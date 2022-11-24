ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

Hutch Post

🏀 No. 3 Kansas falls 64-50 to No. 22 Tennessee in Title Game

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas (AP) — Santiago Vescovi scored 20 points while No. 22 Tennessee defeated third-ranked Kansas to beat the reigning national champions 64-50 in Friday night’s championship game at the Battle 4 Atlantis. Vescovi hit five 3-pointers to drive the offense for the Volunteers (5-1), who dominated...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Hutch Post

🏀 WBB: Franklin fuels Jayhawks rout of Maine

MORAGA, Calif. – On the day where she scored her 1,000th career point, senior guard Zakiyah Franklin produced a season-best 21 points to pace the Kansas Women’s Basketball team in a decisive, 76-49 victory over Maine in the opening game of the Saint Mary’s Thanksgiving Classic. Franklin,...
ORONO, ME
Hutch Post

🏀 Jayhawks to face Volunteers in Battle 4 Atlantis Title Game

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas – No. 3 Kansas (6-0) has a 17-game winning streak heading into the championship of the Battle 4 Atlantis when the Jayhawks will play No. 22 Tennessee (4-1) on Friday, Nov. 25, at 6:30 p.m. (Central) in the Imperial Ballroom at Paradise Island, Bahamas. The contest will be televised on ESPN. KU defeated NC State, 80-74, in its opening-round game and Wisconsin, 69-68 in overtime, in the semifinals.
LAWRENCE, KS
Hutch Post

🏐 Jayhawks travel to Texas Tech for Final Regular Season Match

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The 18-9 (8-7 Big 12) Kansas Jayhawks will close out the regular season on the road in Lubbock, Texas on Friday (November 25) as the Jayhawks take on the 15-13 (4-11 Big 12) Texas Tech Red Raiders at the United Supermarkets Arena. First serve will take place at 1 p.m. CT and will be broadcasted on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.
LAWRENCE, KS
Hutch Post

Brothers charged in Kansas City double murder

KANSAS CITY —Two Kansas City brothers face First Degree Murder and other charges related to a double homicide near 28th and Prospect Avenue in Kansas City, according Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. Marques Derrick Smith, 20, and Marquan D. Smith, 19 each face two Murder 1st Degree charges,...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Hutch Post

Sheriff: Woman accused of selling meth in Kansas

JACKSON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a woman on drug distribution allegations. Just after 4:30p.m. Wednesday, a sheriff's deputy conducted a traffic stop on a 2016 Chevrolet Impala near 330th Road on U.S. Highway 75 for speeding, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. The traffic stop resulted in the search...
EDMOND, OK
Hutch Post

Hutch Post

