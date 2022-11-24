Read full article on original website
Jack Grealish says England criticism after US draw was a 'big overreaction' as he points out Three Lions are one of the top scorers at the World Cup... and he backs his Man City team-mate Phil Foden to make an impact
Jack Grealish believes there was an 'overreaction' to England's goalless draw with the United States which served to dampen World Cup expectations. Optimism surged after the Three Lions thrashed Iran 6-2 in their opening game but Gareth Southgate's men then failed to unlock a well-organised US side on Friday night.
Monday briefing: How the weather could sway the outcome of the war
Good morning. As winter arrives in Ukraine, sleet and snow will become a daily fact of life. Depending on the severity of the weather, the ground will become impassably muddy, or freeze over. Civilians in parts of the country will be left without power, heating or water as a result of Russian attacks on infrastructure, and could face frostbite, hypothermia and pneumonia. Temperatures will get as low as -20C.
