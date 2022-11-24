Read full article on original website
Columbia Missourian
For Columbia's unhoused, Turning Point offers services no one else does
At Turning Point Day Center, unhoused Columbia residents can go through the same morning routine as someone getting ready in their own home. On any given weekday morning, the upper floor of Wilkes Boulevard United Methodist Church is full of the hustle of people starting their days: drinking coffee, opening their mail or waiting for a shower.
Additional homeless services in Columbia begin Monday
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) On Monday, Nov. 28, Room at the Inn will begin providing overnight emergency shelter services and Turning Point will begin offering overnight warming center and Sunday homeless drop-in center services.Room at the Inn's winter overnight shelter will open Monday, Nov. 28 and run through April 2, 2023. The shelter will be open The post Additional homeless services in Columbia begin Monday appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Columbia Missourian
People from 'all walks of life' share a meal at 'Time to Give Thanks'
Charles Stephenson said he was full of joy as he looked upon the array of community members who gathered Thursday for a free Thanksgiving meal. Stephenson is the CEO of Powerhouse Community Development Corp., which hosted the 25th annual “A Time to Give Thanks” event at the Columbia Senior Activity Center. This is the second time the nonprofit has run this event, following the legacy of former City Council member Almeta Crayton that began in 1997.
Columbia fire and police respond to water rescue call behind Solstice Senior Living
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Columbia fire and police departments responded to a water rescue call around 1:30 p.m. Friday at the pond behind Solstice Senior Living in the 100 block of North Keene Street. An ABC17 News reporter saw crime scene tape near a lake. A police officer told ABC17 that it was part of The post Columbia fire and police respond to water rescue call behind Solstice Senior Living appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kmmo.com
INFLUENZA CASES INCREASING IN PETTIS COUNTY
The Pettis County Health Center reports that influenza cases in Pettis County have started to show a significant increase. For last week, there were 60 cases of influenza reported as compared to 9 for the week before. The group with the highest number of cases is 5-14 year olds followed by 25-49 year olds. The health center offers several tips to slow the spread of the flu:
Jefferson City to allow interior viewings of three Capitol Avenue buildings
Jefferson City officials have set up two dates for specific people who might be interested to see the inside of three Capitol Avenue homes, according to a press release. Because of the dangerous conditions only licensed architects, engineers and general contractors who are licensed with the city will be allowed inside. the three homes for viewing are The post Jefferson City to allow interior viewings of three Capitol Avenue buildings appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
Jefferson City Council opens up deteriorating buildings on E. Capital Avenue for proposals
The Jefferson City Council moves forward with finding possible proposals to repair three historic buildings on Capitol Avenue. In April the council unanimously approved a bill that allowed the city to acquire two buildings in the 400 block of E. Capitol Avenue and one in the 500 block. At the time the bill was approved, the city said the buildings could be demolished or repaired.
Kansas City man charged with killing 2 at Jefferson City bar
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) Editor's note: This article was updated to more accurately represent the findings of the police investigation. The Cole County prosecutor charged a Kansas City man with two counts of first-degree murder after shooting and killing two at a Jefferson City bar early Saturday morning. Two were shot just before 1 a.m. The post Kansas City man charged with killing 2 at Jefferson City bar appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Columbia man arrested for Friday shooting
BOONE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Columbia man was arrested by Boone County Sheriff's Deputies after a shooting on Friday. Nicholas Dean Brunda, 39, was arrested Friday for shooting at multiple Columbia residents earlier that day. Brunda is charged with first-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon, armed criminal action and fourth-degree assault in relation to The post Columbia man arrested for Friday shooting appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
myozarksonline.com
Thanksgiving Morning Traffic Accident Seriously Injures Devil’s Elbow Woman
A Devil’s Elbow woman was injured seriously in a single-vehicle traffic accident Thanksgiving morning. According to the highway patrol, 56-year-old Tammy A. Striplin was operating a 2013 Smart Car For Two when it ran off County Road 7520, a quarter mile from Highway T in Phelps County. The vehicle struck a ditch and overturned.
KRMS Radio
UPDATE: Highway Patrol Releases Details Following Double Drowning in Lake Ozark on Saturday
The highway patrol has released details into the double drowning near the .5 mile mark, along Thornsberry Road, in Lake Ozark. The report does not identify a kayak being involved but does confirm that the two men, 24-year-old Uthej Kunta and 25-year-old Shiva Kelligari, were from the Country of India. The incident happened Saturday afternoon when one of the men started to struggle while in the water, went under and did not resurface. The second victim jumped in trying to help before he, also, did not resurface. One body was recovered a couple hours after the incident on Saturday while the second body was recovered Sunday morning…neither of the men had been wearing a life jacket. Responding to the scene was the highway patrol’s dive team with assistance from the Lake Ozark police and fire departments.
Jefferson City man flown to hospital after crash
A Jefferson City man was flown to a Columbia hospital Wednesday morning after crashing his SUV. The post Jefferson City man flown to hospital after crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Two people killed after shooting inside Jefferson City bar early Saturday morning
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) Jefferson City Police are investigating after two people were shot and killed inside J. Pfenny's Sports Grill and Pub early Saturday morning. One person is in custody, according to the Jefferson City Police Department. Police say their dispatch system was inundated with multiple reports of shots being fired around 12:56 a.m. The post Two people killed after shooting inside Jefferson City bar early Saturday morning appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Columbia Utilities: Power outage in southern Columbia caused by car hitting pole, knocking out substation
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Many Columbia residents on the southside of town were probably surprised as they sat down for Thanksgiving dinner, as a power outage hit the area around 6 p.m. and lasted about an hour. Reports were indicating that many people affected were near Grindstone Parkway. Power returned to the area at 7:01 p.m. The post Columbia Utilities: Power outage in southern Columbia caused by car hitting pole, knocking out substation appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kmmo.com
SALINE COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT CANCELS ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY FOR MALTA BEND JUVENILE
The Saline County Sheriff’s Department has cancelled an Endangered Person Advisory for Jamiah K. Brooks of Malta Bend, for a missing person incident that occurred on Friday, November 18, 2022. According to the Sheriff’s Department, Brooks was located safe by law enforcement on November 22, 2022.
KRMS Radio
Miller County Accident Sends Two to the Hospital
Two people are injured in a one-vehicle accident along Route-52 near Hall Store Road in Miller County. The highway patrol says it happened Wednesday night when the vehicle driven by 31-year-old Charles Moentmann, of Rolla, crossed the center before leaving the roadway. Moentmann then overcorrected sending the vehicle back across...
