to Montgomery County Police, officers responded to the scene around 1:00am after receiving reports of a black sedan ramming the front of the store. MCPD believe that five or six individuals made entry into the store and left with several guns. After taking the guns, the suspects ran off. The vehicle used was stolen. ATF is assisting with the investigation.
Police investigate fatal shooting in East Baltimore
Police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Sunday afternoon in the 2600 block of Ashland Avenue
Montgomery County Police asking for public's help identifying suspect vehicle in home burglary
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Police are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect vehicle that has been linked to a home burglary in Montgomery County earlier this month. Detectives with the Montgomery County Department of Police responded to a home on Cherry Valley Drive in Olney, around 2...
mocoshow.com
Adult Male Arrested and Charged with the Dollar Tree Robberies and Dunkin’ Donuts Theft in Germantown
Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Major Crimes Division have arrested 32-year-old Hakeem Morris, unknown address, with the two robberies of the Dollar Tree store on Mateny Rd. and with the theft of the Dunkin’ Donuts store on Mateny Rd. that occurred in November 2022.
fox5dc.com
Woman shot during possible road rage incident inside 395 tunnel in Southwest, DC
WASHINGTON - A woman is recovering after being shot during an alleged road rage incident in the 395 tunnel In Southwest, D.C. Metropolitan Police say the incident happened on Friday night in a southbound tunnel of 395, near the 600 block of E Street. According to a preliminary investigation, the...
WLTX.com
Police identify 16-year-old killed in Southeast DC shooting, homicide investigation underway
WASHINGTON — A juvenile has died after a shooting in Southeast D.C. Saturday morning, leading to an investigation by the Metropolitan Police Department. Police officers responded to 18th Street Southeast, where the street meets Morris Road Southeast, after a report of a shooting in the area. They received the call just after 11:20 a.m.
dcnewsnow.com
Police Say People Rammed Maryland Gun Store with Stolen Car and Stole Weapons
The Montgomery County Department of Police was working with the ATF after a group of five or six people ran a stolen car into a gun shop in Rockville, Md. then stole weapons from the business. Police Say People Rammed Maryland Gun Store with …. The Montgomery County Department of...
Bullets fly into neighbors home after teen shot in Greenbelt
GREENBELT, Md. — Searches are underway for whoever shot a 16-year-old boy in Greenbelt, Maryland on Thanksgiving day. Greenbelt Police tell WUSA9, they were called to the intersection of Matthew Street and Ora Glenn Drive around 2 p.m. on Thanksgiving, but say the 16-year-old who was shot, had already been taken to the hospital by family members.
fox5dc.com
Man found shot to death inside Southwest DC residence
WASHINGTON - An investigation is underway after a man was found shot to death inside of a Southwest, D.C. residence. According to the Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to reports of gunshots in the 4000 block of South Capitol Street around 2:50 a.m. on Friday. One there, the officers went...
WUSA
MPD: 42-year-old man struck, killed in Northeast DC
WASHINGTON — Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed in Northeast D.C. early Thursday morning. Around 4 a.m., officers say a white car was traveling westbound on East Capitol Street, Northeast, when they struck a man, who had fallen into the crosswalk in the intersection of 58th Street and East Capitol Street.
BREAKING: Two people dead in car crash on Northern Parkway
Fire officials are on scene at West Northern Parkway and Greenhaven Drive for a crash that left two people dead.
