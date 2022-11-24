ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Season for Sharing: Joseph Maley Foundation teaches kids about disabilities

By Binghui Huang, Indianapolis Star
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40lCIg_0jMLS1uh00

The puppet show story goes like this: When 11-year-old Brenda learns that Ellen Jane has Down syndrome, she doesn't want her taking care of her dog at the vet.

Brenda quickly learns that she's wrong.

More than 100 third-graders were also learning alongside Brenda as they watched in silence in the audience at Washington Woods Elementary School.

"She learned that even if you have Down syndrome, you can still do things that people without Down syndrome can do," said Nora Paul-Blanc, a third-grader who watched the show that Joseph Maley Foundation put together.

That's the goal.

The foundation began more than a decade ago to help students understand people who live with disabilities and support them. The Indianapolis-based nonprofit offers programs about celebrating diversity — learning about people with different disabilities, mental health issues, gender identities and families — to school districts across Central Indiana.

These programs include a summer sports camp, racing events, puppet shows and speaker series. People often make wrong assumptions about people with disabilities, said Erica Christie, the director of education at the foundation.

And often, people don't look past the disabilities to see the people who have different interests, talents and skills.

"We talk a lot about how people with disabilities are often just as smart and capable," Christie said.

"A disability is just one part of you and people with disabilities are fully human, just like all of us," she said. "They can have interests and families and friendships and hold jobs and have kids."

The organization expanded to include mental health programming around 2016, after a string of teenage suicides. The students working with the foundation said they needed to help students cope with mental illnesses, stress and trauma.

"Nobody's talking at our schools about suicide," she remembers students telling her. "No one's teaching us how to take care of our mental health." So, the foundation began teaching elementary students how to talk and work through their feelings, including breathing exercises that lower stress.

These problems got worse during a pandemic where young people were isolated in quarantine, some with only a television as their babysitter.

"We're teaching kids strategies when you're feeling anxious, what can you do? When your thoughts are spiraling, how can you get them back in control," she said.

And in the last year, the foundation expanded to include programming about celebrating people of all gender identities and from different types of families.

Since the organization began in 2008, its program served some 275,000 students. Last year, the organization worked with some 45,000 students in 75 schools.

The students gathered around the stage had dozens of questions: What is a disability? Is it dangerous? Is it contagious? Where does it come from? Do all people have disabilities? Are you born with a disability? Can dogs have disabilities? Can all animals have disabilities?

And the students are eager to learn.

They listened as Ellen Jane explain that she was born with Down syndrome. But she can take care of Muffy the dog as well as anyone.

"You shouldn't assume people with Down syndrome can't do things because they have Down syndrome," Ellen Jane the puppet said to Brenda.

What is your organization's mission?

The mission of the foundation is to celebrate diversity and cultivate an inclusive community through education and other services for young people in the greater Indianapolis area.

How many people do you serve?

The organization worked with about 45,000 students last year.

What is your organization’s No. 1 need?

Donations. As a small organization, any additional funding helps. Visit josephmaley.org to give.

How can people get involved?

People who can talk about their disability are welcome to participate in the speaker series and should contact Kelly Bradbury at Kbradbury@josephymaley.org. Those who would like help organize and coordinate events should email the Executive Director Vivian Maley at Vmaley@josephymaley.org.

IndyStar Season for Sharing

The shared mission of IndyStar’s Our Children initiative and annual Season for Sharing campaign is to harness the power of journalism to make a difference in the lives of Central Indiana youth. We invite you to join us by making a financial contribution. The Nina Mason Pulliam Charitable Trust will match donations dollar-for-dollar, up to $25,000. All charitable donations are tax-deductible.

Funds raised during this year’s campaign will be distributed in early 2023 to organizations serving primarily Marion County youth and families.

Go to indystar.com/ocdonate to give online. If you prefer to send a check, please mail to: Central Indiana Community Foundation, Attn: Our Children, 615 N. Alabama St., Suite 300, Indianapolis, IN 46204. You also can donate by texting “SHARING” to 80888.

About the Joseph Maley Foundation

Mailing address: P.O. Box 681010, Indianapolis, IN 46268

Website: josephmaley.org

Binghui Huang can be reached at 317-385-1595 and Bhuang@gannett.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
readthereporter.com

Coach Maloney saves a life while teaching

Tony Maloney, Head Coach at Orangetheory Fitness (OTF) in Noblesville, was recently given two awards for saving a life. A few weeks ago, an incident occurred during one of his classes at OTF that led to lifesaving measures being taken, such as the use of an AED and CPR. Maloney handled the situation with calm and courageous leadership. Noblesville Mayor Chris Jensen presented the city’s Partner in Progress Award, and the Noblesville Fire Department presented the Civilian Certificate of Recognition for his heroic actions.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
Fox 59

Indianapolis Holiday Church Tour 2022

Explore architecture, history, preservation, and tradition at four historic Indianapolis churches decorated for the holidays. The Indiana Landmarks Center is giving you the opportunity to do just that. Kasey Zronek, Director of Volunteers and Heritage Experiences with Indiana Landmarks joined FOX59 this morning with more details about the self-guided tour.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
bsquarebulletin.com

Canopy of Lights 2022: Thank you, Mae!

The traditional day-after-Thanksgiving lighting of the Monroe County courthouse square canopy in downtown Bloomington took place on Friday evening, just as it has since 1984. But for this year’s countdown from 10, the throng was led in an extra step of rehearsal by emcee Jim Inman, Jr. The crowd...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
wrtv.com

Poet continues wait for a new heart at Riley Hospital

INDIANAPOLIS — Omarr Gadling says every day, not just Thursday, is a day of Thanksgiving. "When you see the nurses and the techs and the other patients in this hospital, it causes you to be thankful for what you have," Gadling said. The award-winning poet has spent the past...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
readthereporter.com

Center for the Performing Arts expands venue rental operations

Under new vice president, special events staff grows to meet demand. The Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel has made several personnel moves as it expands its special events and venue rental operations. In addition to its three performance venues – the Palladium, the Tarkington, and the Studio Theater...
CARMEL, IN
Current Publishing

Crumbl Cookies brings rotating variety of flavors to west Carmel

Tyson Barrett first became acquainted with Crumbl Cookies when he was living in Utah. His brother, who has an ambulance business in Indianapolis, suggested opening a franchise in Indiana. “I moved from Salt Lake City once we bought into the brand,” Barrett said. “The thing that drew us is (at...
CARMEL, IN
WISH-TV

Perfect holiday gifts for young dinosaur lovers

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Dinosaurs are all the rage for kids of many ages, and if your little one loves dinosaurs, then the holiday season is a great time to find a few dino-themed gifts they’ll adore. Katy Mann, the creator of “Indy With Kids,” stopped by Daybreak on...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Cherub returns to perch on Ayres clock downtown

INDIANAPOLIS — The annual signal that the holiday season has arrived in Indianapolis mysteriously appeared in its usual Thanksgiving morning. The bronze cherub mysteriously appears on the old L.S. Ayres clock on the southwest corner of Washington and Meridian streets every year at this time, and once again, locals were not disappointed.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Circle of Lights through the years | 2022 marks 60th anniversary

INDIANAPOLIS — In Indianapolis, the Friday after Thanksgiving marks the official kickoff to the Christmas season. The towering Soldiers and Sailors Monument is beautifully lit with tens of thousands of people enjoying every moment of it. Hoosiers have been gathering in downtown Indianapolis for the occasion for a long time.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
lonelyplanet.com

Cafeteria culture in Indiana: try the ultimate comfort food

Dine out at one of Indiana's famous cafeterias with these top tips on where to go and what to eat © Jeffrey Isaac Greenberg 4+ / Alamy. Strawberry pie, blueberry pie, cherry pie. Fluffy lemon meringue and gooey, crunchy pecan. Chocolate cream, banana cream, coconut cream, all piled high with gravity-defying layers of whipped topping.
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

How to prepare for cold relocation

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Most people avoid moving this time of year because winter weather can be unpredictable, but some people still have to do it. However, local experts say preparation is essential to make a winter move go smoothly. Atlast Vanlines, a moving agency headquartered in Evansville, found that...
EVANSVILLE, IN
Current Publishing

Holocaust survivor to share story at chamber event

Steve Rupp understands the time is running out on hearing firsthand stories of Holocaust survivors. That’s why he wants as many people as possible to hear Indianapolis resident Frank Grunwald. “We think this is an important topic and opportunity is fading as survivors are passing (away),” Rupp said. “The...
WESTFIELD, MA
Current Publishing

Zionsville begins redistricting process

During its Nov. 21 meeting, the Zionsville Town Council passed a resolution to adopt redistricting guidelines. Redistricting determines which residents are represented by a respective town council member based on their residential address within the Town of Zionsville. The redistricting process follows Indiana code’s requirement that the council redraw its...
ZIONSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Indiana lawmakers consider infringing on discretion of locally elected prosecutors

The Indiana General Assembly appears far from achieving consensus on whether, or how, to sanction county prosecutors who categorically decline to file charges for specific crimes. In August, Hoosier lawmakers established a Prosecutorial Oversight Task Force in Senate Enrolled Act 1 to evaluate different means of compelling prosecutors to enforce...
INDIANA STATE
wrtv.com

463 animals are looking for a forever home this Thanksgiving

FISHERS — With more than 460 animals filling the Humane Society for Hamilton County, the shelter says it's in crisis mode. "They're in every office, they're in, you know, special areas in the building, they're everywhere, we can put them," Rebecca Stevens, President and CEO, said. "We're out of room and we have to make sure every morning that there's enough room overnight and then the next day for the new arrivals."
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Super Bowl of Indiana Cattle Shows

(Indianapolis, IN) - The first pitch is about to be thrown in what could be viewed as the World Series for showing beef cattle in Indiana. The 36th annual Hoosier Beef Congress is scheduled December 2-4 at the Indiana State fairgrounds in Indianapolis. More than 860 people have registered to...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

12K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The source for Indianapolis, Indiana news, breaking news, weather, sports and things to do.

 http://indystar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy