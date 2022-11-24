Read full article on original website
Is Cabazon Dinosaurs a Good Family Trip During Christmas?VishnuCabazon, CA
A Week in Fabulous Palm SpringsJourneyswithstevePalm Springs, CA
DOJ orders sale of 3 US Bank branches – including Hesperia to address antitrust lawThe HD PostSan Bernardino County, CA
Iconic Comedian DiesNews Breaking LIVEPalm Springs, CA
Coachella guaranteed income program gives up to $9,600 to immigrant familiesBeth TorresCoachella, CA
cohaitungchi.com
Amazing Hikes With Views Found In The Inland Empire Area
Skip the mountain climbing trails in Los Angeles and head to the Inland Empire space to expertise hikes with probably the most gorgeous views. It's because a lot (however not all) of the Inland Empire, additionally known as the IE, is positioned within the foothills of the Angeles Nationwide Forest and San Gabriel Mountains. Right here you possibly can count on some zigzagging bends, trudging gently uphill for expansive views of the IE.
Passengers fill Palm Springs International Airport as Thanksgiving weekend comes to an end
As the Thanksgiving Day Weekend comes to an end, several passengers are making their way home. Some passengers were flying back home after enjoying Thanksgiving with the family, while others were making their way back to the Coachella Valley. Palm Springs International Airport is expecting record breaking numbers of passengers traveling this holiday season. Rows The post Passengers fill Palm Springs International Airport as Thanksgiving weekend comes to an end appeared first on KESQ.
Monday kicks off week of cooler temps in SoCal
Southern California will feel a bit more like the winter holiday season as cold temperatures and some snow and rain may resume later in the week.
outlooknewspapers.com
San Gabriel Nursery & Florist Gets Into the Holiday Season
San Gabriel Nursery & Florist is a family-owned and operated business that has been serving the gardening needs of Southern California residents since its founding in 1923 and looking forward to celebrating its centennial in 2023. The nursery’s many years of experience include extensive knowledge about the plants, climate and...
luxury-houses.net
A Breathtaking Estate with Dramatic Panoramic Views of The Mountains and Down Valley Asks $5.9 Million in Palm Desert, California
71375 Cholla Way Home in Palm Desert, California for Sale. 71375 Cholla Way, Palm Desert, California is a one of a kind property in the South Palm Desert neighborhood of Cahuilla Hills offers dramatic panoramic views of the mountains, golf courses and down valley that are stunning day and night. This Home in Palm Desert offers 4 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 6,200 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 71375 Cholla Way, please contact Bruce Tweten (Phone: 760-898-2927) at Avenue 8 Inc for full support and perfect service.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Family Owned Christmas Tree Business Tells Their Story
No matter when you choose to get into the Christmas spirit, whether that’s before or after Thanksgiving… It’s safe to say now, is the time to start pulling out those Christmas decorations. If you still need a tree, look no further than one local family who has...
KESQ
Santa Claus returns to the Shops at Palm Desert
Santa Claus has come to town! On Friday, jolly old Saint Nick made his big return to the Shops at Palm Desert. All the way from the North Pole, Santa made his grand arrival at The Shops at Palm Desert on a Fire Truck Friday morning. He was met by...
foxla.com
How to watch Festival of Lights at Riverside's Mission Inn
RIVERSIDE, Calif. - What's a holiday season without a light festival?. Kick off the holiday season with flying colors this Friday, November 25 for the 30th-anniversary celebration of the Festival of Lights at Riverside's historic Mission Inn Hotel & Spa. This year, FOX 11 and Good Day LA are the...
150 animals adopted during 'Black Saturday' event at shelter in Riverside
Many people who watched CBS2's coverage of an animal adoption event in Riverside decided themselves to adopt. The "Black Saturday" event--a twist on "Black Friday and "Small Business Saturday"--was a success with 150 dogs and cats being adopted following the coverage. "I did see it on your show and I was like, "Oh, the adoption . . ." said one woman who went over to the Riverside Animal Shelter in Jurupa Valley. The shelter was offering free adoptions of pets Saturday. It says it has been experiencing a bed shortage and an overpopulation of pets. The shelter says it has not seen lines like Saturday's since prior to the pandemic.
NBC Los Angeles
Things to Do This Weekend: Oodles of Holiday Lights Get Glowing
Illuminated Attractions Aplenty: Just about in every direction you turn in the days ahead, someone is turning on the bright holiday lights. Several pop-up attractions, theme parks, and destinations will kick off their flickeringly fabulous seasonal runs, but do check times, dates, and other-need-to-knows before you go. Beginning their bulb-big extravaganzas this weekend? Holiday Road in Calabasas, the Lighting of the Bay at Newport Dunes, and Christmas in the Wizarding World at Universal Studios.
KESQ team races in Palm Desert Thanksgiving Day 5K run
More than 4,000 people got an early start this Thanksgiving on El Paseo in Palm Desert at the Thanksgiving Day 5K benefiting Martha's Village and Kitchen. News Channel 3 sponsored the event and many on our team raced the 3.1-mile course. "We're going to raise money for a good cause. Martha's Kitchen and Village does The post KESQ team races in Palm Desert Thanksgiving Day 5K run appeared first on KESQ.
A hike to Pigeon Point state park, one of the tallest lighthouses in California
More than $18 million in state funds is being spent to make the landmark shine.
cvindependent.com
Tamales, Tunes and More: The Indio International Tamale Festival Continues to Grow With a New Location and Two Extra Nights of Events
The Indio International Tamale Festival has been celebrating Coachella Valley culture—including the art of the tamale, of course—for three decades. Last year, the hometown festival grew significantly when CUSP Agency came on board to produce the event. Former Goldenvoice employee Gopi Sangha and his team brought in popular national musicians, combined them with local bands, and added more modern vendors, roller-skating, wrestling—and more.
spectrumnews1.com
Canines, felines available for free at Riverside County shelters Saturday
RIVERSIDE, Calif. (CNS) — To encourage adoption of homeless pets during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, the Riverside County Department of Animal Services is waiving all adoption fees at two of its largest shelters Saturday. The event, dubbed “Black Saturday,” a play on the phrase “Black Friday” — the post-Thanksgiving...
The Friday Flyer
City invites all to Dec. 3 Winter Wonderland event
The Canyon Lake Town Center will be transformed into a Winter Wonderland on Dec. 3 where the city Christmas tree lighting ceremony will take place and children will enjoy a variety of free games and rides. The City of Canyon Lake, in collaboration with the Canyon Lake Family Matters Club,...
iebusinessdaily.com
Seasonal flights begin from Palm Springs to Texas
American Airlines has begun daily seasonal flights from the Coachella Valley to Austin, Texas. The first set of flights from Palm Springs International Airport to Austin-Bergstrom International Airport began Nov. 17 and will run through Nov. 29, according to statement on Palm Springs’ website. The second set of flights...
KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Two New Communities Within the Popular Nuevo Meadows Master Plan in Nuevo, California
NUEVO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 25, 2022-- KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of two new communities within the homebuilder’s Nuevo Meadows master plan in the popular Riverside County town of Nuevo. Brisa and Cielo at Nuevo Meadows are conveniently situated at Nuevo Road and Lakeview Avenue near Highway 74, Interstate 215 and the Metrolink ® rail service. The new communities are a short drive to shopping, dining and entertainment in downtown Perris and near hiking, biking, camping, boating and fishing at Diamond Valley Lake, one of the largest reservoirs in Southern California. Residents will also enjoy the community’s planned amenities, which will include a 3.5-acre park with picnic areas and ball fields. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221125005010/en/ KB Home announces the grand opening of two new communities within the popular Nuevo Meadows master plan in Nuevo, California. (Photo: Business Wire)
A local Palm Springs Business is hosting a thanksgiving plate giveaway
This is Willie Holland of Holland Pharms' 2nd Annual Friendsgiving. Holland is handing out fully loaded Thanksgiving plates to people in need. They will provide turkey, Mac-And-Cheese, greens, dressing, fried chicken, and desserts. "Today is not only for the homeless; I am telling everyone in need to come; we are feeding as much of the The post A local Palm Springs Business is hosting a thanksgiving plate giveaway appeared first on KESQ.
getnews.info
Brand New Addiction Treatment Center Serving Palm Springs To Open Later This Month
Coachella Valley Recovery Center has announced it will open its doors this November, offering a new premier behavioral health treatment option outside the metro Palm Springs area. Addiction and substance use disorders are on the rise across the nation. Just in the Riverside County and Palm Springs area, it is...
Valley shoppers support local businesses throughout the valley on ‘Small Business Saturday’
Small business owners are working relentlessly this holiday season. Along with Black Friday sales many of them are participating in 'Small Business Saturday.' Several valley shoppers showed up for Saturday's Art on the Main Street in La Quinta to do some holiday shopping. Among them was Peter Liljequist who says, "This is unique, you know, The post Valley shoppers support local businesses throughout the valley on ‘Small Business Saturday’ appeared first on KESQ.
