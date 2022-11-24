ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

A Philadelphia Parking Authority Officer Was Shot Several Times

Friday night, a Philadelphia Parking Authority employee who was wounded while on the job is in critical condition. Just before 4:00 p.m., it occurred on Frankford Avenue at Orthodox Street in the Frankford neighborhood of the city. Authorities claim the shooting targeted a 37-year-old parking enforcement officer, but police are...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Dover Man Killed, Assault Weapons Found During Search

A man was reportedly shot and murdered outside of his home in Dover, and a check of the premises after the incident revealed two guns designed to look like assault rifles, along with additional weapons and drugs. Police in Dover, Delaware, have determined that a deceased person is a 29-year-old...
DOVER, DE

