ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
golfmagic.com

LIV Golf's Greg Norman will NOT want to hear Adam Scott's PGA Tour comments!

LIV Golf target Adam Scott has seemingly shut the door on a move to the Saudi-bankrolled circuit in 2023 after heaping praise on the new PGA Tour schedule. In an interview with Eurosport during this week's Australian PGA Championship, Scott, now 42, has revealed he will be basing himself primarily in the United States next year in a bid to "compete seriously" on the PGA Tour.
Popculture

Tiger Woods Shares Good News About His Golf Future

It looks like Tiger Woods will play in more tournaments shortly. According to the Associated Press, the golf legend will compete in the PNC Championship next month with his son Charlie. The duo competed in the tournament last year and finished in second place behind Jon Daly and his son. The 2022 PNC Championship will take place from Dec. 17-18 at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club Orlando and air on NBC.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Lynch: Tiger Woods’ $15 million bonus was a bargain — the PGA Tour owes him so much more

The only shared commonality between Jay Monahan and Charles Dickens — other than both debuting to American audiences in Boston — is that each created a PIP that inspired great expectations among the lower orders. Dickens’ ‘Pip’ was the protagonist of his exquisite 1861 novel; Monahan’s is more prosaic: the Player Impact Program, his widely-criticized plan to reward those players who most impact the PGA Tour’s business.
golfmagic.com

Cameron Smith nearly in TEARS as he dedicates Aussie PGA win to special person

Cameron Smith dedicated his third Australian PGA Championship victory to his grandmother Carol after admitting he didn't believe he "had it in him" to win this week. Smith held back tears after the final round at Royal Queensland. His victory was his fifth individual title in 2022, the highlight of course coming at the 150th Open Championship at St. Andrews where he ensured Rory McIlroy's major drought continued.
Golf.com

Phil Mickelson no longer involved with The Match, producer says

The Match is headed home for the holidays, but one founding member won’t be there to celebrate. According to longtime friend and Match executive producer Bryan Zuriff, Phil Mickelson is no longer involved with the made-for-TV event. “I love Phil and he’s been an incredible part of this. But...
golfmagic.com

Phil Mickelson joins Tiger Woods in auctioning some handmade memorabilia

Tiger Woods is not the only person auctioning some memorabilia, as Phil Mickelson has confirmed he is putting the Scotty Cameron he used to claim his 21st PGA Tour victory up for sale. Last week GolfMagic reported that Woods' famous Sunday red Nike shirt from the 2010 Masters was being...
Golf Digest

Sergio Garcia's incredible—and historic—playing streak is coming to an end

On July 4, 1999, in just his sixth professional start on the then European Tour (and a month before his breakout showdown with Tiger Woods at the PGA at Medinah), Sergio Garcia claimed a three-shot victory over Angel Cabrera at the Murphy’s Irish Open. It was the first of 16 wins for the Spaniard on the Old World Circuit, and in the moment propelled the then 19-year-old for the first time into the top 100 in the Official World Golf Ranking.
golfmagic.com

Tiger Woods ex coach HITS OUT at Cameron Smith's OWGR position

Tiger Woods' former golf coach Hank Haney has blasted the Official World Golf Rankings (OWGR) for still failing to hand LIV Golf tournaments any points following his latest tweet about Cameron Smith. Haney, 67, believes the world rankings are going to quickly get out of hand when LIV Golf star...
Golf.com

Winner’s bag: Cameron Smith’s gear at the 2022 Australian PGA Championship

Cameron Smith wrapped up his third Australian PGA Championship title with a three-shot victory on Sunday. Take a closer look at the Titleist equipment setup he used to get the job done. Driver: Titleist TSR3 (Fujikura Ventus TR Blue 6X shaft), 10 degrees. 3-wood: Titleist TSR2 (Fujikura Ventus TR Blue...
Golf Channel

From Atthaya Thitikul to Ashleigh Buhai, the biggest LPGA breakthroughs of 2022

First-time winners dominated the LPGA schedule in 2022. Some found success quickly, while others found long-awaited glory for the first time after making more than 100, or even 200, starts on the LPGA. With a record-tying 11 first-time winners this season, here’s a look back at some of the most memorable breakthrough performances of the year.
Golf.com

Looking for a new golf ball? Give one of these 8 a try

There are plenty of great golf balls out there to choose from, but it’s imperative you find the right one for your game. Here’s a look at some of our favorites that we think you should tee up right away. Bridgestone Tour B XS. $50 per dozen. The...
Golf Channel

Cameron Smith takes 3-stroke lead into final round of Australian PGA

BRISBANE, Australia — Open champion Cameron Smith had a topsy-turvy round of 2-under 69 on Saturday to take a three-stroke lead into the final round of the Australian PGA championship. Smith had six birdies and four bogeys - including two in a row on 11 and 12 - to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy