Popular discount store chain opening another location in Kansas this monthKristen WaltersPittsburg, KS
Historic 66 Drive-In Theatre in Carthage, Missouri still operatesCJ CoombsCarthage, MO
The historic Boots Court Motel in Carthage, Missouri is restored and will take you back a step in timeCJ CoombsCarthage, MO
Ozark Sports Zone
Lamar dominates Seneca 56-14 in semifinal rematch
As soon as time expired in Seneca’s 36-33 win over Lamar in week four, people were pointing to the potential rematch in the state semifinals. Turns out, the sequel wasn’t quite as exciting. The host Tigers scored four touchdowns in the first nine minutes and earned a dominant...
koamnewsnow.com
Carthage aims to return to state championship game
CARTHAGE, Mo. – The Carthage Tigers host the Francis Howell Vikings on Saturday in the Missouri Class 5 state semifinals. Carthage is 11-1 heading into the weekend, while the Vikings are a perfect 12-0. With a win, the Tigers would earn a spot in the state championship game for...
koamnewsnow.com
Seneca prepares to face Lamar in state semifinals
SENECA, Mo. – The Seneca Indians hit the road tomorrow to face Big 8 rival Lamar in the class 2 state semifinals. Seneca and Lamar met once already this season, back in week four. The Indians handed the Tigers their only loss of the season 36-33. “The win over...
Kansas Public Radio
Pittsburg State's Football Coach Guides Team Toward Title and Creates a Frenzy
PITTSBURG, Kan. (KNS) – Janet Mayhew counts herself among the Pittsburg State University football fans who found the transition to a new head coach difficult. For 35 consecutive seasons, the team had a head coach who’d also been a former player with the Gorillas. But that changed three years ago, with the hiring of Brian Wright.
fourstateshomepage.com
Joplin news anchor sports a fantastical jacket for sweet reason
KSNF/KODE — A father’s love knows no bounds — literally. What inspired the award-winning, beloved news anchor, Mike Olmstead to wear the flashy crimson OU suit jacket? His daughter, Mykala. She’s a sophomore and 2nd-year cheerleader on the OU co-ed cheer squad. The daddy-daughter duo found...
Christmas shopping event kicks off in Miami
The 2 Hip Chicks Roadshow is hosting a Christmas shopping event with multiple local vendors today.
SW Missouri man seriously injured in two-vehicle wreck
NEWTON COUNTY — A southwest Missouri man was seriously injured after a two-vehicle accident at 5 p.m. Friday. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2022 GMC Sierra driven by Frank D. Thompson, 80, Seneca, was eastbound just west of Racine when the truck ran a stop sign. It collided with a a 2004 Lincoln Town Car driven by Nathan L. Abernathy, 61, Monroe, Ga.
californiaexaminer.net
4 Killed In A Thanksgiving Day Crash On I-44 Near Springfield, Missouri
Two drivers and two passengers were killed in a three-vehicle collision on I-44 close to Springfield, which is being looked into by the Missouri Highway Patrol. In one car, fatalities included the driver Joshua Wamsley, 33, of Springfield, and Danielle Dillman, 36, also of Springfield. In another car, the drivers Patrick Holloway, 44, and Shandrea Hollway, 44, both from Republic, Missouri, perished. The infant who was riding in Holloway’s car had moderate injuries.
Local fishing team preps for tournament; reacts to cheating
Some local fishermen are gearing up for their next tournament at Lake Hartwell in South Carolina.
Joplin native returns home to help with annual Thanksgiving dinner
A Joplin native returns home for the holidays, helping those in need.
koamnewsnow.com
News To Know: house fire fatality, Turkey Trots for two cities
COMMERCE, Okla. – According to the Quapaw Nation Marshal Service, marshals, and Commerce police responded to a house fire in Commerce where they found a fatality. The Commerce Police Department continues the process of notifying all of the family members and has not released the name at this time. To read more about this story, click here.
fourstateshomepage.com
7th Annual Car Show and Toy Drive in Webb City
WEBB CITY, Mo. — A classic car show brought Christmas cheer to some local kids. Today marked the 7th Annual Car Show and Toy Drive, for “Webb City Auto Parts”. Each year of hosting the car show, entries are paid for by bringing new toys to donate.
Four dead after Thanksgiving night crash on I-44
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Four Greene County adults are dead and a child is injured today after a multi-vehicle crash on Thanksgiving night on I-44. The crash at about 9:50 p.m. near the intersection with West Chestnut Expressway occurred when an eastbound Ram 1500 pickup truck struck the rear of an eastbound SUV and then crossed […]
kggfradio.com
Kansas Man Dies in Head-On Collision on U.S. 400
One man has died and another is seriously injured after a head-on crash on U.S. 400. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 33 year-old Dakota Jones of Weir, Kansas was headed east on the highway in the westbound lanes around 7:50 p.m. Monday night near McCune, Kansas. At the same time, Kenneth Messer of McCune was heading west in the correct lanes. Jones' truck hit Messer's car in a head-on collision.
fourstateshomepage.com
Large Galena Police presence on Black Friday tradition
GALENA, Kans. — A large police presence at a Galena intersection Friday morning was, actually, a welcome sight. Galena officers, firefighters, and other city workers set up at 7th and Main Street for the annual “Toys For Kids Boot Block” fundraiser. They’re collecting money that will be...
The Lighting of the Pump in La Russell, Mo.
LA RUSSELL, Mo. — It’s the first parade of the Joplin-Area holiday season. It’s two blocks long and ends with the traditional ‘lighting of the pump’! Did we mention the parade is led by the Humdingers? A group of ladies who play the Kazoo and march. Yeah it’s a lot to unpack if you’ve never been there. La Russell was...
Southeast Kansas man killed in head-on crash
A southeast Kansas man was killed in a crash Monday night in Crawford County.
fourstateshomepage.com
How to have leaves collected in Joplin
JOPLIN, Mo. — If you haven’t already raked your leaves to the curb – now’s the time. Weather permitting, the “City of Joplin” will begin its annual “Residential Leaf Pick-Up Program” Monday. Two crews will start picking up leaves in outlying areas,...
Inmates build and install Blessing Box for Galena Church
GALENA, Kan. — This week trusted inmates serving time in the county jail assisted the install of a Blessing Box at First Baptist Church, 7th and Euclid. The Cherokee County, Kansas Sheriff’s Office special program, Inmate Work Detail, allows trusted inmates to work outside the jail under supervision. Inmates previously had built a Blessing Box and painted it. This week...
Missouri small town known globally for Christmas tradition
NOEL, Mo. — Once a year, a city in McDonald County changes its name for a very special postage stamp. It’s the city of Noel—which becomes “Noel” (no-ell) this time of year for the annual Christmas postmark. The 90-year tradition lives on, as volunteers work in the Post Office lobby from Thanksgiving to Christmas Eve […]
