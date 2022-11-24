Read full article on original website
Related
financemagnates.com
How Blockchain, Digital assets, and Web3 Unlock Financial Inclusion Globally
Albeit the world is aggressively progressing toward a digital economy, millions of people and communities lack even the most basic amenities. In Sub-Saharan Africa, for example, over 80 million adults remain unbanked and have to resort to cash for all transactions. Whereas the Middle East and North African region count for about 20 million adults with no bank accounts, including 10 million in the Arab Republic of Egypt, according to the Global Findex 2021 database.
financemagnates.com
Starling Bank Bans All Crypto-Related Transactions, Cites ‘High Risk’
Starling Bank, a challenger bank in the United Kingdom, is now banning its customers from making any transaction related to cryptocurrencies using its cards. The digital bank is citing the “high risk” of crypto activities behind its move. The challenger bank did not reveal anything officially until one...
financemagnates.com
Canadian Crypto Exchange Coinsquare Confirms Data Breach
Canadian cryptocurrency exchange , Coinsquare has become the latest victim of a security breach that resulted in compromised users' personal details, the platform confirmed last weekend by sending an email to its customers. The exchange detailed that the breach exposed "customer names, email addresses, residential addresses, phone numbers, dates of...
financemagnates.com
Consob Blocks 4 More Illegal Trading Platforms
Italy's financial market watchdog, Consob, blacklisted four more financial services websites for operating illegally in the country. The latest addition has reduced the number of fraudulent blocklisted platforms to 805. According to the press release on Friday, the latest names added to the blocklist are Ethereal Group, Alltradingeu, FinanceCapitalFX Cyprus...
financemagnates.com
Hong Kong’s SFC Proposes Risk Management Rules for Futures Brokers
Hong Kong’s Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) launched a consultation paper on Friday, proposing risk management guidelines for licensed futures brokers. The guidelines primarily require futures brokers to include qualitative requirements for controlling and managing critical risks of futures dealing activities. If approved, brokers need to set prudent client risk limits and further comply with additional requirements relating to commodity futures.
financemagnates.com
Quick review: Dacxi Chain use case highlights
The Dacxi Chain is an interesting blockchain project, under development since 2017 and set for launch in early 2023 as market acceptance for tokenization in the mainstream has arrived. This application of tokenization of financial assets is predicted to be one of the ten largest applications. This review will delve...
financemagnates.com
INGOT Brokers Obtains CMA License in Kenya
The Capital Markets Authority (CMA) in the Republic of Kenya issued a license to INGOT Africa Ltd (INGOT Brokers) on Tuesday, November 1, 2022. The license will allow INGOT Brokers to operate as a Non-Dealing Online Foreign Exchange Broker under the Capital Markets Act (Cap 485 A of the laws of Kenya) and the Capital Markets (Online Foreign Exchange Trading) Regulations, 2017.
Amid protests over lockdowns, Goldman Sachs warns that China’s exit from COVID-zero may be ‘forced and disorderly’
“The central government may soon need to choose between more lockdowns and more COVID outbreaks,” Goldman Sachs wrote on Sunday.
financemagnates.com
Naga, Squared Financials and Zenfinex: Executive Moves of the Week
Now tailing to the end of November, we are witnessing a huge drop in the number of executive moves in the forex, crypto and fintech industries. Let’s review the executives that have taken on new roles and challenges in our executive moves roundup of the week. NAGA Hires Eurotrader’s...
Why protesters in China are holding up white paper
Protests erupted across major cities in China in an unprecedented show of defiance against the country's zero-Covid policy.
financemagnates.com
Why Should The Financial Sectors Give A Chance To Robotic Process Automation?
The expansion of online retail and the growing desire for simple payment methods are driving up projections for the global financial sector, which are expected to exceed $26.5 trillion by 2022. To be sure, advertising fintech companies and banking sectors is a challenging task for marketers along with finding the...
financemagnates.com
UK and Singapore Agree to “Deepen Cooperation” in Fintech
The United Kingdom and Singapore have agreed on a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on the UK-Singapore FinTech Bridge. The agreement was reached at the 7th UK-Singapore Financial Dialogue held in Singapore on Friday. The FinTech Bridge is aimed at promoting a structured engagement between the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS)...
How Chinese media have – and haven’t – covered widespread protests against zero-Covid
State-run media outlets largely ignore nationwide protests, but continue to push the importance of Covid restrictions
financemagnates.com
Dollar stays weak, ECB minutes reveal inflation fears
Dollar headed for weekly loss as Fed minutes continue to weigh. ECB minutes show concerns about inflation becoming entrenched. Dollar continues to sail south in thin holiday trading. The US dollar continued underperforming all but one of the other major currencies on Thursday, with the exception being the Swiss franc...
financemagnates.com
MarksMan Update: Breakthroughs in Tech and User Experience Across the Board
The leading crypto spot liquidity platform, MarksMan Liquidity Hub, has just released a major update with groundbreaking new UI/UX features. To help consumers make the most of their crypto liquidity technology platform, this upgrade improves the speed at which prices are updated while also making the product more user-friendly and providing more thorough documentation.
Comments / 0