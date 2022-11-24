Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Rip Current Statement issued for Escambia Coastal, Okaloosa Coastal, Santa Rosa Coastal by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-27 21:06:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-28 06:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Escambia Coastal; Okaloosa Coastal; Santa Rosa Coastal HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM CST MONDAY * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...In Alabama, Mobile Coastal and Baldwin Coastal Counties. In Florida, Escambia Coastal, Santa Rosa Coastal and Okaloosa Coastal Counties. * WHEN...Until 5 AM CST Monday. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
weather.gov
Freeze Watch issued for Coastal Del Norte, Mendocino Coast, Northern Humboldt Coast by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-29 00:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-29 09:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Provide adequate shelter for outdoor pets or consider bringing them indoors. Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are issued during the local growing season as defined by climatology and local agriculture experts. Once the growing season has ended these statements will no longer be issued until the spring. Target Area: Coastal Del Norte; Mendocino Coast; Northern Humboldt Coast FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 26 possible. * WHERE...Coastal Del Norte, Northern Humboldt Coast and Mendocino Coast Counties. * WHEN...From late Monday night through Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Watch issued for Cascades in Lane County by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-27 04:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-28 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. A Winter Storm Watch means there is a potential for significant snow, sleet, or ice accumulations that may impact travel. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts. Target Area: Cascades in Lane County WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY EVENING * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 14 to 20 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Cascades in Lane County. * WHEN...From late Saturday night through Monday evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...High end amounts of up to 24 inches of snow possible in highest elevation areas. In areas of heaviest snow and wind, reduced visibility is likely.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Carroll, Northern Coos, Northern Grafton by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-28 00:24:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-28 04:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northern Carroll; Northern Coos; Northern Grafton; Southern Coos Patchy Ice Possible on Roads Tonight Any untreated wet roads may become icy as temperatures fall to near freezing in spots. Be prepared for icy spots on the roads. Slow down and be alert.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Northwest Blue Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-27 19:28:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-28 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington. Target Area: Northwest Blue Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 15 inches above 4000 feet and 3 to 7 inches below 4000 feet over the Northern Blue Mountains. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 9 inches above 3000 feet and 2 to 5 inches below 3000 feet for the Southern Blue Mountains. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...In Oregon, Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon and Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon. In Washington, Northwest Blue Mountains. * WHEN...From 7 AM this morning to 4 PM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will create travel issues over the passes along Interstate 84 and Highway 204. Holiday travelers need to make sure vehicles are equipped for heavy snow which includes carrying traction devices or tires, shovels, and flashlights. Travelers may also consider alternate travel plans.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Yellowstone National Park by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-27 21:06:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-28 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Yellowstone National Park WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 10 to 16 inches in southwestern areas; 4 to 8 inches in the north. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Yellowstone National Park. * WHEN...Until 5 PM MST Monday. The steadiest and heaviest snow is expected through the morning Monday, then taper off during Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for St. Tammany by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-27 19:07:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-28 17:15:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued when updates are needed. Target Area: St. Tammany The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana Tchefuncte River Above U.S. Highway 190 Near Covington affecting St. Tammany Parish. For the Tchefuncte River...including Folsom, U.S. Highway 190 Near Covington...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MONDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Tchefuncte River Above U.S. Highway 190 Near Covington. * WHEN...Until Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 22.0 feet, Tchefuncte River camp grounds will be under a few inches of water. The Goodbee community is threatened with flooding. Water will invade Camp Tchefuncte`s parking lot. Vehicles must be removed to higher ground. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 5:30 PM CST Sunday the stage was 21.5 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 5:30 PM CST Sunday was 21.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to crest at 21.5 feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage early Monday afternoon. - Flood stage is 20.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 21.6 feet on 08/30/2005. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-27 19:28:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-28 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington. Target Area: East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 13 inches above 4500 feet, and 3 to 8 inches below 4500 feet. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades. * WHEN...From 4 AM this morning to 10 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will create travel issues over the Oregon Cascade passes. Holiday travelers need to make sure vehicles are equipped for heavy snow which includes carrying traction devices or tires, shovels, and flashlights. Travelers may also consider alternate travel plans.
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Lake, Volusia by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-27 20:14:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-01 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lake; Volusia The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida St Johns River Near Deland affecting Lake and Volusia Counties. .The Saint Johns River at DeLand is forecast to slowly fall while remaining within Minor Flood Stage well into this week. Residents and interests along the river should expect continuing Minor flood impacts. For the St. Johns River...including Deland...Minor flooding is forecast. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Monday morning at 1100 AM EST. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL THURSDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...St Johns River Near Deland. * WHEN...Until Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...At 4.5 feet, Water moves into yards and approaches buildings around Hontoon Island. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:30 PM EST Sunday the stage was 4.3 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:30 PM EST Sunday was 4.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 4.3 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage early Thursday afternoon. - Flood stage is 4.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri St Johns River Deland 4.0 4.3 Sun 7 pm 4.2 4.1 4.0 3.9 3.9
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Bristol Bay by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-27 23:00:00 AKST Expires: 2022-11-28 13:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Bristol Bay WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM AKST MONDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 10 inches. * WHERE...Bristol Bay. * WHEN...From 11 PM tonight to 1 PM AKST Monday. * IMPACTS...Expect difficult travel conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The heaviest snowfall will occur along the coast, from Togiak to King Salmon, with lower accumulations further north.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northern and Eastern Klamath County and Western Lake County by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-28 00:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-28 12:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: * Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination. * Carry tire chains and be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities. * See https://www.tripcheck.com for latest road conditions. * A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow will cause travel difficulties. Target Area: Northern and Eastern Klamath County and Western Lake County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST MONDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Areas along Highway 97 north of Chiloquin including Chemult, and higher mountains above 5500 feet elevation in far eastern Klamath and far western Lake Counties. * WHEN...Until noon PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall will be heaviest Monday morning. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Sierra Madre Range, Snowy Range by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-28 17:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-29 23:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Sierra Madre Range; Snowy Range WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM MONDAY TO 11 PM MST TUESDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 10 to 20 inches. Localized areas up to 2 feet of snow accumulation possible above 9500 feet in elevation. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph. * WHERE...Sierra Madre Range and Snowy Range. * WHEN...From 5 PM Monday to 11 PM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The cold wind chills as low as 30 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Brooks, Coastal Cameron, Coastal Kenedy, Coastal Willacy by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-28 00:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-28 10:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Brooks; Coastal Cameron; Coastal Kenedy; Coastal Willacy; Inland Cameron; Inland Kenedy; Inland Willacy; Jim Hogg; Northern Hidalgo; Southern Hidalgo; Starr; Zapata DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST MONDAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of Deep South Texas. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CST Monday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
weather.gov
High Wind Warning issued for Wind River Mountains East by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-27 20:47:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-28 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Wind River Mountains East HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST MONDAY * WHAT...West winds 40 to 50 mph with gusts up to 70 to 75 mph expected. * WHERE...Wind River Mountains East. * WHEN...Until 5 AM Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles, including along South Pass, where dangerous crosswinds are expected. Strong winds will create significant blowing snow over South Pass overnight.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Central Somerset, Northern Franklin, Northern Oxford by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-27 23:50:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-28 04:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central Somerset; Northern Franklin; Northern Oxford Patchy Ice Possible on Roads Tonight Any untreated wet roads may become icy as temperatures fall to near freezing in spots. Be prepared for icy spots on the roads. Slow down and be alert.
weather.gov
Flood Watch issued for Big Island East, Big Island North, Big Island South by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-27 15:03:00 HAST Expires: 2022-11-28 10:00:00 HAST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. A Flood Watch means that conditions are favorable for flash flooding. Flash Flooding is LIFE THREATENING. Do not cross fast flowing water in your vehicle or on foot. Target Area: Big Island East; Big Island North; Big Island South; Big Island Southeast; East Honolulu; Ewa Plain; Honolulu Metro; Kauai East; Kauai North; Kauai South; Kipahulu; Koolau Leeward; Koolau Windward; Lanai Leeward; Lanai South; Lanai Windward; Maui Central Valley North; Maui Central Valley South; Molokai Leeward South; Molokai North; Molokai Southeast; Molokai West; Molokai Windward; South Haleakala; South Maui, Upcountry; Windward Haleakala FLOOD WATCH FOR ALL ISLANDS THROUGH 6 PM HST MONDAY FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...All the main Hawaiian islands. * WHEN...Through Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Flood prone roads and other low lying areas may be closed due to elevated runoff and overflowing streams. As showers will be moving over the islands from the south, leeward and urban areas may receive more significant flooding and property damage due to rapid runoff. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - A surface trough will develop west of the islands, allowing deep moisture to move over the islands from the south. While rainfall may be light at first, heavier slow-moving showers are expected to develop, bringing the potential for flash- flooding.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Eastern Tucker by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-27 20:31:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-28 06:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Eastern Tucker WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EST MONDAY * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Eastern Tucker County. * WHEN...Until 6 AM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Watch issued for Laramie Valley, North Snowy Range Foothills by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-28 20:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-30 08:00:00 MST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Laramie Valley; North Snowy Range Foothills WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY EVENING THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 55 mph. * WHERE...North Snowy Range Foothills and Laramie Valley. * WHEN...From Monday evening through Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The cold wind chills as low as 20 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...With the combination of recent snowfall and strong winds developing Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday morning, may create ground blizzard conditions at times that may drop visibility to near zero at times.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Brooks, Inland Cameron, Inland Kenedy, Inland Willacy by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-28 00:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-28 00:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Brooks; Inland Cameron; Inland Kenedy; Inland Willacy; Jim Hogg; Northern Hidalgo; Southern Hidalgo; Starr; Zapata AREAS OF FOG DEVELOPING ACROSS DEEP SOUTH TEXAS TONIGHT Surface observations and satellite images indicate that fog is beginning to develop across Deep South Texas late tonight. Visibilities will remain somewhat variable for the next couple of hours, though some areas will see visibilities of 1 mile or less. A few locations could see dense fog with visibilities of a quarter of a mile at times. Dense fog is expected to become more widespread later tonight and a Dense Fog Advisory will likely be needed. If traveling, be sure to drive with caution by using your low beam headlights and allowing plenty of space between your vehicle and the vehicle in front of you.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Northwest Pocahontas, Southeast Randolph by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-27 20:32:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-28 06:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Northwest Pocahontas; Southeast Randolph WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EST MONDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Northwest Pocahontas and Southeast Randolph Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 AM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects and outdoor decorations. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
