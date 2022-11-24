Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
EPAC’s ‘A Streetcar Named Desire’ Delivers the Right Punch!Colin Munro WoodEndicott, NY
NY pilot-engineer says multiple glowing lights were UFOsRoger MarshBinghamton, NY
Broome County Thanksgiving Food Drive collecting nonperishable food items November 14-18Kristen WaltersBroome County, NY
City of Ithaca to be awarded Climate Champion Community AwardGrant JohnsonIthaca, NY
Prominent Ithaca landlord catches lawsuit from NY Attorney GeneralGrant JohnsonIthaca, NY
Related
Endicott Traffic Detour 11/28
On Monday November 28th, Phoenix Industrial Investors will begin demolition on the south walkover between North Street and Watson Boulevard.
NewsChannel 36
Family Pet Nearly Starts Serious House Fire
HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WENY) -- Fire crews responded to smoke in an apartment home on Willow Drive in Horseheads around 2:30 on Sunday afternoon. According to the Town & Country Fire Department Assistant Chief Don Fischer, a pan with turkey had been left on top of the stove. The resident's dog had jumped up and accidentally turned the stove knob on low.
newyorkalmanack.com
Company Convicted of Illegally Dumping Railroad Ties
New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Commissioner Basil Seggos and Attorney General Letitia James this week announced the convictions of Cross Tie Disposal, Inc. (Cross Tie), a Kentucky-based freight shipping and trucking company, and its Vice President, Harold Young, 48, for illegally dumping contaminated railroad ties treated with hazardous materials in Chenango County and creating fake receipts to conceal the illegal disposal.
Elmira Holiday Parade Route released
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The 64th annual Elmira Holiday Parade is just days away, with the Elmira Police Department releasing important information about the upcoming road closures. The parade is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 25, with a start time of 10 a.m., but all vehicles must be removed from the parade route by 7 a.m., […]
Tree Lighting Downtown Binghamton
Through a partnership with the City of Binghamton, the place-making office is holding a pop-up event at the Washington Street Mall on Court Street.
Downtown Binghamton Retail Cannabis Shop to Open in January
Binghamton's first licensed cannabis store may open on Court Street early next year. Damien Cornwell, whose On Point Cannabis firm received has been awarded a retail marijuana license, said he believes the shop could be in operation in just over a month. Cornwell plans to set up the cannabis store...
Fan malfunction cause of fire at Mountain Shadow Apartments
Another blaze occurred yesterday at approximately 9:35 a.m. in which the Johnson City Fire Department was called and responded to a building fire at Mountain Shadow Apartments in the Village.
Bicyclist struck by car in Elmira
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — One man sustained injuries after being struck by a vehicle near a busy intersection in Elmira on Friday. The accident happened shortly after 5 p.m. Friday evening where a bicyclist was hit near the intersection of Clemens Center Parkway and Pennsylvania Avenue. The man was seen on the ground while emergency […]
owegopennysaver.com
What’s Happening for the Week of November 27, 2022
What’s Happening – send dated church, school, social or non-profit event information (50 words or less) to The Owego Pennysaver, Attention: Wendy Post, 181-183 Front St., Owego, N.Y. 13827, or e-mail wpost@owegopennysaver.com. Please send notices at least three weeks in advance of the event. Space available, your event will appear.
Festival of Lights Postpones fireworks
The county says that due to the weather forecast this evening, the Festival of Lights is moving the fireworks show from tonight to tomorrow at 7 p.m.
2022 Holiday parades and events in the Twin Tiers
(WETM) — With the holiday season taking off, towns, boroughs, and cities across the region are gearing up for their own holiday events for everyone to see. This year we are seeing the return of some of the best holiday parades in the Twin Tiers, after coming back from being canceled by COVID-19. Below is […]
Binghamton Restaurant Developer Installs Sign Without City’s OK
A sign for a new downtown Binghamton restaurant has been put in place after a city commission delayed given its approval. Mark Yonaty said he "never thought there'd be a problem" with the sign he had designed and made for the business planned for the Lackawanna Train Station. Members of...
NewsChannel 36
Dry Conditions for Corning Parade of Lights
Temperatures will fall through the 40s and into the upper 30s for tonight's Parade of Lights in Corning. Early breezes will diminish, and clouds will be on the increase later on. Overall, a phenomenal evening for a holiday parade!
House in Conklin catches fire
CONKLIN, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Several houses in the Southern Tier have experienced fire damage over the past couple of days, beginning with a home in Conklin Wednesday morning. According to WNBF, fire crews from over a half dozen departments were called to 19 June Street at 3 a.m. this morning. The fire reportedly started in […]
How a CNY traffic stop unraveled a cross-country meth ring, a California desert murder
Cortland County, N.Y. — In February 2019, Cortland County deputies pulled over a pickup truck in a routine traffic stop. What they found was anything but routine: a .380 caliber handgun, four pounds of crystal meth and more than 100 rounds of ammunition. That stop marked the end of...
wnbf.com
Two Alarm Fire Damages Conklin Home/ Apalachin Fire Investigated
Two families in the Southern Tier are going into the holiday season with fire-damaged homes. No injuries are reported after a two-alarm fire damaged a home in Conklin early in the morning November 23. Firefighters from over a half dozen departments, including over the border from Hallstead, Pennsylvania, were called...
NewsChannel 36
Elmira Holiday Parade Celebrates Its 64th Year
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Hundreds of people came out to downtown Elmira to watch the annual holiday parade on Friday morning. There were plenty of recognizable characters like Woody and Buzz from Toy Story, Elmo and friends from Sesame Street, and of course Santa and Mrs. Claus made the trip down from the North Pole.
cortlandvoice.com
Gas prices rising through Cortland County
After a brief drop in average, gas prices are on the rise once again in Cortland County and New York State. According to GasBuddy, four gas stations between Cortland and Homer show an average gas price of $3.74-per-gallon. Gas stations in Truxton, Marathon and Cortland have an average gas price of $3.79-per-gallon.
Teen dies in Vestal car accident
VESTAL, N.Y. (WETM) — An early morning motor vehicle accident in Vestal sparked an investigation as it left one teen dead. Police responded to the call of the accident around 1:17 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 24, in the area of Clayton Avenue and Lagrange Street, a residential neighborhood, in Vestal. Police say they responded to a […]
East Middle students save woman in motor accident
On October 24th, Izaiah DeJesus Malachi Bell and Logan Ostrander were walking to school and were just a few blocks from East Middle when they witnessed a collision between two vehicles.
Comments / 0