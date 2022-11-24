Read full article on original website
Related
fordauthority.com
Roev Ford Ranger EV Conversions Coming Soon In Australia
Back in April, Volkswagen Commercial Vehicle executive Lars Krause indicated that a Ford Ranger EV was in the works, an interesting revelation given the fact that the recently-revealed next-gen VW Amarok pickup shares many components with the all-new version of FoMoCo’s mid-size pickup. Ford CEO Jim Farley also recently revealed that the automaker is working on a second all-electric pickup to complement the Ford F-150 Lightning, though he stopped short of saying which model it would be, and The Blue Oval filed to trademark “Ranger Lightning” with the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO) in July, another indication that a Ford Ranger EV could be in development. However, for Australian customers that don’t want to wait, a company called Roev will soon be making and selling its own Ford Ranger EV conversions.
fordauthority.com
EV Battery Passport Could Help Ford Track Raw Materials
Along with revising existing federal tax credits, the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 (IRA) has also created stipulations for where EV battery raw materials can be sourced from, all in an effort to reduce America’s dependence on China in that regard. Ford CEO Jim Farley has previously stated that he believes the automaker, suppliers, consumers, and commercial customers will all benefit from this new bill, though many in the industry have also asked for clarification on these new tax credits, as well as some revisions in terms of where raw materials can be sourced from, a task that could prove rather difficult. However, something called an EV battery passport may help Ford and other automakers track these materials all the way from the mining through the end-of-life and recycling processes, according to Business Insider.
fordauthority.com
Ford Full Self-Driving Feature Isn’t Coming ‘Anytime Soon’
Since its launch, Ford’s BlueCruise highway hands-free driving assist feature has exploded in popularity, with with nearly 100,000 users signing up to use it as of the end of October. The automaker continues to develop BlueCruise and its Lincoln counterpart, ActiveGlide, and as CEO Jim Farley recently noted, a Level 3 version of the software is in development, too. However, with the recent announcement that Blue Oval-backed autonomous technology company Argo AI is shutting down, FoMoCo also admitted that it doesn’t feel like any sort of Ford full self-driving feature is on the way anytime soon, and that’s a fact that Ford North America Product Communications director Mike Levine recently confirmed via Twitter.
fordauthority.com
2021-2023 Ford Bronco Sport Recalled Over Fuel Injector Issue
Ford Motor Company is recalling select 2021-2023 Ford Bronco Sport models over a fuel injector issue. The defect: in affected vehicles, a fuel injector may crack and leak fuel inside the engine compartment. The hazards: a fuel leak in the presence of an ignition source such as hot engine or...
fordauthority.com
Ford’s Garage Expansion Continues With Gainesville Location
Ford’s Garage – a restaurant loaded with cool bits and pieces of Blue Oval memorabilia – has expanded rapidly over the past several years, opening locations in Dearborn, Michigan, several throughout Florida – including one right at a dealership – and has many more planned for the future, including a site in Tennessee and four additional locations in the Detroit Metro area. However, Ford’s Garage isn’t done growing by a long shot, and is now set to open another location in Gainesville, Florida on November 30th, according to The Gainesville Sun.
fordauthority.com
Sunrun Takes First Delivery Of Ford F-150 Lightning EV Pickups
One of the “killer apps” present in the Ford F-150 Lightning is its enhanced Pro Power Onboard generator, which enables the EV pickup to charge all sorts of things – including other electrified vehicles and even entire homes for days or weeks at a time. The latter capability – which is officially known as Ford Intelligent Backup Power – utilizes a partnership with the leading solar company Sunrun, which is also Ford’s preferred company when it comes to installing at-home charging solutions like the 80-amp Ford Charge Station Pro and Home Integration System. However, Sunrun is also utilizing a number of Ford F-150 Lightning pickups in its own fleet, which it just took delivery of.
fordauthority.com
All-Electric Everrati GT40 Passes Powertrain Safety Testing
Back in 2019, British entrepreneur Justin Lunny and long-term automotive specialist Nick Williams founded Everrati, a company that’s focused on converting iconic, vintage vehicles to all-electric power and selling them to customers. With a few builds under its belt – mostly of the Porsche 911 persuasion – Everrati is now turning its attention to the Land Rover Series IIA and the Ford GT40, or more specifically, the recreations of that iconic model from Superformance. Now, the all-electric Everrati GT40 has cleared an important hurdle on its way to viability and production – passing powertrain safety testing with flying colors.
fordauthority.com
Ford Dealer EV Certification Deadline Won’t Be Pushed Back
Earlier this year, FoMoCo announced that it would be offering two tiers of Ford dealer EV certification – Model e Certified and Model e Certified Elite – which will enable those entities to sell all-electric vehicles following a rather large investment, under strict guidelines. While these Ford dealer EV certification programs are optional, they are required for those that wish to sell EVs, and as one might expect, have been the subject of considerable controversy both in the U.S. and Canada. That prompted The Blue Oval to extend the deadline for dealers to choose which way they want to go from October 31st, 2022 to December 2nd, 2022 recently, but now it seems as if the automaker won’t be giving dealers more time as we quickly approach the latter date, according to The Detroit News.
fordauthority.com
2023 Ford F-250 With STX Appearance Package: Live Photos
Since the unveiling of the 2023 Ford F-Series Super Duty back in September, Ford Authority have spotted several variants of the heavy duty pickup that were not shown off at the reveal. This includes a 2023 Ford F-600 XL chassis cab, a Ford F-350 Limited, an F-250 King Ranch Tremor, an F-350 Regular Cab and an F-350 XL Chassis Cab, just to name a few. Now, we’ve spotted a 2023 Ford F-250 XL with the STX Appearance Package, representing the very first time that we’ve seen the STX for the all-new generation.
fordauthority.com
2020-2022 Ford Escape Recalled Over Potential Fire Risk
Ford Motor Company is recalling select 2020-2022 Ford Escape models over a fuel injector issue. A select group of 2021-2023 Ford Bronco Sport models are also being recalled for the same problem. The defect: in affected vehicles, a fuel injector may crack and leak fuel inside the engine compartment. The...
fordauthority.com
2024 Ford Mustang GT Performance Pack: Live Photo Gallery
Following its debut back in September, Ford Authority has spotted a number of 2024 Ford Mustang models out and about, including a GT coupe, an EcoBoost base model, an EcoBoost convertible, the higher-performance Dark Horse, and an EcoBoost model equipped with the optional Performance Pack. Now, Ford Authority has obtained photos of a 2024 Ford Mustang GT Performance Pack, too.
fordauthority.com
2023 Ford Super Duty Engineer Fulfills Lifelong Dream
The all-new 2023 Ford Super Duty was revealed back in late September, while order banks for the redesigned truck opened up on October 27th. The new Super Duty proved to be an instant success as the automaker racked up 52,000 orders in the first five days. Job 1 2023 Ford Super Duty production is scheduled to begin in early 2023 for XL, XLT, and Lariat trims in all cab configurations, engines, and series, from the F-250 up to the F-600, while Job 2 production for King Ranch, Platinum, and Limited trims will follow in the spring of 2023. However, for an engineer that helped bring it to life – Peter Bejin – this pickup is the culmination of a life-long dream that began when he wrote a letter to The Blue Oval at the tender age of seven, as he recently explained to The Detroit Free Press.
fordauthority.com
2024 Ford Mustang GT Window Sticker Shows Horsepower Rating
Earlier this week, Ford Authority exclusively reported that the 2024 Ford Mustang GT – which was just revealed in September – will generate 450 horsepower from its naturally-aspirated Ford 5.0L V8 Coyote powerplant. That’s precisely the same output as the current, S550-gen GT. Now, Ford Authority has gotten its hands on a Monroney label – or window sticker – for the 2024 Ford Mustang GT, which sheds more light on the matter.
fordauthority.com
2023 Jeep Compass Outpowers Ford Bronco Sport With New Engine
Entering its third model year, the Ford Bronco Sport remains available with two different powerplants – the turbocharged Ford 1.5L I-3 EcoBoost, which is rated to produce 181 horsepower and 190 pound-feet of torque, and the optional turbocharged Ford 2.0L I-4 EcoBoost, which generates 250 horsepower and 277 pound-feet of torque. This left one of the Bronco Sport’s chief competitors – the Jeep Compass – lagging behind a bit with its previously standard, naturally-aspirated 2.4L I-4 that cranks out 177 horsepower and 172 pound-feet of torque. Now, however, the 2023 Jeep Compass is getting a brand new engine with an output that trumps the base Bronco Sport powerplant.
Comments / 0