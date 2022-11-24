ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perinton, NY

Casa Larga hosts fifth annual Holiday Wine & Craft, highlights local vendors

By George Gandy
 3 days ago

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The fifth annual Holiday Wine & Craft event will be returning to Casa Larga for Black Friday and Small Business Saturday.

The event was organized by Casa Larga as a way to highlight local vendors and small businesses during what officials call the busiest shopping event of the year. This event, according to Casa Larga, will also be held to take the stress out of holiday shopping.

Those attending will be able to view a variety of vendors at the winery. Items for sale include jewelry, art, food items, glass, and pottery. The event will also feature wine tastings and wine flights and craft beer will be provided.

Casa Larga also encourages those who attend to bring non-perishable food to the Bella Vista entrance. The food will be donated to the Perinton Food Shelf.

The event will be held on Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. More information can be found on Casa Larga’s website.

