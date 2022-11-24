Recently, we have all been spending a little extra time at home. Many people are finding this time is a great excuse to update their home or backyard. Why not make your space a beautiful place to call home? Now, you can access spa-quality experiences from the comfort of your home with a new indoor or outdoor sauna. Home saunas make it easy to access all the health benefits of regular sauna use from your home or backyard. With the flexibility of an at-home sauna, you might wonder if there is an optimal time of day for use. Is it best to use your sauna in the morning? In the evening? The good news is that the answer is ultimately up to you. Let your personal preferences guide your home sauna use. In this blog post, we have helped suggest some of the best times of day to make the most of your home sauna.

21 HOURS AGO