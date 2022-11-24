Read full article on original website
Related
Motley Fool
3 Top Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now
The Trade Desk is a long-term play on the growth of ad-supported streaming media platforms. Palo Alto Networks provides a better balance of growth and value than many of its cybersecurity peers. Cisco's stable growth rates, low valuation, and high yield make it a safe haven play in this unpredictable...
Motley Fool
3 Warren Buffett Stocks That Are Screaming End-of-Year Buys
The Oracle of Omaha has a knack for outperforming the broader market, which is what makes his portfolio a smart place to start when looking for investing ideas. These three Buffett stocks offer sustained long-term growth prospects at highly attractive valuations. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
Motley Fool
Why Alphabet Stock Is a Buy Despite YouTube's Revenue Drop
In Q3, YouTube's advertising revenue dropped year over year for the first time since Alphabet began reporting the division's earnings separately. An uncertain macroeconomic environment resulted in advertisers spending less. Alphabet is still well-positioned to capitalize on the digital ad industry's long-term growth. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
Motley Fool
Want to Get Richer? 3 Best Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever
In a year fraught with declines, Apple overtook Android for smartphone market share. Nvidia will likely see significant gains from a partnership with Microsoft to build a supercomputer. AMD supplies a key component to some of the world's most successful game consoles. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
Motley Fool
10 Best Stocks to Buy Now in December
Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Eric Cuka has positions in Alphabet, Microsoft, Palantir Technologies, Tesla, Twilio, and Walt Disney. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Activision Blizzard, Alphabet, Microsoft, Palantir Technologies, Tesla, Twilio, and Walt Disney. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2024 $145 calls on Walt Disney and short January 2024 $155 calls on Walt Disney. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Eric Cuka is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.
Motley Fool
Why Shares of Solid Power Are Plunging This Week
The company announced the CEO's retirement on Tuesday, effective immediately. Wall Street is skeptical of the stock's upside after the sudden announcement of the CEO's exit. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
Why the Lights Went Out on Lightwave Logic Stock This Week
The electro-polymer specialist announced a fresh acquisition. It has bought a set of assets from a U.K. peer, Chromosol. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
Is Applied Materials Stock a Buy With Chip Companies Stumbling Into 2023?
Applied Materials beat expectations to close out fiscal 2022, reporting a 10% increase in revenue. Despite chip industry headwinds, the company is forecasting more revenue growth to kick off 2023. Profitability could also improve next year if various industry issues start to clear up. You’re reading a free article with...
Motley Fool
Why Nike Stock Jumped 18% in November
After falling sharply this year, Nike now seems to be on the rebound. Earnings should improve as inventory levels come down. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
3 Top Tech Stocks to Buy During a Recession
Veeva dominates an evergreen niche of the CRM market. Fortinet is a leader in the recession-resistant cybersecurity market. Airbnb’s business model is built to withstand economic downturns. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member...
Motley Fool
Warren Buffett Loves These Stocks. Are They Right for You?
Buffett's Apple position makes him a prominent tech investor. Bank of America has replaced Wells Fargo as Buffett's favorite bank stock. Buffett continues to drill for gains in Chevron stock. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley...
Motley Fool
Coinbase NFT Marketplace Review: Beta Platform Has Promise
Many or all of the products here are from our partners that pay us a commission. It’s how we make money. But our editorial integrity ensures our experts’ opinions aren’t influenced by compensation. Terms may apply to offers listed on this page. Coinbase NFT Marketplace is an...
Motley Fool
Amazon Just Announced New Innovations to Take On Snowflake, Nvidia, and More
Amazon's in-house chips and software offerings are becoming more advanced. They could potentially take market share from other big tech behemoths, and attract more customers to AWS. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today...
Motley Fool
This Industrial Stock Looks Dirt Cheap. Is It a Buy?
Chemours' product portfolio hits a lot of high-growth markets. It has a low-debt, cash-rich balance sheet, and is giving lots back to shareholders. It's exposure to PFAS liabilities could put an abrupt end to shareholder gains. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
Motley Fool
Elastic (ESTC) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript
Elastic (ESTC -2.31%) Good day, and welcome to the Elastic's second quarter fiscal 2023 earnings results conference call. [Operator instructions] After today's presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. Please note that this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr.
Motley Fool
Salesforce (CRM) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Salesforce (CRM -2.49%) Q3 2023 Earnings Call. Nov...
Motley Fool
nCino (NCNO) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript
NCino (NCNO -3.30%) Thank you for standing by, and welcome to nCino's third quarter fiscal year 2023 financial results conference call. At this time, all participants are in listen-only mode. After the speakers' presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator instructions] As a reminder, today's program is being recorded.
Motley Fool
Ambarella (AMBA) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Ambarella (AMBA 3.31%) Q3 2023 Earnings Call. Dec...
Motley Fool
Zumiez (ZUMZ) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Zumiez (ZUMZ 6.28%) Q3 2022 Earnings Call. Dec...
Motley Fool
Zscaler (ZS) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript
Zscaler (ZS -10.73%) Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Zscaler fiscal year '23 first-quarter results earnings conference call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers' presentations, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator instructions] As a reminder, today's call is being recorded.
Comments / 0