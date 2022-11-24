ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

chelseaupdate.com

Friends of Chelsea District Library Ornament Sale

(Chelsea Update would like to thank Lisa Climer for the information in this story.) Friends of the Chelsea District Library’s 2nd annual ornament sale is in progress. Stop by the library lobby to see the “Imagination” ornament series featuring a wooden dragon, snowman and unicorn shapes. They are $10 each. Quantities are limited.
CHELSEA, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Holiday strolls, carriage rides, parades: 5 things to do in metro Detroit this weekend

You can celebrate the magic of the season with festive parades and outdoor winter wonderlands in metro Detroit this Thanksgiving weekend. Here's what's in the lineup. This outdoor experience will transport guests to a winter wonderland with more than a million festive lights, a light show choreographed to classic holiday songs and the sounds of professional carolers, Christmas performances and re-creations of favorite holiday scenes. Visitors can also visit with Frosty, Buddy the Elf, the Grinch, Jack Frost, Anna, Elsa and Olaf. Santa will be there, too, and his personal mailbox will be available to accept letters from children.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Ann Arbor’s Ele’s Place names former Michigan Medicine director as new CEO

ANN ARBOR – “The Ele’s Place mission speaks to me personally, as I experienced the death of my father when I was a teenager. Like so many adults, I truly wish there had been a place like Ele’s Place when I was young and my family was grieving,” said new Ele’s Place Ann Arbor CEO Jennifer Wolfe Howard in a release.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Retailers at Ann Arbor’s Briarwood Mall say Black Friday has slowed down compared to past years

ANN ARBOR, MI -- As shoppers check out the latest Black Friday deals, retailers in Briarwood Mall are noticing some trends during one of the busiest shopping days of the year. Briarwood Mall, located at 100 Briarwood Circle in Ann Arbor, opened its doors to customers at 6 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 25, and will continue to bring Black Friday deals until 9 p.m.
ANN ARBOR, MI
fox2detroit.com

3 teens shot leaving birthday party at Xquisite Events in Detroit

DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - Three teens were shot while they were leaving a birthday party in Detroit Saturday night according to police. The Detroit Police Department said the teens were at a sweet sixteen birthday party. Two 15-year-old boys and a 17-year-old boy were leaving the party at Xquisite Events (19148 Joy Rd) at 10:15 p.m. when unknown suspects fired shots at them.
DETROIT, MI
The Ann Arbor News

After $21M sale, Ann Arbor high-rise could see new life as hotel, short-term rentals

ANN ARBOR, MI — Twenty years after welcoming its first occupants, a downtown Ann Arbor high-rise near the corner of Main and William streets may be put to new use. A new owner who paid millions to buy a large portion of the space inside the Ashley Mews high-rise at 414 S. Main St. is seeking changes to regulations for the building, which was approved over two decades ago as part of a planned unit development with special PUD zoning.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Oakland Press

Two hurt in Rochester Hills fire

Two Rochester Hills firefighters suffered undisclosed injuries during a two-alarm fire in a Rochester Hills neighborhood Saturday morning. Their injuries were non-life threatening, said Fire Chief Sean Canto, and they went to Ascension Providence Rochester for evaluation and treatment. Rochester Hills firefighters were called to the 800 block Quarry Drive...
ROCHESTER HILLS, MI

