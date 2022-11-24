Along with revising existing federal tax credits, the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 (IRA) has also created stipulations for where EV battery raw materials can be sourced from, all in an effort to reduce America’s dependence on China in that regard. Ford CEO Jim Farley has previously stated that he believes the automaker, suppliers, consumers, and commercial customers will all benefit from this new bill, though many in the industry have also asked for clarification on these new tax credits, as well as some revisions in terms of where raw materials can be sourced from, a task that could prove rather difficult. However, something called an EV battery passport may help Ford and other automakers track these materials all the way from the mining through the end-of-life and recycling processes, according to Business Insider.

2 DAYS AGO