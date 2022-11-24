Read full article on original website
WALA-TV FOX10
A few showers, otherwise cloudy and warm
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hi, this is FOX10 News Meteorologist Matt Barrentine. There are a few, light showers leftover for our Friday morning. If you are headed out shopping bring an umbrella just in case. After lunch the rain will be gone, but it will remain cloudy. Highs will be in the low 70s.
WALA-TV FOX10
Storms rolling through tonight
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hi, this is FOX10 News Meteorologist Matt Barrentine. We have a tornado watch up for the coastal counties of our area until 12 a.m. Sunday morning. That watch may be dropped earlier as storms move east through the night. The rain will end after midnight as it moves east of our area.
Find thrift stores in and near Mobile for your holiday shopping
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Maybe you’re looking for vintage and unique gifts this holiday season, or maybe you’re just looking to save a little money on your shopping. Either way, thrift stores can be a great shopping choice for budgets large and small. That’s why we’re looking at thrift stores in and around Mobile, to […]
Motorcade and tribute ceremony continues Saturday in Toulminville
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A holiday season tradition continues in Toulminville with an added tribute. This year’s Toulminville Community Motorcade will roll at noon Saturday starting at Commonwealth Bank. Before the motorcade, there will be a special ceremony honoring people who have passed away. That starts at 9:30 this morning. Family members are encouraged to […]
travelwithsara.com
Bellingrath Gardens: The Best Holiday Light Show
If Bellingrath Gardens & Home is not calling your name, it’s going to shortly. Here is where you will find the best holiday light show in the United States. Plan your visit to the Magic Christmas in Lights Show as soon as possible. With more than 3 million lights and 1,100 set pieces, visitors will not be disappointed. This historical setting is located in Theodore, Alabama, along Alabama’s Coastal Connection.
WKRG
2 killed in Mobile Co. when Jeep, motorcycle collide: ALEA
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said two people were killed in a crash Wednesday afternoon on Grand Bay Wilmer Road, 6 miles outside of Semmes, Ala. ALEA said in a news release that Danielle Brannon, 25, of Wilmer and Michael Thomas, 64, of Mobile...
Iron Bowl block party in downtown Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — If you can’t be in Tuscaloosa for the 87th Iron Bowl Saturday but you’re also ready to get out of the house after Thanksgiving, Mobile Parks and Recreation is hosting an Iron Bowl block party in downtown Mobile for Tigers and Crimson Tide fans alike. Pre-game party kicks-off at 12:30 p.m. […]
Is Piggly Wiggly open on Thanksgiving?
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Whether it’s a forgotten pie crust or you’re short on beverages, Thanksgiving day can be a tough day to restock on food and drink. But some stores are open, at least for part of the day, including Piggly Wiggly. Mobile-area Piggly Wiggly stores opened Thursday at 7 a.m. and are set […]
These stores in Mobile will be open during Thanksgiving
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Let’s face it, Thanksgiving Day can get very chaotic very fast. Cooking, chit-chatting with family, and chasing your kids around can quickly lead to forgetting things, like that turkey you put in the oven a while ago. WKRG News 5 compiled a list of stores that will be open on Thanksgiving […]
Pensacola woman killed in Mobile Co. crash: ALEA
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said a Pensacola woman was killed in a crash Friday afternoon on U.S. 45, about five miles south of Citronelle, Ala. ALEA said in a news release that Shanda Butler, 54, was killed when the 2007 Ford Taurus she was driving left the road and […]
utv44.com
2 dead in Mobile after head on collison
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — According to the Alabama Law Enforcement agency, two people were killed in a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday, November 23rd. 25-year-old Danielle Brannon, a Wilmer resident, was ejected from her vehicle following a head on collision with a motorcycle, driven by 64-year-old Michael Thomas of Mobile.
Port City Pacers honor Mobile runners who passed too soon with tree planting
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Members of the Port City Pacers, with help from the Friends of Mobile Trees, planted two trees at Medal of Honor Park Saturday in honor of runners gone too soon. Trees were planted in memory of Victor Birch and Bowdoin Atchison. Both men were heavily involved in local running events and […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile Optimist Club’s Christmas Tree lot is back in business this year
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - After having to cancel the sale of their Christmas trees last year, the Mobile Optimist Club’s Christmas tree lot is back in business. Christmas trees once again filled the popular lot at the corner of Virginia and Ann streets in Mobile. “We were referred to...
WALA-TV FOX10
Pensacola woman dies in Mobile County crash
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 1:35 p.m. Friday has claimed the life of a Pensacola woman. Shanda D. Butler, 54, was fatally injured when the 2007 Ford Taurus she was driving left the roadway and struck several trees, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Butler was pronounced deceased at the scene.
WEAR
Troopers: Escambia County woman dead following crash in Alabama
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. -- An Escambia County woman is dead following a crash in Mobile County Alabama Friday afternoon. According to officials, the single car crash happened around 1:30 p.m. on Highway 45, about 5 miles south of Citronelle. Investigators say they determined a Ford Taurus left the roadway and...
Two killed in Jeep, motorcycle accident, Alabama troopers report
Two people were killed in a head-on collision last week, Alabama state troopers reported. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said the accident happened on Wednesday afternoon approximately 6 miles outside of Semmes, Alabama. Danielle Brannon, 25, of Wilmer, Alabam, and Michael Thomas, 64, of Mobile, Alabama, were killed when Brannon’s...
Pensacola business owners encouraging people to shop small this Black Friday
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WRKG) — Eager shoppers filled the streets of downtown Pensacola Friday morning, some waiting in lines outside of their favorite stores. Local store owners said Black Friday and Small Business Saturday are the busiest days of the year. “Oh my gosh, this is like the best day of the year. We look so […]
utv44.com
Thanksgiving at the Waterfront Rescue Mission: "It's getting me back on track"
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Every year, hundreds of meals are passed out to the community that are put together by dozens of volunteers at the Waterfront Rescue Mission leading up to Thanksgiving. It's a feast that so many people look forward to here at the WRM. It's a place...
WALA-TV FOX10
Gulf Shores Police respond to a “swatting” call at Gulf State Park Lodge
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - According to Gulf Shores Police Department they received a call this afternoon reporting shots fired at the Gulf State Park Lodge. Officers with the Gulf Shores Police responded with the help of surrounding agencies and set up a perimeter. According to police, no shooting victims were...
WALA-TV FOX10
Shoppers support local businesses in Downtown Mobile for small business Saturday
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It was a day dedicated to shopping locally and supporting small businesses for Small Business Saturday. Small businesses not only provide great shopping experiences, but they also keep the community thriving. Folks were out and about in Downtown Mobile shopping locally. “If we don’t support them...
