Owego, NY

NewsChannel 36

Family Pet Nearly Starts Serious House Fire

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WENY) -- Fire crews responded to smoke in an apartment home on Willow Drive in Horseheads around 2:30 on Sunday afternoon. According to the Town & Country Fire Department Assistant Chief Don Fischer, a pan with turkey had been left on top of the stove. The resident's dog had jumped up and accidentally turned the stove knob on low.
HORSEHEADS, NY
newyorkalmanack.com

Company Convicted of Illegally Dumping Railroad Ties

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Commissioner Basil Seggos and Attorney General Letitia James this week announced the convictions of Cross Tie Disposal, Inc. (Cross Tie), a Kentucky-based freight shipping and trucking company, and its Vice President, Harold Young, 48, for illegally dumping contaminated railroad ties treated with hazardous materials in Chenango County and creating fake receipts to conceal the illegal disposal.
WETM 18 News

Elmira Holiday Parade Route released

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The 64th annual Elmira Holiday Parade is just days away, with the Elmira Police Department releasing important information about the upcoming road closures. The parade is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 25, with a start time of 10 a.m., but all vehicles must be removed from the parade route by 7 a.m., […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

Bicyclist struck by car in Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — One man sustained injuries after being struck by a vehicle near a busy intersection in Elmira on Friday. The accident happened shortly after 5 p.m. Friday evening where a bicyclist was hit near the intersection of Clemens Center Parkway and Pennsylvania Avenue. The man was seen on the ground while emergency […]
ELMIRA, NY
owegopennysaver.com

What’s Happening for the Week of November 27, 2022

What’s Happening – send dated church, school, social or non-profit event information (50 words or less) to The Owego Pennysaver, Attention: Wendy Post, 181-183 Front St., Owego, N.Y. 13827, or e-mail wpost@owegopennysaver.com. Please send notices at least three weeks in advance of the event. Space available, your event will appear.
OWEGO, NY
WETM 18 News

2022 Holiday parades and events in the Twin Tiers

(WETM) — With the holiday season taking off, towns, boroughs, and cities across the region are gearing up for their own holiday events for everyone to see. This year we are seeing the return of some of the best holiday parades in the Twin Tiers, after coming back from being canceled by COVID-19. Below is […]
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
NewsChannel 36

Dry Conditions for Corning Parade of Lights

Temperatures will fall through the 40s and into the upper 30s for tonight's Parade of Lights in Corning. Early breezes will diminish, and clouds will be on the increase later on. Overall, a phenomenal evening for a holiday parade!
CORNING, NY
News Channel 34

House in Conklin catches fire

CONKLIN, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Several houses in the Southern Tier have experienced fire damage over the past couple of days, beginning with a home in Conklin Wednesday morning. According to WNBF, fire crews from over a half dozen departments were called to 19 June Street at 3 a.m. this morning. The fire reportedly started in […]
CONKLIN, NY
wnbf.com

Two Alarm Fire Damages Conklin Home/ Apalachin Fire Investigated

Two families in the Southern Tier are going into the holiday season with fire-damaged homes. No injuries are reported after a two-alarm fire damaged a home in Conklin early in the morning November 23. Firefighters from over a half dozen departments, including over the border from Hallstead, Pennsylvania, were called...
CONKLIN, NY
NewsChannel 36

Elmira Holiday Parade Celebrates Its 64th Year

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Hundreds of people came out to downtown Elmira to watch the annual holiday parade on Friday morning. There were plenty of recognizable characters like Woody and Buzz from Toy Story, Elmo and friends from Sesame Street, and of course Santa and Mrs. Claus made the trip down from the North Pole.
ELMIRA, NY
cortlandvoice.com

Gas prices rising through Cortland County

After a brief drop in average, gas prices are on the rise once again in Cortland County and New York State. According to GasBuddy, four gas stations between Cortland and Homer show an average gas price of $3.74-per-gallon. Gas stations in Truxton, Marathon and Cortland have an average gas price of $3.79-per-gallon.
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

Teen dies in Vestal car accident

VESTAL, N.Y. (WETM) — An early morning motor vehicle accident in Vestal sparked an investigation as it left one teen dead. Police responded to the call of the accident around 1:17 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 24, in the area of Clayton Avenue and Lagrange Street, a residential neighborhood, in Vestal. Police say they responded to a […]
VESTAL, NY

