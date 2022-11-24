Read full article on original website
3 Great Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
4 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Former Kansas City Detective and Three Others Indicted for Sex TraffickingApril McAbeeKansas City, KS
Motorcycle driver hospitalized following collision with SUV on I-35 in JoCoShawnee Mission PostJohnson County, KS
🏀 No. 3 Kansas falls 64-50 to No. 22 Tennessee in Title Game
PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas (AP) — Santiago Vescovi scored 20 points while No. 22 Tennessee defeated third-ranked Kansas to beat the reigning national champions 64-50 in Friday night’s championship game at the Battle 4 Atlantis. Vescovi hit five 3-pointers to drive the offense for the Volunteers (5-1), who dominated...
🏀 WBB: Franklin fuels Jayhawks rout of Maine
MORAGA, Calif. – On the day where she scored her 1,000th career point, senior guard Zakiyah Franklin produced a season-best 21 points to pace the Kansas Women’s Basketball team in a decisive, 76-49 victory over Maine in the opening game of the Saint Mary’s Thanksgiving Classic. Franklin,...
🏀 Jayhawks to face Volunteers in Battle 4 Atlantis Title Game
PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas – No. 3 Kansas (6-0) has a 17-game winning streak heading into the championship of the Battle 4 Atlantis when the Jayhawks will play No. 22 Tennessee (4-1) on Friday, Nov. 25, at 6:30 p.m. (Central) in the Imperial Ballroom at Paradise Island, Bahamas. The contest will be televised on ESPN. KU defeated NC State, 80-74, in its opening-round game and Wisconsin, 69-68 in overtime, in the semifinals.
🏐 Volleyball Drops Final Regular Season Match at Texas Tech
LUBBOCK, Texas – The Kansas Jayhawks dropped their final regular season match of the season on Friday afternoon at the United Supermarkets Arena, falling to the Texas Tech Red Raiders 3-0 (25-15, 25-16, 25-23). Texas Tech closes out the season with a 16-13 (5-11 Big 12) mark while Kansas...
🏐 Jayhawks travel to Texas Tech for Final Regular Season Match
LAWRENCE, Kan. – The 18-9 (8-7 Big 12) Kansas Jayhawks will close out the regular season on the road in Lubbock, Texas on Friday (November 25) as the Jayhawks take on the 15-13 (4-11 Big 12) Texas Tech Red Raiders at the United Supermarkets Arena. First serve will take place at 1 p.m. CT and will be broadcasted on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.
🏈 Four straight: Indians win state title over Holton 28-0 Saturday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Andale Indians came in to Saturday's Class 3A state championship game having won 50 straight games and had won every game this season by at least 30 points. They didn't quite meet the 30 point mark, but the most important number was their defense putting...
Brothers charged in Kansas City double murder
KANSAS CITY —Two Kansas City brothers face First Degree Murder and other charges related to a double homicide near 28th and Prospect Avenue in Kansas City, according Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. Marques Derrick Smith, 20, and Marquan D. Smith, 19 each face two Murder 1st Degree charges,...
Cost of talking to family from prison strains inmates' ties
TOPEKA — Trish Gaston spends $50 a week talking to her two sons at the Lansing Correctional Facility. Gaston has tried cutting back to save some money, but she said “I need to hear their voice every day.”. “That’s their only contact to the outside world and to...
Sheriff: Woman accused of selling meth in Kansas
JACKSON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a woman on drug distribution allegations. Just after 4:30p.m. Wednesday, a sheriff's deputy conducted a traffic stop on a 2016 Chevrolet Impala near 330th Road on U.S. Highway 75 for speeding, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. The traffic stop resulted in the search...
KU-led COVID vaccine safety study: Low rates of severe adverse events
KANSAS CITY - Halinder Mangat, M.D., an associate professor in the Department of Neurology at the University of Kansas Medical Center, is the lead author on a research paper confirming the overall safety of the two mRNA vaccines and the single adenovirus vector COVID-19 vaccine in the United States. In...
