ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Transport Secretary says ‘reform is vital’ amid bid to avert rail strikes

By The Newsroom
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2J83Qv_0jMLPG6Y00

The transport secretary has said “reform is vital” as he urged “all trade union leaders to get back around the table with employers” to avert a fresh round of rail strikes.

Mark Harper told MPs he “will do everything I can to end these damaging and unnecessary strikes” ahead of planned meetings with trade union leaders.

Speaking during Commons transport questions, Mr Harper said: “I want a sustainable, thriving rail network, but with 20% of passengers not having returned following the Covid pandemic, reform is vital.

I would urge all trade union leaders to get back around the table with employers to hammer out the detail of that reform

“I would urge all trade union leaders to get back around the table with employers to hammer out the detail of that reform.

“The Government will work to facilitate this and to that end I will be meeting with trade union leaders in the coming days.”

His comments came as Labour’s Sam Tarry (Ilford South) urged Mr Harper to do more, saying: “It’s in his hands to end those strikes and to do so today.”

Mr Tarry said: “The secretary of state knows full well that he sets the flexibility and the parameters (for) both Network Rail and train operating companies on a financial offer they can put forward. It’s in his hands to end those strikes and to do so today.”

Mr Harper replied: “I very much want these strikes to not take place. I’ve set out my ambition for the rail sector and I will be meeting trade union leaders in the coming days including later today.

“But in order to pay for a better offer for rail staff we need to deliver reform, which is why I want trade union leaders to get round the table with the employers to hammer the detail of those reforms, then a better offer can be put on the table and we can end the need for these damaging strikes which cause enormous amounts of damage to passengers and businesses across the country.”

I will do everything I can to end these damaging and unnecessary strikes and I hope he'll do what he can to persuade the trade unions to get back round the table with the employers

Mr Harper added: “It’s not my interest to block a settlement at all. I want to resolve this issue, I want to facilitate the trade unions and the employers getting together to hammer out some reform measures, to help pay for a better pay offer for the staff.

“I will do everything I can to end these damaging and unnecessary strikes and I hope he’ll do what he can to persuade the trade unions to get back round the table with the employers.”

Mick Lynch, general secretary of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT), who is set to meet Mr Harper on Thursday, earlier said the Cabinet minister has a “direct say” over what the companies in question can offer his members.

He accused the Government of blocking a deal over the weekend, claiming the “most senior” people in his industry told him they were forbidden from making an offer.

The RMT has announced a series of 48-hour strikes in December and January by its members at Network Rail and 14 train companies – and an overtime ban over Christmas and the New Year, which threatens travel chaos over the festive period.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Senior Tory joins rebellion trying to force Sunak’s hand on onshore wind ban

Rishi Sunak is facing a growing rebellion of senior Conservatives who are joining Boris Johnson and Liz Truss in trying to force him to drop a ban on new onshore wind farms. Former party chairman Sir Jake Berry added his name on Sunday to the Tory MPs backing rival legislation trying to force a U-turn from the Prime Minister.
newschain

Woman with Down’s syndrome loses abortion case appeal

A woman with Down’s syndrome has lost a Court of Appeal challenge over legislation which allows the abortion of babies with the condition up until birth. Heidi Crowter, 27, from Coventry, brought legal action against the Department of Health and Social Care in the hope of removing a section of the Abortion Act she believes to be an “instance of inequality”.
newschain

Sunak pledges ‘robust pragmatism’ not ‘grand rhetoric’ with foreign policy

Rishi Sunak will outline his vision to stand up to competitors with “robust pragmatism” rather than “grand rhetoric” as he distances himself from Boris Johnsons’ foreign policy approach. The Prime Minister will rule out “short-termism” and “wishful thinking” when dealing with adversaries including Russia and...
newschain

Rishi Sunak’s climate tsar latest Tory MP to announce exit plan

Rishi Sunak’s net-zero tsar Chris Skidmore has become the latest in a steady stream of Conservative MPs to announce they will not be running again for Parliament. The former minister said he would not be fighting to find another constituency when expected boundary changes abolish his Kingswood constituency. Mr...
newschain

Germany and France agree to co-operate on energy amid Ukraine war shortages

Germany and France pledged on Friday to provide each other mutual support in preventing a possible energy crisis after supplies from Russia dried up amid the war in Ukraine. As part of a joint agreement signed by German chancellor Olaf Scholz and French prime minister Elisabeth Borne, Germany will provide France with electricity while getting much-needed natural gas in return.
newschain

Sanjay Bhandari: Sinister abuse of power from FIFA over OneLove armband

FIFA has been accused of a “sinister abuse of power” in the OneLove armband row by Kick It Out. The captains of seven nations, including England and Wales, had been due to wear the rainbow-coloured anti-discrimination armbands at the World Cup in Qatar, a country where same-sex relationships are criminalised.
newschain

Belarus foreign minister dies at 64

Belarus’s foreign minister Vladimir Makei, a long-time associate of authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko, has died at the age of 64. Authorities did not name the cause of death, and Mr Makei was not known to suffer any chronic illness. Before becoming foreign minister in 2012, he served as Mr...
newschain

Starmer wants to cut taxes for working people ‘clobbered’ by Tories

Sir Keir Starmer has said he wants to cut taxes for working people and ruled out a Swiss-style deal with Brussels as he vowed to fight the next election on the economy. The Labour leader also argued his MPs should not be on picket lines as the country braces for sweeping public sector strikes over the festive period.
newschain

Government urged to bring forward plan to tackle cancer treatment backlog

The Government must say whether it intends to bring forward new plans to address the cancer treatment backlog in the wake of the pandemic, the new Tory chairman of the health and social care committee has said. Conservative MP Steve Brine expressed doubt that the Government still intended to bring...
newschain

Sunak wants vaccine taskforce-style strategy to tackle NHS missions

Rishi Sunak hopes a “blueprint” inspired by the coronavirus vaccine rollout will help tackle the NHS’s four “healthcare missions” of cancer, obesity, mental health and addiction. The Prime Minister has announced more than £113 million in funding for research into cutting-edge treatments and technologies with...
newschain

Bournemouth set to appoint Gary O’Neil as permanent boss – reports

Bournemouth interim boss Gary O’Neil has agreed a deal to become the club’s permanent manager, according to reports. Former Portsmouth and Middlesbrough midfielder O’Neil, 49, was placed in temporary charge when Scott Parker was sacked in August. American businessman Bill Foley is on the verge of completing...
newschain

Police say fatal stabbings of two boys, 16, a mile apart are ‘linked’

Police said the fatal stabbings of two 16-year-old boys just a mile apart in south-east London are linked. One boy was found with stab wounds in Titmuss Avenue, Thamesmead, and the other in Sewell Road, Abbey Wood, on Saturday afternoon. As neighbours mourned the losses of the boys, police revealed...
newschain

Iraq probe recovers part of 2.5 billion dollars embezzled from tax office

Iraq’s government has said it will recover part of nearly 2.5 billion dollars (£2.05 billion) in funds embezzled from the country’s tax authority in a massive scheme involving a network of businesses and officials. Approximately 182 billion Iraqi dinars, or £103 million, of the stolen sum will...
newschain

Fresh strike by train drivers to cause more travel disruption

A fresh strike by train drivers will cause more travel chaos for passengers on Saturday amid warnings of further walkouts in a long-running dispute over pay. Members of Aslef with 11 train operators will walk out, causing huge disruption, with the industry warning of “significantly reduced” services across the country.
newschain

Matt Hancock to face angry colleagues and constituents after leaving I’m A Celeb

Former health secretary Matt Hancock will return to face angry colleagues, constituents and questions about his political future in Westminster after coming third in ITV’s I’m A Celebrity. The West Suffolk MP surpassed the expectations of many by reaching the final but came behind the winner, Euro 2022...
newschain

UK Government blocking indyref2 as it knows it will lose, says SNP depute leader

The UK Government is “scared” of allowing a referendum on Scottish independence because it knows it will lose, the depute leader of the SNP has said. Keith Brown made the claim in the same week the Supreme Court ruled the Scottish Parliament cannot legislate for another independence vote without express consent from Westminster.
newschain

Jon Batiste to sing for Macron at Biden’s first state dinner

Musician Jon Batiste will perform at President Joe Biden’s first White House state dinner on Thursday, highlighting long-standing ties between the United States and France and honouring President Emmanuel Macron. “An artist who transcends generations, Jon Batiste’s music inspires and brings people together,” said Vanessa Valdivia, a spokesperson for...

Comments / 0

Community Policy