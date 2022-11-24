Read full article on original website
SW Missouri man seriously injured in two-vehicle wreck
NEWTON COUNTY — A southwest Missouri man was seriously injured after a two-vehicle accident at 5 p.m. Friday. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2022 GMC Sierra driven by Frank D. Thompson, 80, Seneca, was eastbound just west of Racine when the truck ran a stop sign. It collided with a a 2004 Lincoln Town Car driven by Nathan L. Abernathy, 61, Monroe, Ga.
Four killed Thanksgiving night crash, I-44 at Springfield
GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — Missouri State Highway Patrol release details regarding quadruple fatal crash along I-44 near Springfield on Thanksgiving night, November 24, 2022. The MICU (Major Incident Crash Unit) of Troop D assisted MSgt Michael Frazier’s investigation of the three vehicle crash. GOOGLE MAPS LOCATION OF CRASH SCENE. Josh Wamsley, 33, of Springfield was driving a 2021 Dodge Ram...
71-year-old Bentonville man dies after hit by car
A Bentonville man died on Saturday after being hit by a vehicle on the north west side of town, according to the Bentonville Police Department.
71-year-old man killed in vehicle vs. pedestrian accident in Bentonville
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — A 71-year-old man died after a fatal vehicle vs. pedestrian accident Saturday night in Bentonville. Bentonville Police said police and Bentonville Fire responded to the area of NW 12th Street and N Walton Blvd. around 6:40 p.m. Police found the 71-year-old man seriously injured at the...
4 die in a Thanksgiving crash on I-44 near Springfield, Mo.
NEAR SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a three-vehicle crash on I-44 near Springfield that killed two drivers and two passengers. Driver Joshua Wamsley, 33, of Springfield, and Danielle Dillman, 36, of Springfield, died in one vehicle. Driver Patrick Holloway, 44, of Republic, Mo., and Shandrea Hollway, 44, of Republic, Mo., died in a second vehicle. A one-year-old suffered moderate injuries in the vehicle driven by Holloway.
McDonald County woman killed in head-on collision
ANDERSON, Mo. — A woman from Lanagan was killed on Tuesday afternoon following a head-on collision. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Joyce Dunk, 58, was traveling westbound on Route NN when the vehicle crossed the center line and struck an SUV traveling eastbound. Dunk was pronounced dead at the scene. The […]
Joplin Police set perimeter to locate man who fled car stop
JOPLIN, Mo. — Late Friday evening, November 25, 2022 reports of numerous Joplin Police officers setting a perimeter near 20th and S. Connecticut Ave. KOAM’s Shannon Becker learned on scene it was a car stop where a male fled vehicle. Red box marks general area set for second perimeter near Parr Hill Park. Screenshot Google Maps. Sgt Thomas Bowin of...
Commerce Thanksgiving Day fire claims life of elderly woman
COMMERCE, Okla. – An elderly woman died in a Thanksgiving Day fire, the state Fire Marshal’s office confirmed on Friday. The woman’s name has not been released. Judah Sheppard, State Fire Marshal supervisor said her identity will be released pending a report from the medical examiner’s office.
Woman Dies in Commerce, OK House Fire
A woman is dead after a house fire in Commerce, Oklahoma. The fire started around 9:30 a.m. yesterday morning. The name of the victim has not been released as the Commerce Police Department is still in the process of notifying family members. The state fire marshal's office is investigating the cause of the fire, which has not been determined at this time, although they don't suspect foul play or criminal activity.
Vinita woman dies in car crash
KETCHUM – A Vinita woman died in a car crash on Wednesday, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol confirmed. Saffron Durham, 18, died at the scene from massive injuries, the patrol reported. The fatal collision happened around 2:38 p.m. on OK-82 just north of OK-85, near Ketchum. Kenneth Turner, 62, of...
Benton County sheriff’s deputy finds drugs, gun, stolen items in traffic stop
Benton County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Unit found multiple drugs during a traffic stop on Nov. 3.
Woman Killed In Craig County Crash
One woman is dead after a crash in Craig County near Ketchum just after 2:30 p.m. According to OHP, 18-year-old Saffron Durham was pronounced dead at the scene by a paramedic due to massive injuries from the collision. Durham was from Vinita, Oklahoma. Both the driver and the passenger in...
Body recovered from Commerce house fire
COMMERCE, Okla. — The Office of the Oklahoma State Fire Marshal (OSFM) is investigating a house fire in Commerce where one woman was found dead. OSFM said the fire started around 9:30 a.m. in a single family home in Commerce. They also said the body of one woman was...
Multiple crews fight fire in Northwest Arkansas
PEA RIDGE, Ark. — Several Benton County emergency crews were called to a structure fire in Pea Ridge just before 5 a.m. Thursday. Rogers Fire Department and Pea Ridge Fire Department were among those responding to the call. It was a two-alarm fire and crews reported heavy fire upon arrival, with another structure threatened.
Inmates build and install Blessing Box for Galena Church
GALENA, Kan. — This week trusted inmates serving time in the county jail assisted the install of a Blessing Box at First Baptist Church, 7th and Euclid. The Cherokee County, Kansas Sheriff’s Office special program, Inmate Work Detail, allows trusted inmates to work outside the jail under supervision. Inmates previously had built a Blessing Box and painted it. This week...
Drivers could face traffic impacts as fans head to see MU take on the Arkansas Razorbacks
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) On Friday, the MU Tigers will be up against the Arkansas Razorbacks which means drivers could face traffic delays with more people headed to town. MU fans should keep in mind that the earlier you get to the game the better chance you'll have at finding a free parking spot.
Former officer is charged in thefts
Shoplifting charges are pending on a former Galena School Resource officer for thefts at a Miami, Oklahoma Walmart store. According to police reports, Christopher Bailey Corbit, 44, was cited November 17 and 18 by Miami Police officers for larceny, shoplifting and theft He was placed on administrative leave on Monday and dismissed from his position as a Galena school resource officer on Tuesday…
Prosecutors File Assault Charges Against Two People in Barry County
Two people from Barry County are facing charges of assault after allegedly attacking a victim with a handgun. Authorities say Jason Swift and Sarena Tucker are charged with first-degree assault, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon after investigators say they attacked a man in the Cassville area and hit him repeatedly with a pistol.
Large Galena Police presence on Black Friday tradition
GALENA, Kans. — A large police presence at a Galena intersection Friday morning was, actually, a welcome sight. Galena officers, firefighters, and other city workers set up at 7th and Main Street for the annual “Toys For Kids Boot Block” fundraiser. They’re collecting money that will be...
Webb City man charged with assault of girlfriend
Nov. 23—The Jasper County prosecutor's office has charged a 36-year-old suspect with a felony assault on his girlfriend during a disturbance Monday night at a Joplin apartment complex. Zachary J. Minck, of Webb City, was taken into custody after the 7:25 p.m. disturbance at 1502 S. Michigan Ave. A...
