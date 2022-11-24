Read full article on original website
Zacks.com
Stryker's (SYK) Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates, Volume Improves
SYK - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $2.12, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.24 by 5.4%. The bottom line declined 3.6% year over year. GAAP EPS in the quarter was $2.14, up 87.7% from the prior-year quarter. Revenue Details. This Michigan-based medical...
Zacks.com
Energy Fuels Inc (UUUU) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It
UUUU - Free Report) has been one of the most searched-for stocks on Zacks.com lately. So, you might want to look at some of the facts that could shape the stock's performance in the near term. Over the past month, shares of this uranium and vanadium miner and developer have...
Zacks.com
How Much Upside is Left in Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (TYRA)? Wall Street Analysts Think 184%
Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (TYRA - Free Report) closed the last trading session at $7.04, gaining 0.4% over the past four weeks, but there could be plenty of upside left in the stock if short-term price targets set by Wall Street analysts are any guide. The mean price target of $20 indicates an 184.1% upside potential.
Zacks.com
Is RPM International (RPM) Outperforming Other Construction Stocks This Year?
RPM - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out. RPM International is a member of the Construction sector. This group includes 101 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #15. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
Zacks.com
Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG) Soars to 52-Week High, Time to Cash Out?
STNG - Free Report) ? Shares have been on the move with the stock up 6.9% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $54.24 in the previous session. Scorpio Tankers has gained 304.9% since the start of the year compared to the -13.3% move for the Zacks Transportation sector and the 37.6% return for the Zacks Transportation - Shipping industry.
Zacks.com
Are Industrial Products Stocks Lagging Albany International (AIN) This Year?
AIN - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out. Albany International is a member of the Industrial Products sector. This group includes 219 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #6. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
Zacks.com
Are Consumer Staples Stocks Lagging e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) This Year?
ELF - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Staples sector should help us answer this question. e.l.f. Beauty is one of 201 companies in the Consumer Staples group. The Consumer Staples group...
Zacks.com
4 Investment Management Stocks to Watch in a Prospering Industry
BLK - Free Report) , Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (. AMP - Free Report) , Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (. AMG - Free Report) and Prospect Capital Corporation (. PSEC - Free Report) should benefit from growth in assets under management (AUM). About the Industry. The Zacks Investment Management industry consists...
Zacks.com
Are Medical Stocks Lagging BioVie (BIVI) This Year?
BIVI - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out. BioVie Inc. is a member of the Medical sector. This group includes 1184 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #2. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
Zacks.com
Union Pacific (UNP) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
UNP - Free Report) closed at $213.33 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.38% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.03%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.45%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.05%. Coming into today, shares of the railroad had gained...
Zacks.com
Is Amalgamated Financial (AMAL) Outperforming Other Finance Stocks This Year?
AMAL - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out. Amalgamated Financial is a member of the Finance sector. This group includes 885 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #1. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
Zacks.com
Key Reasons Why Macerich's (MAC) Shares Soared 65.8% QTD
MAC - Free Report) have skyrocketed 65.8% in the quarter-to-date period compared with its industry’s growth of 19.1%. Earlier this month, this retail real estate investment trust (REIT), headquartered in Santa Monica, CA, reported third-quarter 2022 FFO per share of 46 cents, excluding financing expenses in relation to Chandler Freehold. The figure grew 2.2% year over year.
Zacks.com
Looking for a Growth Stock? 3 Reasons Why Western New England Bancorp (WNEB) is a Solid Choice
Growth investors focus on stocks that are seeing above-average financial growth, as this feature helps these securities garner the market's attention and deliver solid returns. However, it isn't easy to find a great growth stock. That's because, these stocks usually carry above-average risk and volatility. In fact, betting on a...
Zacks.com
Smith Micro Software, Inc. (SMSI) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
SMSI - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.09 per share in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to break-even earnings per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. A quarter ago, it was expected that this company would post a...
Zacks.com
Dime Community (DCOM) Beats Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
DCOM - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.95 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.92 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.01 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 3.26%. A...
Zacks.com
VerifyMe, Inc. (VRME) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
VRME - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.06 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.03. This compares to earnings of $0.95 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Zacks.com
Zscaler (ZS) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
ZS - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $153.96, moving +0.12% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 2.46% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 2.59%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.2%. Coming into today, shares of the...
Zacks.com
Cintas (CTAS) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
CTAS - Free Report) closed at $456.27, marking a +0.19% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.03%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.45%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.05%. Heading into today, shares of the uniform rental company had gained 9.83% over the...
Zacks.com
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for November 25th
SNEX - Free Report) : This global financial services company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.3% over the last 60 days. StoneX Group Inc. Price and Consensus. StoneX Group Inc. price-consensus-chart | StoneX Group Inc. Quote. StoneX’s shares...
Zacks.com
Is Clearfield (CLFD) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?
CLFD - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out. Clearfield is a member of our Computer and Technology group, which includes 653 different companies and currently sits at #6 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
