Effective: 2022-11-27 19:28:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-28 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington. Target Area: Northwest Blue Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 15 inches above 4000 feet and 3 to 7 inches below 4000 feet over the Northern Blue Mountains. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 9 inches above 3000 feet and 2 to 5 inches below 3000 feet for the Southern Blue Mountains. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...In Oregon, Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon and Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon. In Washington, Northwest Blue Mountains. * WHEN...From 7 AM this morning to 4 PM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will create travel issues over the passes along Interstate 84 and Highway 204. Holiday travelers need to make sure vehicles are equipped for heavy snow which includes carrying traction devices or tires, shovels, and flashlights. Travelers may also consider alternate travel plans.

COLUMBIA COUNTY, WA ・ 3 HOURS AGO