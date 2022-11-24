Read full article on original website
Related
golfmagic.com
LIV Golf's Greg Norman will NOT want to hear Adam Scott's PGA Tour comments!
LIV Golf target Adam Scott has seemingly shut the door on a move to the Saudi-bankrolled circuit in 2023 after heaping praise on the new PGA Tour schedule. In an interview with Eurosport during this week's Australian PGA Championship, Scott, now 42, has revealed he will be basing himself primarily in the United States next year in a bid to "compete seriously" on the PGA Tour.
Popculture
Tiger Woods Shares Good News About His Golf Future
It looks like Tiger Woods will play in more tournaments shortly. According to the Associated Press, the golf legend will compete in the PNC Championship next month with his son Charlie. The duo competed in the tournament last year and finished in second place behind Jon Daly and his son. The 2022 PNC Championship will take place from Dec. 17-18 at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club Orlando and air on NBC.
Lynch: Tiger Woods’ $15 million bonus was a bargain — the PGA Tour owes him so much more
The only shared commonality between Jay Monahan and Charles Dickens — other than both debuting to American audiences in Boston — is that each created a PIP that inspired great expectations among the lower orders. Dickens’ ‘Pip’ was the protagonist of his exquisite 1861 novel; Monahan’s is more prosaic: the Player Impact Program, his widely-criticized plan to reward those players who most impact the PGA Tour’s business.
golfmagic.com
Cameron Smith nearly in TEARS as he dedicates Aussie PGA win to special person
Cameron Smith dedicated his third Australian PGA Championship victory to his grandmother Carol after admitting he didn't believe he "had it in him" to win this week. Smith held back tears after the final round at Royal Queensland. His victory was his fifth individual title in 2022, the highlight of course coming at the 150th Open Championship at St. Andrews where he ensured Rory McIlroy's major drought continued.
Tiger Woods and Son Charlie Returning to PNC Championship
The 15-time major champion will once again team up with his 13-year-old son, Charlie, in the PGA Tour's family team event.
Watch: Jordan Spieth's cliff adventure at Pebble Beach among craziest shots from 2022
It happened in February, so it’s easy to forget what Jordan Spieth did at Pebble Beach. On one of the most iconic holes in golf, the Texan hit a shot with his front foot on the edge of a cliff. And he made par — it would have been...
Golf.com
Phil Mickelson no longer involved with The Match, producer says
The Match is headed home for the holidays, but one founding member won’t be there to celebrate. According to longtime friend and Match executive producer Bryan Zuriff, Phil Mickelson is no longer involved with the made-for-TV event. “I love Phil and he’s been an incredible part of this. But...
golfmagic.com
Phil Mickelson joins Tiger Woods in auctioning some handmade memorabilia
Tiger Woods is not the only person auctioning some memorabilia, as Phil Mickelson has confirmed he is putting the Scotty Cameron he used to claim his 21st PGA Tour victory up for sale. Last week GolfMagic reported that Woods' famous Sunday red Nike shirt from the 2010 Masters was being...
What Is Tiger Woods’ Lowest Round Ever on the PGA Tour, and Has He Ever Shot 59?
Has Tiger Woods ever shot a 59 on the PGA Tour? The post What Is Tiger Woods’ Lowest Round Ever on the PGA Tour, and Has He Ever Shot 59? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Golf Digest
Sergio Garcia's incredible—and historic—playing streak is coming to an end
On July 4, 1999, in just his sixth professional start on the then European Tour (and a month before his breakout showdown with Tiger Woods at the PGA at Medinah), Sergio Garcia claimed a three-shot victory over Angel Cabrera at the Murphy’s Irish Open. It was the first of 16 wins for the Spaniard on the Old World Circuit, and in the moment propelled the then 19-year-old for the first time into the top 100 in the Official World Golf Ranking.
golfmagic.com
Tiger Woods ex coach HITS OUT at Cameron Smith's OWGR position
Tiger Woods' former golf coach Hank Haney has blasted the Official World Golf Rankings (OWGR) for still failing to hand LIV Golf tournaments any points following his latest tweet about Cameron Smith. Haney, 67, believes the world rankings are going to quickly get out of hand when LIV Golf star...
golfmagic.com
LIV Golf player Kevin Na sees plan to cement Masters spot backfire in Brisbane
LIV Golf player Kevin Na made a rare trip to down under this week for the Australian PGA Championship in a bid to backdoor his way into the 2023 Masters. But the American was forced to withdraw before pegging it up in the first round due to injury, according to WA Today.
Golf.com
Winner’s bag: Cameron Smith’s gear at the 2022 Australian PGA Championship
Cameron Smith wrapped up his third Australian PGA Championship title with a three-shot victory on Sunday. Take a closer look at the Titleist equipment setup he used to get the job done. Driver: Titleist TSR3 (Fujikura Ventus TR Blue 6X shaft), 10 degrees. 3-wood: Titleist TSR2 (Fujikura Ventus TR Blue...
Australian PGA Championship Turns Yellow In Memory Of Jarrod Lyle
Players and fans wear yellow at Royal Queensland to honour late Australian golfer and raise money for cancer charity
Golf Channel
From Atthaya Thitikul to Ashleigh Buhai, the biggest LPGA breakthroughs of 2022
First-time winners dominated the LPGA schedule in 2022. Some found success quickly, while others found long-awaited glory for the first time after making more than 100, or even 200, starts on the LPGA. With a record-tying 11 first-time winners this season, here’s a look back at some of the most memorable breakthrough performances of the year.
Golf.com
Ping’s PLD program transformed Tour pros’ putting, and now it can do the same for yours
When Viktor Hovland needed a putter, he reached out to Ping and worked extensively with their engineering team to create a fully customized PLD DS72 mallet that’s been in his bag for all three of his PGA Tour wins. “I was using a counterbalanced putter from another manufacturer at...
'It Hurts' - Paul McGinley Fed Up With Critics Of DP World Tour's Strategic Alliance
DP World Tour member Paul McGinley says criticism of their alliance with the PGA Tour is undeserved
Golf.com
Looking for a new golf ball? Give one of these 8 a try
There are plenty of great golf balls out there to choose from, but it’s imperative you find the right one for your game. Here’s a look at some of our favorites that we think you should tee up right away. Bridgestone Tour B XS. $50 per dozen. The...
Golf Channel
Cameron Smith takes 3-stroke lead into final round of Australian PGA
BRISBANE, Australia — Open champion Cameron Smith had a topsy-turvy round of 2-under 69 on Saturday to take a three-stroke lead into the final round of the Australian PGA championship. Smith had six birdies and four bogeys - including two in a row on 11 and 12 - to...
Get 20% Off All Second Hand Golf Clubs During Black Friday
Get 20% off all second hand golf clubs at GolfClubs4Cash during Black Friday
Comments / 0