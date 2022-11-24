Read full article on original website
Related
Live results, scores and updates for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022
Get the latest scores and updates on the FIFA World Cup.
Jack Grealish says England criticism after US draw was a 'big overreaction' as he points out Three Lions are one of the top scorers at the World Cup... and he backs his Man City team-mate Phil Foden to make an impact
Jack Grealish believes there was an 'overreaction' to England's goalless draw with the United States which served to dampen World Cup expectations. Optimism surged after the Three Lions thrashed Iran 6-2 in their opening game but Gareth Southgate's men then failed to unlock a well-organised US side on Friday night.
KRQE News 13
Neymar shows swollen ankle, plans to return at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Neymar is planning a World Cup comeback despite posting a photo of his ankle still looking very swollen on Saturday. Neymar is undergoing treatment for damaged ligaments in his right ankle after getting hurt in Brazil’s 2-0 opening win over Serbia on Thursday. Team doctors said Neymar will miss Monday’s match against Switzerland but did not elaborate on a timetable for his return — or say whether he will be able to return at all.
KRQE News 13
Cricket flourishes among Qatar World Cup migrant laborers
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — As dawn broke Friday in Qatar, the laborers who built this energy-rich country’s World Cup soccer stadiums, roads and subway filled empty stretches of asphalt and sandlots to play the sport closest to their hearts — cricket. The sport that spread across the...
KRQE News 13
Australia’s emotions run high after rare World Cup win
AL WAKRAH, Qatar (AP) — Mitchell Duke celebrated scoring Australia’s winning goal by forming a “J” with his fingers in a tribute to his son Jaxson, who was in the stands. Coach Graham Arnold dragged injured winger Martin Boyle — on crutches — into the celebratory...
KRQE News 13
Serb police: man shot in border town clash between migrants
BELRADE, Serbia (AP) — One man was shot and wounded and a number of others were detained following reports of a clash between migrants in a northern Serbian town on the border with Hungary, police said on Friday. Police said they found a 20-year-old man shot twice in the...
Monday briefing: How the weather could sway the outcome of the war
Good morning. As winter arrives in Ukraine, sleet and snow will become a daily fact of life. Depending on the severity of the weather, the ground will become impassably muddy, or freeze over. Civilians in parts of the country will be left without power, heating or water as a result of Russian attacks on infrastructure, and could face frostbite, hypothermia and pneumonia. Temperatures will get as low as -20C.
Comments / 0