Elon Musk Says Making Internal Twitter Conversations On Hunter Biden Laptop Story Public 'Necessary To Restore Trust'

By Shivdeep Dhaliwal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cuxAe_0jMLP1wu00

Twitter CEO Elon Musk agreed with a post on the platform that asked him to make all "internal discussions" public about the "decision to censor" New York Post's story on Hunter Biden's laptop.

What Happened: Musk, who took over Twitter in late October, said, "This is necessary to restore public trust," in response to a tweet that asked him to make the discussion public.

In October 2020, both Twitter and rival Facebook run by Meta Platforms Inc META faced accusations of political bias over restricting a story connected to President Joe Biden's son Hunter.

At the time, the Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey said that blocking the URL related to the story was "unacceptable."

The New York Post story was based on materials obtained from a laptop left at a Delaware repair shop. The report claimed that Hunter introduced then-Vice President Biden to a Ukrainian businessman.

Why It Matters: Twitter clarified that it had blocked the posts related to the story because they contained "personal and private information," according to a prior report.

Later Twitter's legal, policy, trust and safety lead Vijaya Gadde said that the platform would no longer "remove hacked content" unless shared directly by attackers and instead "label Tweets to provide context."

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in August that the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation approached the company and said they should be on "high alert" before the Hunter Biden story broke.

The FBI responded by saying it routinely notifies U.S. private sector entities of potential threat information.

